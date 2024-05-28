Minna Abraham on LCM Season Coming Off of NCAA: “The two complement each other really well”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON
- Saturday, May 25th & Sunday, May 26th
- Prelims at 9am local (3am ET)/Finals at 5:30pm local (11:30am ET)
- Canet, France
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Live Results
- Livestream
USC standout freshman Minna Abraham competed at the Canet stop in Mare Nostrum, clocking a 1:58.46 in the 200 free to finish 2nd. She is currently chasing the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the event, hoping to make a bid for Hungary’s squad in Paris.
Abraham has been seeing improvements this summer and says the combination of her coaches at USC and in Hungary has helped her growth in the pool.
One more second to go.
A qualifying time is 1:57.26
She has an interesting accent – pretty American but you can hear the Hungarian if you listen for it. Does anyone know where she grew up? How much time she spent in Hungary, the US, other countries?
she sounds like the people I know who went to international schools so that’s what I’d guess
Good luck, Minna!!