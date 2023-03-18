Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam’s own Yanyan Li was the top scorer on day 3 of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest. As a staff member, though, she’s not eligible for prizes, which means that the daily prize-eligible win is a tie between lkc5 and “Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know”.

We don’t know, so we don’t know.

The first tie-breaker for prizes is whichever entrant had the most 1st-place picks correct on the day. lkc5 got all 6 event winners from Friday correct, and Cliff Looschen only got 5, missing Taylor Ruck in the 200 free.

That means lkc5 is the winner of an A3 Power Chute and a t-shirt.

Day 3 Finals Event Winners

The most unlikely result, per readers’ predictions, on the day was Mabel Zavaros’ 4th-place finish in the 400 IM. The Florida junior swam 4:04.08, which is a best time by about three-tenths. She finished 6th in the race at NCAAs last year.

Otherwise, the winners were fairly-well predicted by readers given that there were some wide-open races on this day.. Out of 648 entries:

  • 457 picked Alex Walsh in the 400 IM
  • 314 picked Kate Douglass in the 100 IM
  • 256 picked Taylor Ruck in the 200 free
  • 323 picked Lydia Jacoby in the 100 breast
  • 325 picked Gretchen Walsh in the 100 back
  • 642 (almost everybody) picked Virignia in the 400 medley relay – most that didn’t are people who didn’t finish entries.

Celo11 maintained their lead in the overall standings, with day 3 winner lkc5 climbing to 4th place. Yanyan sits in 12th place overall.

See the updated standings in a spreadsheet here, or below.

Day 3 Leaderboard:

User Days 1+2 Score Day 3 Score Day 4 Score Total
Yanyan SwimSwam 51 83 0 134
Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know 53 80 0 133
lkc5 61 80 0 141
reesierose118 57 79 0 136
Juhiiz 47 79 0 126
jcrowder 52 79 0 131
Noah 51 79 0 130
RealSlimThomas 54 78 0 132
SwimGeek 54 78 0 132
gswimmer225 61 78 0 139
WalfLongmire 65 77 0 142
allip13 54 77 0 131
Levi Gage 54 76 0 130
Poop-nose 54 76 0 130
greg17815 52 76 0 128
I Have No Enemies 48 76 0 124
Aspidites 44 76 0 120
dkswim 50 75 0 125
Celo11 70 75 0 145
Corayyeee 57 75 0 132
KateisloveKateislife 47 75 0 122
Bailey Ludden 51 75 0 126
srosenb 58 74 0 132
Vst5911 48 74 0 122
Monty 48 74 0 122
RMS 55 74 0 129
SRmango16 57 74 0 131
Tha Brain 54 74 0 128
Brett Hawke has beef with Mel Stewart 60 74 0 134
Rockrochelle 44 74 0 118
swim6847 48 73 0 121
Staxymewarty 64 73 0 137
Iambic Pentameter 49 73 0 122
USA 62 73 0 135
PhillyMark 51 73 0 124
mebyerts 40 73 0 113
Bitter Old Man 52 73 0 125
Coach Eric 44 73 0 117
BROLEWY 54 73 0 127
swimwild13 47 73 0 120
green 44 73 0 117
Swimnerd 58 73 0 131
J Chop 67 72 0 139
agjade 64 72 0 136
MomOf2L 47 72 0 119
Timmy Cheng 55 72 0 127
Swammer2018 44 72 0 116
Miss M 48 72 0 120
CargillK 37 72 0 109
vireoeo 41 71 0 112
Baskingball1 35 71 0 106
Wahoo83 61 71 0 132
darknight22 55 71 0 126
ACLF17 48 71 0 119
Water Polo King😏 42 71 0 113
kjs 53 71 0 124
cbear!! 54 71 0 125
gosharks 58 71 0 129
Spring_Tx_Supper_Party 71 71 0 142
Allits 34 71 0 105
Youyong 44 71 0 115
nickim317 44 70 0 114
tooturnt 51 70 0 121
cvdolphin 47 70 0 117
Believer 50 70 0 120
NJL0602 47 70 0 117
Ezra79 54 70 0 124
Sbs02001 51 69 0 120
CanWeWearFins 47 69 0 116
Andrew4pats 39 69 0 108
spartandistance 71 69 0 140
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims 53 69 0 122
Kevin 51 69 0 120
twolther 50 69 0 119
Ron 56 69 0 125
HOO love <3 61 69 0 130
RipNat 49 68 0 117
Yabo 50 68 0 118
MacMachine 64 68 0 132
GrantG 51 68 0 119
James DeClor 48 68 0 116
brice8904 51 68 0 119
Gabs 56 68 0 124
slud 53 68 0 121
marcelina 46 68 0 114
Jkoles 47 68 0 115
kg1210 51 68 0 119
Splish Splash 37 68 0 105
Sorin Sorensen 41 68 0 109
Chase Kreitler is a Genius 53 68 0 121
BreaststrokeDevil 51 67 0 118
SwimCoachSean 47 67 0 114
Wade 50 67 0 117
ryajnoyes 50 67 0 117
JRLSWIM 55 67 0 122
goBeavers 57 67 0 124
Big Zippy 62 67 0 129
Marie 44 67 0 111
Nova 55 67 0 122
Willy 54 67 0 121
Tomek 64 67 0 131
hazeswim 55 67 0 122
