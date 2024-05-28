Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Minna Abraham on LCM Season Coming Off of NCAA: “The two complement each other really well”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

USC standout freshman Minna Abraham competed at the Canet stop in Mare Nostrum, clocking a 1:58.46 in the 200 free to finish 2nd. She is currently chasing the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the event, hoping to make a bid for Hungary’s squad in Paris.

Abraham has been seeing improvements this summer and says the combination of her coaches at USC and in Hungary has helped her growth in the pool.

Summer in Paris
11 minutes ago

One more second to go.

A qualifying time is 1:57.26

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
3 hours ago

She has an interesting accent – pretty American but you can hear the Hungarian if you listen for it. Does anyone know where she grew up? How much time she spent in Hungary, the US, other countries?

jeff
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
2 hours ago

she sounds like the people I know who went to international schools so that’s what I’d guess

Go... Go.... Go
5 hours ago

Good luck, Minna!!

