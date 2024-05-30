Evansville Hires Alum & Former Head Coach Toby Wilcox As Next Head Coach

Division I University of Evansville has announced the hiring of Toby Wilcox as the next head coach of its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. This will be his second stint as head coach with the program.

“I am extremely grateful to the administration of President Pietruszkiewicz and Athletics Director Ziggy Siegfried for the chance to come back and guide the Swim and Dive program,” said Wilcox. “UE is home to me and I’m excited about working with this group of outstanding young men and women, Plus, seeing where this program can go to new heights. Go Aces!”

Wilcox enters his second stint as head coach of Evansville as he was an assistant coach with the team from 1986-1988 and then was promoted to head coach from 1988-1997. During that time span, he earned three Midwestern Collegiate Conference “Coach of the Year” honors.

Wilcox most recently was the head coach of Division III Birmingham Southern College. He began the swimming and diving program at Birmingham Southern 13 years ago. Birmingham Southern is set to close tomorrow, May 31st. During his time at Birmingham Southern, he led the team to 16 conference titles. He also sent 35 student-athletes to the Division III NCAA Championships including three male divers this past season.

He returns to his alma mater as he graduated from Evansville with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1985. As a student-athlete, he earned Midwestern Collegiate Conference and Heartland Collegiate Conference MVP honors in 1984. He was a two-time MVP and also served as a team captain.

Wilcox also returns closer to home as he is originally from Rensselaer, Indiana, about four hours north of Evansville.

The Evansville women finished 8th out of 9 teams at the 2024 Missouri Valley Championships and were led by diver Madison Rollett who finished 2nd on the 3 meter. The men’s team competed in the Mid-American Conference, finishing 5th out of 6 teams. Boris Tavrosky led the men, as he got on the podium with a 3rd place finish in the 200 backstroke (1:46.25).

Wilcox takes over the program that was previously led by Stuart Wilson who stepped down to pursue other professional opportunities after spending five seasons with the program.