Carson “Choke” Foster 64 67 0 131
scall127 48 66 0 114
CoachM 50 66 0 116
Doug.E.Fresh 51 66 0 117
NicoleMS 54 66 0 120
Alex 54 66 0 120
Brewsterscratt 55 66 0 121
Benny 53 66 0 119
WEA 68 66 0 134
StarM 61 66 0 127
Unknown Swammer 42 66 0 108
Coach A 50 66 0 116
splishsplash 60 66 0 126
chloeoeorine 34 66 0 100
jtlocke 57 66 0 123
Swimswamsam 47 66 0 113
Backstrokebro 55 65 0 120
Willswim 52 65 0 117
Little Boy 40 65 0 105
MJ98 55 65 0 120
Blakea16 57 65 0 122
Molly Lee 38 65 0 103
Belly Flop 49 65 0 114
CavGrinder 55 65 0 120
viktor 50 65 0 115
TroR 42 65 0 107
Grant Drukker 58 65 0 123
Swimbasemom3 54 65 0 119
FeelTheRhythmFeelTheRhyme 🖤 32 65 0 97
CaribbeanSwimmer 58 65 0 123
NDB 52 65 0 117
daf 49 65 0 114
ISU2004 55 65 0 120
JazonGazon 68 65 0 133
GatorDude 50 65 0 115
Tierney 58 65 0 123
BuddyFromSA 45 65 0 110
NESCAC dad 54 65 0 119
GoBucks 58 64 0 122
Rowotter 48 64 0 112
D.B. 51 64 0 115
woleai 54 64 0 118
BearlyBreathing 60 64 0 124
EMH16 49 64 0 113
Marco_Nowack 51 64 0 115
whoisthis 61 64 0 125
alexkessel 38 64 0 102
swammer2270 58 64 0 122
STA 45 64 0 109
tdoneill89 51 64 0 115
DistanceSwimmersMatter 43 64 0 107
Csumpjump 44 64 0 108
James M 57 64 0 121
Jaxjax 54 63 0 117
BeetJuice101 47 63 0 110
JBish 48 63 0 111
Hudson Harris 44 63 0 107
Bad Knee Breaststroker 35 63 0 98
rollbos 51 63 0 114
DragonSwim 51 63 0 114
flyboygreed 57 63 0 120
SuperSwimFan97 51 63 0 114
Jacoberle 57 63 0 120
gordo 49 63 0 112
AAndy1961 54 63 0 117
Kvandy1 49 63 0 112
swimbradford 64 63 0 127
msully282 49 63 0 112
MacC 40 63 0 103
Cardinal 2.0 64 63 0 127
iWantToDateDouglass 50 63 0 113
MCH0422 41 63 0 104
Da Bears 89 55 62 0 117
jurczak 41 62 0 103
Eric May 16 57 62 0 119
Ben 🫧🫧 41 62 0 103
swimfan717 52 62 0 114
The DeSorbo Effect 51 62 0 113
deachaney 47 62 0 109
edge 40 62 0 102
TSwimming12 43 62 0 105
BAD 44 62 0 106
zclarke 52 62 0 114
BJC_Swim 71 62 0 133
Mikey 44 62 0 106
hoosiersisters 65 62 0 127
coachtmartin 48 62 0 110
noahc 54 61 0 115
imswimkid32 46 61 0 107
Hugh Jass 44 61 0 105
balls 58 61 0 119
trltrltrl 41 61 0 102
JanetM 48 61 0 109
Robronsin2023 46 61 0 107
Bob1 64 61 0 125
MelMel 46 61 0 107
Oscar Persky 71 61 0 132
Brooksies Jorts 44 61 0 105
monsterlobster 40 61 0 101
MGB 52 61 0 113
zdhamme 52 61 0 113
VikingSteve 51 61 0 112
[email protected] 57 61 0 118
Rumbuns 41 61 0 102
Lats 51 61 0 112
Dani 49 61 0 110
Rip EMU Men’s Swim+Dive 51 61 0 112
katedouglassgoat 47 61 0 108
BenSwim23 48 61 0 109
mocha&kiwi 50 61 0 111
Isabelation 59 61 0 120
Ng2w 47 61 0 108
David Clossey 50 61 0 111
burger king clam boil 58 61 0 119
Matt Lang 65 61 0 126
****SWIM**** 35 60 0 95
theloniuspunk 55 60 0 115
your momma 48 60 0 108
Magnet 55 60 0 115
rememberwhen 58 60 0 118
pep123 57 60 0 117
SwimDad#52 37 60 0 97
MrMarcoPolo 51 60 0 111
jed.little13 57 60 0 117
LANCE 57 60 0 117
AAAAmymorningtechsuit 33 60 0 93
scohen 50 60 0 110
DevilHawk 56 60 0 116
StretchLizard 57 60 0 117
Torri Stan 65 60 0 125
James SwimSwam 55 60 0 115
Dressel’s Eagle 🦅 44 60 0 104
ComerfordFan 40 60 0 100
PS78 48 59 0 107
SeanSwim17 51 59 0 110
SnapperH1969 40 59 0 99
USAUSAUSA 61 59 0 120
granite 38 59 0 97
swimswim48 49 59 0 108
Dreswims21 55 59 0 114
Sportyjess 57 59 0 116
perc.olator 57 59 0 116
flybyrdiefly 54 59 0 113
DoubleDay 54 59 0 113
Jared C 54 59 0 113
Paulano 52 59 0 111
CoachMarkK 37 59 0 96
ssmc 67 59 0 126
Merlin 54 59 0 113
mparisi22 55 59 0 114
Curtis160 44 59 0 103
Juliagg07 64 58 0 122
gabyswimmergirl 60 58 0 118
emwizzle 42 58 0 100
Frazier864 35 58 0 93
HooBoy 54 58 0 112
Owsak 61 58 0 119
Chenward3pi 57 58 0 115
Lacie L 44 58 0 102
DMSWIM 42 58 0 100
Broccoli Rob 59 58 0 117
TobyGriff 68 58 0 126
WAC Sea Tigers 54 58 0 112
Logan Alpha 51 58 0 109
mschneider22 45 58 0 103
spacecam2 52 58 0 110
Tony Bennett’s Worst Nightmare 46 58 0 104
Regan’s breaststroke split 38 58 0 96
Danistar05 54 58 0 112
Chad 45 58 0 103
Bob1235 51 58 0 109
swimming! 54 58 0 112
DarNguyen 50 57 0 107
Ryanh757 52 57 0 109
PancakeLover 43 57 0 100
The Oogaman 46 57 0 103
Not-so-silent Observer 59 57 0 116
Ball State Swim Guy 44 57 0 101
Sal Paradise 57 57 0 114
Evan Bell 58 57 0 115
B1GFan 64 57 0 121
mikedowd 64 57 0 121
Trojan Horse 57 57 0 114
