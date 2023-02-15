2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

Defending Champions: Harvard University

Live Results

Live Video (ESPN+)

Championship Central

Fan Guide

The 2023 Women’s Ivy League Championships kick off on Wednesday, February 15, in Princeton, New Jersey. The Ancient Eight will contest the 200 medley and 800 free relays in timed finals. Individual events begin on Thursday.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia (2022)

Ivy League Record: 1:37.30 – Yale (2018)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:37.30 – Yale (2018)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:38.24 – Yale (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:36.24

NCAA B Standard: 1:37.02

Podium:

Princeton – 1:36.89 Yale – 1:37.36 Brown – 1:39.28 Harvard – 1:39.43 Cornell – 1:40.82 Columbia – 1:41.12 Penn – 1:42.14 Dartmouth – 1:42.73

Princeton thrilled the home crowd with a strong start to the meet, winning the 200 medley relay with a new Ivy League, DeNunzio Pool, and program record. After winning this event last year for the first time since 2014, the Tigers successfully defended their crown with a 1:36.89 from Alexa Pappas (24.51), Margaux McDonald (27.57), Nikki Venema (22.88), and Sabrina Johnston (21.93).

Yale came in with the fastest seed time and got off to a quick start from lane 4, with Lindsey Wagner leading the backstrokers in 24.43. Jessey Li split 26.67 on the breast to put the Bulldogs out front by nine-tenths. Venema outsplit Yale’s Alex Massey, 22.88 to 23.89, to come from behind and hand off the lead to Johnston. Johnston’s sub-22 was four-tenths faster than Ophelia Pilkinton from Yale (22.37). The Yale quartet finished in second place with 1:37.36, just .06 off their school record, which was the previous Ivy record, as well.

Third-seeded Brown (Jenna Reznicek, Ellie Brault, Yvonne Jia, and Samantha Scott) took the bronze medal in 1:39.28. The Bears, .53 faster than they had been last year, placed third for the second year in a row.

Harvard (Kaia Li, Aledndra Denisenko, Addie Rose Bullock, and Mandy Brenner) touched fourth.

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)

Ivy League Record: 6:59.92 – Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 6:59.92 – Harvard (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 7:06.98 – Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 7:00.86

NCAA B Standard: 7:05.88

Podium:

Princeton – 7:05.85 Harvard – 7:09.86 Columbia – 7:10.44 Brown – 7:11.35 Yale – 7:12.29 Penn – 7:14.04 Cornell – 7:26.09 Dartmouth – 7:31.88

Princeton made it two-for-two with a 7:05.85 victory in the 800 free relay. That is 10.15 seconds faster than what the Tigers swam last year, and the quartet of Venema, Johnston, Caroline Lewitt, and Ellie Marquardt broke both the pool record and the Princeton program record with their win.

Team Scores After Day 1