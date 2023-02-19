2023 A-10 Championships: George Washington Sweeps Titles for 2nd Year In A Row

Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

FULL RESULTS

The 2023 A-10 Championships concluded last night in Geneva, Ohio. The final day of competition included the 1650, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, men’s 3-meter diving, and the 400 freestyle relay.

The George Washington men won their third-straight A-10 title, while the George Washington women picked up their second-straight victory. Both teams were dominant, with the men winning by a 275.5-point margin and the women topping the team standings by 315 points.

The George Mason men secured 2nd place in the team standings, while the Richmond women moved up a spot from last year to earn runner-up on their side of the meet.

Women’s Team Scores:

George Washington – 794.5 Richmond – 479.5 George Mason – 414 Duquesne – 413.5 Fordham – 413 Davidson – 310 UMass – 255 La Salle – 218.5 St. Bonaventure – 190 Saint Louis – 119 Rhode Island – 83

Men’s Team Scores:

George Washington – 783 George Mason – 507.5 UMass – 458 Davidson – 456.5 Fordham – 408.5 St. Bonaventure – 357 La Salle – 278 Saint Louis – 188.5

Awards

Women’s Most Outstanding Performer: Jacqueline Clabeaux (George Mason)

Men’s Most Outstanding Performer: Dylan Felt (Davidson)

Women’s Most Outstanding Diver: Amy Read (Duquesne)

Men’s Most Outstanding Diver: Tommy Cotner (UMass)

Women’s Rookie of the Year: Phoebe Wright (GW)

Men’s Rookie of the Year: Dylan Felt (Davidson)

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Brian Thomas (GW)

Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Brian Thomas (GW)

Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Jeanine Stright (Duquesne)

Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Sam Baluzy (UMass)

Women’s Recap

George Washington recorded a 1-2 finish in the women’s 1650, led by freshman Ava Topolewski. She clocked a new conference and meet record time of 16:27.28, marking a personal best by half a second. Her teammate, Molly Smyers, touched 2nd at 16:36.22, also marking a new personal best.

Ali Tyler from George Mason completed her backstroke sweep with a victory in the 200 back. The sophomore recorded a time of 1:55.79, beating George Washington freshman Phoebe Wright by just two tenths (1:56.04).

The 100 free was a tight race between George Washington junior Marlee Rickert and George Mason sophomore Emma De Jong. De Jong held a 0.05 advantage at the halfway point, but Rickert came back faster to touch 1st at 49.71. De Jong joined her under the 50-second mark at 49.92.

After breaking the conference record in the 100 breast, Jacqueline Clabeaux added her second conference record of the weekend in the 200 breast. She posted a 2:11.27, about half a second ahead of Fordham’s Ainhoa Martin (2:11.98).

George Washington sophomore Moriah Freitas grabbed her first individual victory of the meet in the 200 fly. Freitas took the race out aggressively to lead by two seconds at the halfway point, but Shelby Stanley from Davidson began to close the gap in the back half of the race. Freitas managed to hold her off and touched first at 1:59.38, while Stanley clocked a 1:59.47.

George Mason ended their meet with a new A-10 conference and meet record in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Tyler (49.26), Clabeaux (49.10), Madison Nalls (49.83), and De Jong (49.75) combined for a final time of 3:17.94. George Washington earned 2nd at 3:19.22, while Davidson rounded out the podium at 3:22.61.

Men’s Recap

Davison freshman Dylan Felt secured his 2nd victory of the meet in the 1650. The race came down to the final 100, as Felt and Philip Moldovanu flipped just 0.o6 apart. Felt out-split Molodovanu by nearly half a second in the final 50 to get his on the wall 1st in a new A-10 record time of 15:09.08. Moldovanu finished at 15:09.60, well ahead of Max Murray in 3rd (15:27.81).

Junior Karol Mlynarczyk from George Washington reclaimed his title in the 200 backstroke to complete his backstroke sweep. He stopped the clock at 1:43.10, over a second and a half faster than runner-up Tate Anderson (1:44.61).

Djurdje Matic added another victory for George Washington in the 100 free, as he tied the conference record at 43.42. Joining him under the 44-second barrier was Fordham’s Taras Zherebetskyy, who recorded a personal best time of 43.79.

After winning the 200 IM earlier in the meet, Marek Osina won his 2nd individual title in the 200 breast. He trailed UMass junior Jack Artis by over a tenth at the halfway point, but put together a strong back half to win in 1:57.36, beating Artis by 0.23.

The 200 fly A-1o conference record was broken twice in one day yesterday, as Alex Behr first cracked it in prelims with a 1:44.91. In finals, Connor Rodgers from George Washington dropped over two seconds from his morning swim to post a 1:44.47, dipping below Behr’s record by less than half a second. Behr ended up placing 2nd in finals at 1:45.41, while Zack Wolbert from La Salle rounded out the podium (1:45.51).

St. Bonaventure freshman Ben Giera won the 3-meter diving event with 354.80 points in finals. UMass swept the next two spots with Andrew Bell and Tommy Cotner earning 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The last race of the meet was an exciting one, as Fordham and George Washington went to head to head in the 400 freestyle relay. George Washington held about a half second advantage going into the final leg, but Fordham’s Zherebetskyy threw down a 43.43 to make up the gap and touch 1st at 2:55.63. George Washington clocked a 2:55.72, while George Mason took 3rd at 2:56.41.