Canadian Swammer 68 57 0 125
bigfriendlyswimcoach 61 57 0 118
MSSAStingray 54 57 0 111
46.06 41 57 0 98
Tea rex 37 57 0 94
BRD 48 57 0 105
maestro 54 57 0 111
Nostradamus 67 57 0 124
Mcb1980 52 57 0 109
LL_SWE 51 57 0 108
Birch21 48 57 0 105
Chi Bungay daddy 58 56 0 114
Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games 44 56 0 100
swimbrim 71 56 0 127
Stallion06 48 56 0 104
Grant House’s Pit Vipers 52 56 0 108
Abertson 44 56 0 100
Empty Nest Coach 50 56 0 106
NHCoachMac 42 56 0 98
dunc1952 41 56 0 97
2k19kyswammer 40 56 0 96
K Chilly 61 56 0 117
nsettembrine 75 56 0 131
GoCats 61 56 0 117
emelina18 45 56 0 101
Wendy Lu 54 56 0 110
Dewdrop 64 56 0 120
Endless Social Kick 54 56 0 110
Abby E 44 56 0 100
Khops 65 56 0 121
Swimswamswum 59 56 0 115
The_Turmanator 58 56 0 114
SwimSwam Official Picks 57 56 0 113
TMA92 65 55 0 120
GoSwim80 51 55 0 106
RCP 47 55 0 102
10 figure 59 55 0 114
Krauter 48 55 0 103
jswims 48 55 0 103
Demarrit Steenbergen 58 55 0 113
butterfly101 61 55 0 116
Disalle is Boyz! 57 55 0 112
Ethebanger 48 55 0 103
AFlyer 50 55 0 105
OneHipWonder 55 55 0 110
Virginia 54 55 0 109
Alan 54 55 0 109
sOnnY_swIms 58 55 0 113
orangepeel 55 55 0 110
Colorado Stanley 56 55 0 111
Chlorine-o-seer 54 55 0 109
A. J. Kruppa 45 55 0 100
Bbell13 61 55 0 116
Parkerknapp25 50 55 0 105
Joey 65 55 0 120
The Dapper Dan 38 55 0 93
Alex Roberts 64 55 0 119
DouglassApologist 68 55 0 123
Lucas 64 54 0 118
Husker100 70 54 0 124
bella sims #1 fan 63 54 0 117
Birdpool 48 54 0 102
JayHawk48 65 54 0 119
I<3Texas 54 54 0 108
GORP 41 54 0 95
AlexWalsh’sSilverMedal 49 54 0 103
Bob WW 27 54 0 81
BEARCATS2010 51 54 0 105
PNW 54 54 0 108
Swamson98 57 54 0 111
The General 49 54 0 103
HugolTheBest 48 54 0 102
Just Guessin’ 55 54 0 109
pandacat716 50 54 0 104
Cavo7 64 54 0 118
thezwimmer 47 54 0 101
Ains Loves The Lanes 49 54 0 103
SportsLover 61 54 0 115
Strictlyfree03 40 54 0 94
pianoback 53 54 0 107
💢💥DeanFarris’TwinBrother💢💥 64 53 0 117
bstswmch1 48 53 0 101
Swimmer0883 54 53 0 107
Blastoff 48 53 0 101
SOB 55 53 0 108
Njames08 68 53 0 121
NAZ92 54 53 0 107
GAM 44 53 0 97
Catlover 50 53 0 103
JMike Keen 46 53 0 99
JimBossert 56 53 0 109
le_ducky 38 53 0 91
p73 43 53 0 96
BenjaminsButtons 42 53 0 95
coswimmer2019 35 53 0 88
KlutzyKat 43 53 0 96
Swimmingmom 57 53 0 110
retiredJet 58 53 0 111
iLikePsych 52 53 0 105
**OLD FAT GUY 45 52 0 97
AnyVolunteers 48 52 0 100
swimfast07! 57 52 0 109
DFW Hoosier 57 52 0 109
Guchi1917 54 52 0 106
Rdlundal 50 52 0 102
Meirshoh 43 52 0 95
Jdamlicke 60 52 0 112
cesalaur 62 52 0 114
DSwimer7 51 52 0 103
oxyswim 57 52 0 109
Will 51 52 0 103
Old Rocket Swimmer 37 52 0 89
forsomereason 52 52 0 104
Hamilton College Swim and Dive 58 52 0 110
Swim to win 2.0 43 52 0 95
brucelsprouts 55 52 0 107
fon1239 53 52 0 105
LJMama 58 52 0 110
SD_UTE 52 52 0 104
Shaddy419 41 52 0 93
hollaback gurl 47 51 0 98
Kriptiko 45 51 0 96
19TexasSwim97 52 51 0 103
Kate Douglass Fan #69 52 51 0 103
cdub 48 51 0 99
Magdavontrap 55 51 0 106
MidwestBreastroker 37 51 0 88
sherlockholmes 39 51 0 90
swim coach k 36 51 0 87
IQH1998 54 51 0 105
SwimCoach3 50 51 0 101
THEO 58 51 0 109
SWIM SAM 54 51 0 105
pilkka777 39 51 0 90
mnswimmer15 48 51 0 99
Swammer 57 51 0 108
Rswim 41 51 0 92
H Town 41 51 0 92
Xuswimmer13 53 50 0 103
Thelfers 43 50 0 93
Mac L 57 50 0 107
swammermom 41 50 0 91
TheRealSam 40 50 0 90
(G)olden Bear 39 50 0 89
hilart1284 54 50 0 104
NutZach 60 50 0 110
Ajansz 43 50 0 93
big R 51 50 0 101
Maddie Wags 44 50 0 94
GoHoos 40 50 0 90
DMM! 38 50 0 88
addiswims 35 50 0 85
Splash 60 50 0 110
BSwims96 61 50 0 111
JustGuessing 61 50 0 111
Paul F. 53 50 0 103
JSP – ATL 53 49 0 102
Teamwiess 48 49 0 97
Hillbilly 60 49 0 109
Chris W 40 49 0 89
Andrew H 64 49 0 113
randomswimmer2 57 49 0 106
Titanspeed 41 49 0 90
Swimcos 53 49 0 102
Scottsk911 46 49 0 95
Sdraberty 59 49 0 108
#1 Kate Douglass Fan CR 44 49 0 93
Jack Ellison 46 49 0 95
KBrothers 44 49 0 93
Katiemilw 49 49 0 98
Docswim 56 49 0 105
Chaser 61 48 0 109
D3Retiree 59 48 0 107
JJMak 40 48 0 88
KaiKun 48 48 0 96
Plato 58 48 0 106
Swimmersam 41 48 0 89
ThePrestressedSpaz 61 48 0 109
TexasFan 38 48 0 86
washedupathlete 53 48 0 101
novacs 50 48 0 98
