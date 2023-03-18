Oleksiak Will Not Race At 2023 Canadian World Championships Trials

According to a CBC report, Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak will not compete at the 2023 Canadian World Championships Trials. Oleksiak won’t be racing at the meet because she is still recovering and rehabilitating from her summer 2022 knee surgery.

Oleksiak said “I’m working hard to prioritize my recovery right now. Unfortunately, I’m not quite ready to race my best at trials.”

The meet will run from March 28 – April 2, 2023, and will be used to select the teams for the 2023 World Championships and the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships. It is not clear yet whether Oleksiak will have the opportunity to qualify for the meet at a later date if she is back in the competition pool before World Championships in July.

Oleksiak has raced at nearly every major international meet for Canada since the 2016 Olympics when she won a gold medal in the 100 freestyle. Most recently, Oleksiak swam at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest where she placed 4th in the 100 freestyle (52.98). She also won a silver medal in the 4×100 freestyle and bronze in the 4×200 freestyle and 4×100 medley relays.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Oleksiak became Canada’s most decorated Olympian in history. There, she won 200 freestyle bronze, 4×100 freestyle silver, and 4×100 medley bronze. That brought her two a total of 7 Olympic medals, having won four in Rio five years earlier.

Earlier this year, Oleksiak entered in the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series and the Knoxville Pro Swim Series, but at both meets she scratched aall of her races, likely for the same reason for her absence at Trials.

In Oleksiak’s absence, there will still be many Canadian stars to keep an eye on at Trials later this month. World Championships medalists such as Kylie Masse, Taylor Ruck, Summer McIntosh, Josh Liendo, Javier Acevedo, and many more will all be in pursuit of spots on the team this summer.