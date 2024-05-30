Distance Specialist Brody Singley Sends Verbal To Auburn (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Brody Singley has announced his verbal commitment to continue his education and swimming career at Auburn University. Singley hails from Callahan, Florida, where he is a rising senior at West Nassau High School.

“I’m beyond stoked to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University. I’d first like to thank God for all the opportunities He has blessed me with. I’d like to thank my family for supporting me through all of this, my coaches for getting me to where I am , and to my friends for pushing me every day. I’d finally like to thank the coaches at Auburn for giving me this opportunity. War Eagle”

Singley trains and competes year-round with the Episcopal AmberJax out of Jacksonville. He’s primarily a distance freestyle specialist, and owns Summer Junior Nationals qualifying times in the 400m/500, 800m, and 1500m/1650 free. He’s also a Futures qualifier in the 100 & 200 fly, as well as in the 200 free and 400 IM.

This past fall, Singley won the 200 and 500 freestyle state titles at the Florida Class 2A State Championship. He dropped almost a second in the 200 to clock a personal best of 1:39.59, while in the 500 he hit a season best of 4:29.74 to win the event by nearly four seconds. He is notably his high school’s first swimmer to qualify for the high school state meet.

Many of Singley’s short course season best times were set in December at the Gator Holiday Classic. He was the runner-up finisher in the 1650 (15:54.11), as well as was 3rd out of the morning in the 200 fly (1:53.31). Singley also saw a massive improvement in the 400 IM, as he lowered his personal best by ten seconds en route to a 6th place finish (4:02.56).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:39.59

500 free – 4:27.99

1000 free – 9:13.28

1650 free – 15:30.68

200 fly – 1:52.56

400 IM – 4:02.56

The Auburn men were the runner-up finishers at the 2024 SEC Championships this past February. They went on to take 12th at the NCAA Division I Championships, where their 200 freestyle relay was the team’s highest placing event at 6th overall.

Singley’s best shot at scoring at SECs is likely in the 1650, where a time of 15:24.93 earned 24th this year. Mason Mathias led the distance group with a 14:46.50 at conference for 4th. He lowered this time to 14:43.69 at NCAAs to take 10th overall. Mathias will be a senior this fall and will not be on campus when Singley arrives.

Singley is joined by Maston Ballew, Aaron Gordon, Luke Bedsole, Mack Schumann, Ari Azrad, Thad Austin, and Luke Waldrep in Auburn’s future class of 2029.