Calirunner 49 48 0 97
aznswimmaboi12 71 48 0 119
orangedude 53 48 0 101
Nathan 57 48 0 105
Ar.Jay. 61 48 0 109
Kyz22 61 48 0 109
Jimmyz 53 48 0 101
Swimdork83 51 48 0 99
stinkyman99 56 48 0 104
Andy1189 51 48 0 99
Just A Swammer 46 47 0 93
West Coast Swammer 59 47 0 106
LCBSwim 48 47 0 95
Esnid 60 47 0 107
Kshav 51 47 0 98
Zach Apple Superfan 64 47 0 111
Dory Fish 51 47 0 98
lane11 47 47 0 94
JG33 58 47 0 105
blueabyss1117 47 47 0 94
jebswims 41 47 0 88
Coach D. Ling 47 47 0 94
Dr. McSwammy 48 47 0 95
nyc birds 64 47 0 111
Old Bay 45 47 0 92
RVASwim 30 47 0 77
mizzou fan 32 55 46 0 101
oarndt 33 46 0 79
Thamlet45 44 46 0 90
WSCoach 41 46 0 87
cgm 53 46 0 99
Kwazii 63 46 0 109
KingCong3418 52 46 0 98
Jolyn 70 46 0 116
BamaSwim 61 46 0 107
jclark717 59 46 0 105
Sec 57 46 0 103
Eli Likins 54 46 0 100
Used to could, but can’t anymore 48 46 0 94
Megho 52 46 0 98
ScottishSwimmer 53 46 0 99
Romeo-Candy 63 46 0 109
neffry 51 46 0 97
spicypotatoswimmer 41 45 0 86
NotScovay 63 45 0 108
Coach Tyler 41 45 0 86
chinnychenchen 58 45 0 103
Katy 27 45 0 72
DrMrCoach 42 45 0 87
Ice Dee 64 45 0 109
Coach Owen 64 45 0 109
HulkSwim 56 45 0 101
Finked 40 45 0 85
WeLoveBjorm 61 45 0 106
Chacha 50 45 0 95
Badgerman45 49 44 0 93
CCSWIM 69 44 0 113
Ashley_Maloon1 51 44 0 95
Gilrad Xyvers 51 44 0 95
cadek 57 44 0 101
NateG 61 44 0 105
Katie 57 44 0 101
Coreen 44 44 0 88
Bloobyblob 47 44 0 91
Buzzwick 65 44 0 109
TugaLonghorn 55 44 0 99
TBW27 57 44 0 101
Leolit 50 44 0 94
Shane F 71 44 0 115
scottyb 55 44 0 99
Spotted Zebra 66 44 0 110
d3swimmer 51 44 0 95
Coppock 43 43 0 86
Foz 58 43 0 101
CoachDoug 39 43 0 82
C-Stick 45 43 0 88
Grizgirl 61 43 0 104
The Best 44 43 0 87
Rush Clark 47 43 0 90
sly dog 54 43 0 97
TWDolphin 67 43 0 110
k8R 46 43 0 89
Jackman 65 43 0 108
rachelfking 45 43 0 88
Hannah F 43 43 0 86
Dcoop295 42 43 0 85
chickenlamp 49 43 0 92
Old Thunder 42 43 0 85
DannyF 44 43 0 87
ORRDU1 38 43 0 81
Swimdad253 58 43 0 101
rPetkus 40 43 0 83
DavidGoggins 58 42 0 100
200Free 58 42 0 100
Wolfpack24014 54 42 0 96
Fart louderdale 61 42 0 103
lizzief 53 42 0 95
gerarai 57 42 0 99
🤠butterfly texan 🤠 45 42 0 87
cooperc 47 42 0 89
Cocceji 56 42 0 98
Taa 48 42 0 90
akswmr 57 41 0 98
aveswim 51 41 0 92
emoney117 48 41 0 89
SSwanson 58 41 0 99
Bobbo 43 41 0 84
****Brian*** 44 41 0 85
Jeff Oz 53 41 0 94
Maxilla 37 41 0 78
TavoSwim 61 40 0 101
Swimmer123 50 40 0 90
Go bears! 60 40 0 100
Aaaron 48 40 0 88
Yeahbudy 48 40 0 88
Old Swim Coach 53 40 0 93
A.Lessem 58 40 0 98
MVPCoach 46 40 0 86
TrsPickles 41 40 0 81
Hetty Lee 36 40 0 76
kipper 44 40 0 84
JohnnHuck 56 39 0 95
Some Guy 54 39 0 93
TyGer 62 39 0 101
Marisa 61 39 0 100
Hint of Lime 37 39 0 76
erica sullivan fanclub 50 39 0 89
mspann97 57 38 0 95
Swim Mom 45 38 0 83
HereToCheer 51 38 0 89
Thump 40 38 0 78
Anthony G 43 38 0 81
swimcoachdjm 56 38 0 94
TheRealSupaSantos 67 38 0 105
DHswim 51 38 0 89
Tina 65 38 0 103
Fan in Canada 59 38 0 97
ROLLPURP 51 38 0 89
Hook Em! 35 37 0 72
NJSWIMFAN 45 37 0 82
Hodor 45 37 0 82
Brian Gallagher 60 37 0 97
K 55 37 0 92
Shlyny 61 37 0 98
Rmkoch 54 37 0 91
MomofMira 58 37 0 95
Keith’s Brisket 54 37 0 91
kekclubber 68 37 0 105
Coach Chackett 36 37 0 73
Boo Hoos 53 37 0 90
FloridaMan1 46 37 0 83
Matt D 47 36 0 83
Billkeyaz 58 36 0 94
The winner 56 36 0 92
Jackson 46 36 0 82
I forcereo 46 36 0 82
LKuball 43 36 0 79
CraigH 40 36 0 76
Trev 49 35 0 84
Mirzanator 51 35 0 86
TAK 55 35 0 90
Rainking32 41 35 0 76
Swimsparky 56 34 0 90
rossini 43 34 0 77
Zzz 57 34 0 91
swimmore 38 34 0 72
AustinSwimDad 54 34 0 88
be for real 44 33 0 77
HotDiggityDog 47 33 0 80
Tony the Tiger 67 33 0 100
BigBallerBrad 35 33 0 68
TheRealCavalier 50 33 0 83
Bronchurro 47 32 0 79
UVA uses Tony Bennett to recruit female swimmers 62 32 0 94
Susankaysusan 38 31 0 69
Bkbush 57 31 0 88
AshMc 41 31 0 72
Pitt Dad 45 30 0 75
Themann221 44 30 0 74
Based Eddie 51 29 0 80
anhong168 44 24 0 68
Anitarrrh 20 10 0 30

Overall Leaderboard:

User Days 1+2 Score Day 3 Score Day 4 Score Total
1 Celo11 70 75 0 145
2 WalfLongmire 65 77 0 142
3 Spring_Tx_Supper_Party 71 71 0 142
4 lkc5 61 80 0 141
5 spartandistance 71 69 0 140
6 gswimmer225 61 78 0 139
7 J Chop 67 72 0 139
8 Staxymewarty 64 73 0 137
