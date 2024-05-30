Alabama Adds IM’er Sebastien Wenger For 2024-2025 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sebastien Wenger has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama this upcoming fall. Wenger attends Westview High School in San Diego, California, and trains year-round with the Sea to Desert Swim Association. He is the second member of his family to swim collegiately, as his older brother Jacque Wenger is a rising senior at Michigan.

Wenger is primarily a distance freestyle and IM specialist. He owns Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 1000 free, 1650 free, 400 IM, as well as is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 400m IM. The 400 IM was his top event at Winter Juniors this past December, where he clocked a personal best time of 3:54.01 to take 19th overall.

More recently Wenger has turned his attention to long course meets this spring. He dropped over two seconds in the 200m fly en route to a 17th place finish at the Speedo Grand Challenge (2:08.73), while at the Carlsbad Sectionals he knocked five seconds off his best time in the 200m back (2:13.81).

Wenger also represented his high school at the CIF San Diego Section Division I Championship in early May. He came away with a 1st place finish in the 200 IM (1:51.52) and 3rd place finish in the 500 free (4:37.50), both just off his season bests of 1:50.64 and 4:34.59.

Top SCY Times

500 free – 4:31.96

1650 free – 15:38.77

200 back – 1:52.52

200 fly – 1:51.51

200 IM – 1:50.64

400 IM – 3:54.01

Alabama is currently led by head coach Margo Geer, who took over the program in 2021. This year the men recorded a 7th place finish at the SEC Championships and a 19th place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships. Wenger is closest to SEC scoring range in the 400 IM, where it took a 3:49.10 to advance to finals at this year’s meet.

The 400 IM was one of Alabama’s weakest events this season. The team’s only entrant in the event at SECs was Colin Cosgrove, who recorded a 3:56.25 to take 34th overall. Tommy Hagar owned the fastest time of the season at 3:49.51, which he swam at the Tennessee Invitational in November.

Wenger joins Jake Kennedy, Cole Witmer, Adam Varga, Jarrett Payne, Leyton Roe, Noah Saylor, and Jeremy Rosen in Alabama’s incoming class next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.