9 reesierose118 57 79 0 136
10 agjade 64 72 0 136
11 USA 62 73 0 135
12 Yanyan SwimSwam 51 83 0 134
13 Brett Hawke has beef with Mel Stewart 60 74 0 134
14 WEA 68 66 0 134
15 Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know 53 80 0 133
16 JazonGazon 68 65 0 133
17 BJC_Swim 71 62 0 133
18 RealSlimThomas 54 78 0 132
18 SwimGeek 54 78 0 132
20 Corayyeee 57 75 0 132
21 srosenb 58 74 0 132
22 Wahoo83 61 71 0 132
23 MacMachine 64 68 0 132
24 Oscar Persky 71 61 0 132
25 jcrowder 52 79 0 131
26 allip13 54 77 0 131
27 SRmango16 57 74 0 131
28 Swimnerd 58 73 0 131
29 Tomek 64 67 0 131
29 Carson “Choke” Foster 64 67 0 131
31 nsettembrine 75 56 0 131
32 Noah 51 79 0 130
33 Levi Gage 54 76 0 130
33 Poop-nose 54 76 0 130
35 HOO love <3 61 69 0 130
36 RMS 55 74 0 129
37 gosharks 58 71 0 129
38 Big Zippy 62 67 0 129
39 greg17815 52 76 0 128
40 Tha Brain 54 74 0 128
41 BROLEWY 54 73 0 127
42 Timmy Cheng 55 72 0 127
43 StarM 61 66 0 127
44 swimbradford 64 63 0 127
44 Cardinal 2.0 64 63 0 127
46 hoosiersisters 65 62 0 127
47 swimbrim 71 56 0 127
48 Juhiiz 47 79 0 126
49 Bailey Ludden 51 75 0 126
50 darknight22 55 71 0 126
51 splishsplash 60 66 0 126
52 Matt Lang 65 61 0 126
53 ssmc 67 59 0 126
54 TobyGriff 68 58 0 126
55 dkswim 50 75 0 125
56 Bitter Old Man 52 73 0 125
57 cbear!! 54 71 0 125
58 Ron 56 69 0 125
59 whoisthis 61 64 0 125
60 Bob1 64 61 0 125
61 Torri Stan 65 60 0 125
62 Canadian Swammer 68 57 0 125
63 I Have No Enemies 48 76 0 124
64 PhillyMark 51 73 0 124
65 kjs 53 71 0 124
66 Ezra79 54 70 0 124
67 Gabs 56 68 0 124
68 goBeavers 57 67 0 124
69 BearlyBreathing 60 64 0 124
70 Nostradamus 67 57 0 124
71 Husker100 70 54 0 124
72 jtlocke 57 66 0 123
73 Grant Drukker 58 65 0 123
73 CaribbeanSwimmer 58 65 0 123
73 Tierney 58 65 0 123
76 DouglassApologist 68 55 0 123
77 KateisloveKateislife 47 75 0 122
78 Vst5911 48 74 0 122
78 Monty 48 74 0 122
80 Iambic Pentameter 49 73 0 122
81 Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims 53 69 0 122
82 JRLSWIM 55 67 0 122
82 Nova 55 67 0 122
82 hazeswim 55 67 0 122
85 Blakea16 57 65 0 122
86 GoBucks 58 64 0 122
86 swammer2270 58 64 0 122
88 Juliagg07 64 58 0 122
89 swim6847 48 73 0 121
90 tooturnt 51 70 0 121
91 slud 53 68 0 121
91 Chase Kreitler is a Genius 53 68 0 121
93 Willy 54 67 0 121
94 Brewsterscratt 55 66 0 121
95 James M 57 64 0 121
96 B1GFan 64 57 0 121
96 mikedowd 64 57 0 121
98 Khops 65 56 0 121
99 Njames08 68 53 0 121
100 Aspidites 44 76 0 120
101 swimwild13 47 73 0 120
102 Miss M 48 72 0 120
103 Believer 50 70 0 120
104 Sbs02001 51 69 0 120
104 Kevin 51 69 0 120
106 NicoleMS 54 66 0 120
106 Alex 54 66 0 120
108 Backstrokebro 55 65 0 120
108 MJ98 55 65 0 120
108 CavGrinder 55 65 0 120
108 ISU2004 55 65 0 120
112 flyboygreed 57 63 0 120
112 Jacoberle 57 63 0 120
114 Isabelation 59 61 0 120
115 USAUSAUSA 61 59 0 120
116 Dewdrop 64 56 0 120
117 TMA92 65 55 0 120
117 Joey 65 55 0 120
119 MomOf2L 47 72 0 119
120 ACLF17 48 71 0 119
121 twolther 50 69 0 119
122 GrantG 51 68 0 119
122 brice8904 51 68 0 119
122 kg1210 51 68 0 119
125 Benny 53 66 0 119
126 Swimbasemom3 54 65 0 119
126 NESCAC dad 54 65 0 119
128 Eric May 16 57 62 0 119
129 balls 58 61 0 119
129 burger king clam boil 58 61 0 119
131 Owsak 61 58 0 119
132 Alex Roberts 64 55 0 119
133 JayHawk48 65 54 0 119
134 aznswimmaboi12 71 48 0 119
135 Rockrochelle 44 74 0 118
136 Yabo 50 68 0 118
137 BreaststrokeDevil 51 67 0 118
138 woleai 54 64 0 118
139 [email protected] 57 61 0 118
140 rememberwhen 58 60 0 118
141 gabyswimmergirl 60 58 0 118
142 bigfriendlyswimcoach 61 57 0 118
143 Lucas 64 54 0 118
143 Cavo7 64 54 0 118
145 Coach Eric 44 73 0 117
145 green 44 73 0 117
147 cvdolphin 47 70 0 117
147 NJL0602 47 70 0 117
149 RipNat 49 68 0 117
150 Wade 50 67 0 117
150 ryajnoyes 50 67 0 117
152 Doug.E.Fresh 51 66 0 117
153 Willswim 52 65 0 117
153 NDB 52 65 0 117
155 Jaxjax 54 63 0 117
155 AAndy1961 54 63 0 117
157 Da Bears 89 55 62 0 117
158 pep123 57 60 0 117
158 jed.little13 57 60 0 117
158 LANCE 57 60 0 117
158 StretchLizard 57 60 0 117
162 Broccoli Rob 59 58 0 117
163 K Chilly 61 56 0 117
163 GoCats 61 56 0 117
165 bella sims #1 fan 63 54 0 117
166 💢💥DeanFarris’TwinBrother💢💥 64 53 0 117
167 Swammer2018 44 72 0 116
168 CanWeWearFins 47 69 0 116
169 James DeClor 48 68 0 116
170 CoachM 50 66 0 116
170 Coach A 50 66 0 116
172 DevilHawk 56 60 0 116
173 Sportyjess 57 59 0 116
173 perc.olator 57 59 0 116
175 Not-so-silent Observer 59 57 0 116
176 butterfly101 61 55 0 116
176 Bbell13 61 55 0 116
178 Jolyn 70 46 0 116
179 Youyong 44 71 0 115
180 Jkoles 47 68 0 115
181 viktor 50 65 0 115
181 GatorDude 50 65 0 115
183 D.B. 51 64 0 115
183 Marco_Nowack 51 64 0 115
183 tdoneill89 51 64 0 115
186 noahc 54 61 0 115
187 theloniuspunk 55 60 0 115
187 Magnet 55 60 0 115
187 James SwimSwam 55 60 0 115
190 Chenward3pi 57 58 0 115
191 Evan Bell 58 57 0 115
192 Swimswamswum 59 56 0 115
193 SportsLover 61 54 0 115
194 Shane F 71 44 0 115
195 nickim317 44 70 0 114
196 marcelina 46 68 0 114
197 SwimCoachSean 47 67 0 114
198 scall127 48 66 0 114
199 Belly Flop 49 65 0 114
199 daf 49 65 0 114
201 rollbos 51 63 0 114
201 DragonSwim 51 63 0 114
201 SuperSwimFan97 51 63 0 114
204 swimfan717 52 62 0 114
204 zclarke 52 62 0 114
206 Dreswims21 55 59 0 114
206 mparisi22 55 59 0 114
208 Sal Paradise 57 57 0 114
208 Trojan Horse 57 57 0 114
210 Chi Bungay daddy 58 56 0 114
210 The_Turmanator 58 56 0 114
212 10 figure 59 55 0 114
213 cesalaur 62 52 0 114
214 mebyerts 40 73 0 113
215 Water Polo King😏 42 71 0 113
216 Swimswamsam 47 66 0 113
217 EMH16 49 64 0 113
218 iWantToDateDouglass 50 63 0 113
219 The DeSorbo Effect 51 62 0 113
220 MGB 52 61 0 113
220 zdhamme 52 61 0 113
222 flybyrdiefly 54 59 0 113
222 DoubleDay 54 59 0 113
222 Jared C 54 59 0 113
222 Merlin 54 59 0 113
226 SwimSwam Official Picks 57 56 0 113
227 Demarrit Steenbergen 58 55 0 113
227 sOnnY_swIms 58 55 0 113
229 Andrew H 64 49 0 113
230 CCSWIM 69 44 0 113
231 vireoeo 41 71 0 112
232 Rowotter 48 64 0 112
233 gordo 49 63 0 112
233 Kvandy1 49 63 0 112
233 msully282 49 63 0 112
236 VikingSteve 51 61 0 112
236 Lats 51 61 0 112
236 Rip EMU Men’s Swim+Dive 51 61 0 112
239 HooBoy 54 58 0 112
239 WAC Sea Tigers 54 58 0 112
239 Danistar05 54 58 0 112
239 swimming! 54 58 0 112
243 Disalle is Boyz! 57 55 0 112
244 Jdamlicke 60 52 0 112
245 Marie 44 67 0 111
246 JBish 48 63 0 111
247 mocha&kiwi 50 61 0 111
247 David Clossey 50 61 0 111
249 MrMarcoPolo 51 60 0 111
250 Paulano 52 59 0 111
251 MSSAStingray 54 57 0 111
251 maestro 54 57 0 111
253 Colorado Stanley 56 55 0 111
254 Swamson98 57 54 0 111
255 retiredJet 58 53 0 111
256 BSwims96 61 50 0 111
256 JustGuessing 61 50 0 111
258 Zach Apple Superfan 64 47 0 111
258 nyc birds 64 47 0 111
260 BuddyFromSA 45 65 0 110
261 BeetJuice101 47 63 0 110
262 coachtmartin 48 62 0 110
263 Dani 49 61 0 110
264 scohen 50 60 0 110
265 SeanSwim17 51 59 0 110
266 spacecam2 52 58 0 110
267 Wendy Lu 54 56 0 110
267 Endless Social Kick 54 56 0 110
269 OneHipWonder 55 55 0 110
269 orangepeel 55 55 0 110
271 Swimmingmom 57 53 0 110
272 Hamilton College Swim and Dive 58 52 0 110
272 LJMama 58 52 0 110
274 NutZach 60 50 0 110
274 Splash 60 50 0 110
276 Spotted Zebra 66 44 0 110
277 TWDolphin 67 43 0 110
278 CargillK 37 72 0 109
279 Sorin Sorensen 41 68 0 109
280 STA 45 64 0 109
281 deachaney 47 62 0 109
282 JanetM 48 61 0 109
282 BenSwim23 48 61 0 109
284 Logan Alpha 51 58 0 109
284 Bob1235 51 58 0 109
286 Ryanh757 52 57 0 109
286 Mcb1980 52 57 0 109
288 Virginia 54 55 0 109
288 Alan 54 55 0 109
288 Chlorine-o-seer 54 55 0 109
291 Just Guessin’ 55 54 0 109
292 JimBossert 56 53 0 109
293 swimfast07! 57 52 0 109
293 DFW Hoosier 57 52 0 109
293 oxyswim 57 52 0 109
296 THEO 58 51 0 109
297 Hillbilly 60 49 0 109
298 Chaser 61 48 0 109
298 ThePrestressedSpaz 61 48 0 109
298 Ar.Jay. 61 48 0 109
298 Kyz22 61 48 0 109
302 Kwazii 63 46 0 109
302 Romeo-Candy 63 46 0 109
304 Ice Dee 64 45 0 109
304 Coach Owen 64 45 0 109
306 Buzzwick 65 44 0 109
307 Andrew4pats 39 69 0 108
308 Unknown Swammer 42 66 0 108
309 Csumpjump 44 64 0 108
310 katedouglassgoat 47 61 0 108
310 Ng2w 47 61 0 108
312 your momma 48 60 0 108
313 swimswim48 49 59 0 108
314 LL_SWE 51 57 0 108
315 Grant House’s Pit Vipers 52 56 0 108
316 I<3Texas 54 54 0 108
316 PNW 54 54 0 108
318 SOB 55 53 0 108
319 Swammer 57 51 0 108
320 Sdraberty 59 49 0 108
321 NotScovay 63 45 0 108
322 Jackman 65 43 0 108
323 TroR 42 65 0 107
324 DistanceSwimmersMatter 43 64 0 107
325 Hudson Harris 44 63 0 107
326 imswimkid32 46 61 0 107
326 Robronsin2023 46 61 0 107
326 MelMel 46 61 0 107
329 PS78 48 59 0 107
330 DarNguyen 50 57 0 107
331 pianoback 53 54 0 107
332 Swimmer0883 54 53 0 107
332 NAZ92 54 53 0 107
334 brucelsprouts 55 52 0 107
335 Mac L 57 50 0 107
336 D3Retiree 59 48 0 107
337 Esnid 60 47 0 107
338 BamaSwim 61 46 0 107
339 Baskingball1 35 71 0 106
340 BAD 44 62 0 106
340 Mikey 44 62 0 106
342 Empty Nest Coach 50 56 0 106
343 GoSwim80 51 55 0 106
344 Guchi1917 54 52 0 106
345 Magdavontrap 55 51 0 106
346 randomswimmer2 57 49 0 106
347 Plato 58 48 0 106
348 West Coast Swammer 59 47 0 106
349 WeLoveBjorm 61 45 0 106
350 Allits 34 71 0 105
351 Splish Splash 37 68 0 105
352 Little Boy 40 65 0 105
353 TSwimming12 43 62 0 105
354 Hugh Jass 44 61 0 105
354 Brooksies Jorts 44 61 0 105
356 BRD 48 57 0 105
356 Birch21 48 57 0 105
358 AFlyer 50 55 0 105
358 Parkerknapp25 50 55 0 105
360 BEARCATS2010 51 54 0 105
361 iLikePsych 52 53 0 105
362 fon1239 53 52 0 105
363 IQH1998 54 51 0 105
363 SWIM SAM 54 51 0 105
365 Docswim 56 49 0 105
366 Nathan 57 48 0 105
367 JG33 58 47 0 105
368 jclark717 59 46 0 105
369 NateG 61 44 0 105
370 TheRealSupaSantos 67 38 0 105
371 kekclubber 68 37 0 105
372 MCH0422 41 63 0 104
373 Dressel’s Eagle 🦅 44 60 0 104
374 Tony Bennett’s Worst Nightmare 46 58 0 104
375 Stallion06 48 56 0 104
376 pandacat716 50 54 0 104
377 forsomereason 52 52 0 104
377 SD_UTE 52 52 0 104
379 hilart1284 54 50 0 104
380 stinkyman99 56 48 0 104
381 Grizgirl 61 43 0 104
382 Molly Lee 38 65 0 103
383 MacC 40 63 0 103
384 jurczak 41 62 0 103
384 Ben 🫧🫧 41 62 0 103
386 Curtis160 44 59 0 103
387 mschneider22 45 58 0 103
387 Chad 45 58 0 103
389 The Oogaman 46 57 0 103
390 Krauter 48 55 0 103
390 jswims 48 55 0 103
390 Ethebanger 48 55 0 103
393 AlexWalsh’sSilverMedal 49 54 0 103
393 The General 49 54 0 103
393 Ains Loves The Lanes 49 54 0 103
396 Catlover 50 53 0 103
397 DSwimer7 51 52 0 103
397 Will 51 52 0 103
399 19TexasSwim97 52 51 0 103
399 Kate Douglass Fan #69 52 51 0 103
401 Xuswimmer13 53 50 0 103
401 Paul F. 53 50 0 103
403 Sec 57 46 0 103
404 chinnychenchen 58 45 0 103
405 Fart louderdale 61 42 0 103
406 Tina 65 38 0 103
407 alexkessel 38 64 0 102
408 edge 40 62 0 102
409 trltrltrl 41 61 0 102
409 Rumbuns 41 61 0 102
411 Lacie L 44 58 0 102
412 RCP 47 55 0 102
413 Birdpool 48 54 0 102
413 HugolTheBest 48 54 0 102
415 Rdlundal 50 52 0 102
416 JSP – ATL 53 49 0 102
416 Swimcos 53 49 0 102
418 monsterlobster 40 61 0 101
419 Ball State Swim Guy 44 57 0 101
420 emelina18 45 56 0 101
421 thezwimmer 47 54 0 101
422 bstswmch1 48 53 0 101
422 Blastoff 48 53 0 101
424 SwimCoach3 50 51 0 101
425 big R 51 50 0 101
426 washedupathlete 53 48 0 101
426 orangedude 53 48 0 101
426 Jimmyz 53 48 0 101
429 mizzou fan 32 55 46 0 101
430 HulkSwim 56 45 0 101
431 cadek 57 44 0 101
431 Katie 57 44 0 101
431 TBW27 57 44 0 101
434 Foz 58 43 0 101
434 Swimdad253 58 43 0 101
436 TavoSwim 61 40 0 101
437 TyGer 62 39 0 101
438 chloeoeorine 34 66 0 100
439 ComerfordFan 40 60 0 100
440 emwizzle 42 58 0 100
440 DMSWIM 42 58 0 100
442 PancakeLover 43 57 0 100
443 Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games 44 56 0 100
443 Abertson 44 56 0 100
443 Abby E 44 56 0 100
446 A. J. Kruppa 45 55 0 100
447 AnyVolunteers 48 52 0 100
448 Eli Likins 54 46 0 100
449 DavidGoggins 58 42 0 100
449 200Free 58 42 0 100
451 Go bears! 60 40 0 100
452 Marisa 61 39 0 100
453 Tony the Tiger 67 33 0 100
454 SnapperH1969 40 59 0 99
455 JMike Keen 46 53 0 99
456 cdub 48 51 0 99
456 mnswimmer15 48 51 0 99
458 Swimdork83 51 48 0 99
458 Andy1189 51 48 0 99
460 cgm 53 46 0 99
460 ScottishSwimmer 53 46 0 99
462 TugaLonghorn 55 44 0 99
462 scottyb 55 44 0 99
464 gerarai 57 42 0 99
465 SSwanson 58 41 0 99
466 Bad Knee Breaststroker 35 63 0 98
467 46.06 41 57 0 98
468 NHCoachMac 42 56 0 98
469 hollaback gurl 47 51 0 98
470 Katiemilw 49 49 0 98
471 novacs 50 48 0 98
472 Kshav 51 47 0 98
472 Dory Fish 51 47 0 98
474 KingCong3418 52 46 0 98
474 Megho 52 46 0 98
476 Cocceji 56 42 0 98
477 akswmr 57 41 0 98
478 A.Lessem 58 40 0 98
479 Shlyny 61 37 0 98
480 FeelTheRhythmFeelTheRhyme 🖤 32 65 0 97
481 SwimDad#52 37 60 0 97
482 granite 38 59 0 97
483 dunc1952 41 56 0 97
484 GAM 44 53 0 97
485 **OLD FAT GUY 45 52 0 97
486 Teamwiess 48 49 0 97
487 Calirunner 49 48 0 97
488 neffry 51 46 0 97
489 sly dog 54 43 0 97
490 Fan in Canada 59 38 0 97
491 Brian Gallagher 60 37 0 97
492 CoachMarkK 37 59 0 96
493 Regan’s breaststroke split 38 58 0 96
494 2k19kyswammer 40 56 0 96
495 p73 43 53 0 96
495 KlutzyKat 43 53 0 96
497 Kriptiko 45 51 0 96
498 KaiKun 48 48 0 96
499 Wolfpack24014 54 42 0 96
500 ****SWIM**** 35 60 0 95
501 GORP 41 54 0 95
502 BenjaminsButtons 42 53 0 95
503 Meirshoh 43 52 0 95
503 Swim to win 2.0 43 52 0 95
505 Scottsk911 46 49 0 95
505 Jack Ellison 46 49 0 95
507 LCBSwim 48 47 0 95
507 Dr. McSwammy 48 47 0 95
509 Chacha 50 45 0 95
510 Ashley_Maloon1 51 44 0 95
510 Gilrad Xyvers 51 44 0 95
510 d3swimmer 51 44 0 95
513 lizzief 53 42 0 95
514 JohnnHuck 56 39 0 95
515 mspann97 57 38 0 95
516 MomofMira 58 37 0 95
517 Tea rex 37 57 0 94
518 Strictlyfree03 40 54 0 94
519 Maddie Wags 44 50 0 94
520 lane11 47 47 0 94
520 blueabyss1117 47 47 0 94
520 Coach D. Ling 47 47 0 94
523 Used to could, but can’t anymore 48 46 0 94
524 Leolit 50 44 0 94
525 Jeff Oz 53 41 0 94
526 swimcoachdjm 56 38 0 94
527 Billkeyaz 58 36 0 94
528 UVA uses Tony Bennett to recruit female swimmers 62 32 0 94
529 AAAAmymorningtechsuit 33 60 0 93
530 Frazier864 35 58 0 93
531 The Dapper Dan 38 55 0 93
532 Shaddy419 41 52 0 93
533 Thelfers 43 50 0 93
533 Ajansz 43 50 0 93
535 #1 Kate Douglass Fan CR 44 49 0 93
535 KBrothers 44 49 0 93
537 Just A Swammer 46 47 0 93
538 Badgerman45 49 44 0 93
539 Old Swim Coach 53 40 0 93
540 Some Guy 54 39 0 93
541 Rswim 41 51 0 92
541 H Town 41 51 0 92
543 Old Bay 45 47 0 92
544 chickenlamp 49 43 0 92
545 aveswim 51 41 0 92
546 K 55 37 0 92
547 The winner 56 36 0 92
548 le_ducky 38 53 0 91
549 swammermom 41 50 0 91
550 Bloobyblob 47 44 0 91
551 Rmkoch 54 37 0 91
551 Keith’s Brisket 54 37 0 91
553 Zzz 57 34 0 91
554 sherlockholmes 39 51 0 90
554 pilkka777 39 51 0 90
556 TheRealSam 40 50 0 90
556 GoHoos 40 50 0 90
558 Titanspeed 41 49 0 90
559 Thamlet45 44 46 0 90
560 Rush Clark 47 43 0 90
561 Taa 48 42 0 90
562 Swimmer123 50 40 0 90
563 Boo Hoos 53 37 0 90
564 TAK 55 35 0 90
565 Swimsparky 56 34 0 90
566 Old Rocket Swimmer 37 52 0 89
567 (G)olden Bear 39 50 0 89
568 Chris W 40 49 0 89
569 Swimmersam 41 48 0 89
570 k8R 46 43 0 89
571 cooperc 47 42 0 89
572 emoney117 48 41 0 89
573 erica sullivan fanclub 50 39 0 89
574 HereToCheer 51 38 0 89
574 DHswim 51 38 0 89
574 ROLLPURP 51 38 0 89
577 coswimmer2019 35 53 0 88
578 MidwestBreastroker 37 51 0 88
579 DMM! 38 50 0 88
580 JJMak 40 48 0 88
581 jebswims 41 47 0 88
582 Coreen 44 44 0 88
583 C-Stick 45 43 0 88
583 rachelfking 45 43 0 88
585 Aaaron 48 40 0 88
585 Yeahbudy 48 40 0 88
587 AustinSwimDad 54 34 0 88
588 Bkbush 57 31 0 88
589 swim coach k 36 51 0 87
590 WSCoach 41 46 0 87
591 DrMrCoach 42 45 0 87
592 The Best 44 43 0 87
592 DannyF 44 43 0 87
594 🤠butterfly texan 🤠 45 42 0 87
595 TexasFan 38 48 0 86
596 spicypotatoswimmer 41 45 0 86
596 Coach Tyler 41 45 0 86
598 Coppock 43 43 0 86
598 Hannah F 43 43 0 86
600 MVPCoach 46 40 0 86
601 Mirzanator 51 35 0 86
602 addiswims 35 50 0 85
603 Finked 40 45 0 85
604 Dcoop295 42 43 0 85
604 Old Thunder 42 43 0 85
606 ****Brian*** 44 41 0 85
606 Bobbo 43 41 0 84
608 kipper 44 40 0 84
609 Trev 49 35 0 84
610 rPetkus 40 43 0 83
611 Swim Mom 45 38 0 83
612 FloridaMan1 46 37 0 83
613 Matt D 47 36 0 83
614 TheRealCavalier 50 33 0 83
615 CoachDoug 39 43 0 82
616 NJSWIMFAN 45 37 0 82
616 Hodor 45 37 0 82
618 Jackson 46 36 0 82
618 I forcereo 46 36 0 82
620 Bob WW 27 54 0 81
621 ORRDU1 38 43 0 81
622 TrsPickles 41 40 0 81
623 Anthony G 43 38 0 81
624 HotDiggityDog 47 33 0 80
625 Based Eddie 51 29 0 80
626 oarndt 33 46 0 79
627 LKuball 43 36 0 79
628 Bronchurro 47 32 0 79
629 Maxilla 37 41 0 78
630 Thump 40 38 0 78
631 RVASwim 30 47 0 77
632 rossini 43 34 0 77
633 be for real 44 33 0 77
634 Hetty Lee 36 40 0 76
635 Hint of Lime 37 39 0 76
636 CraigH 40 36 0 76
637 Rainking32 41 35 0 76
638 Pitt Dad 45 30 0 75
638 Themann221 44 30 0 74
640 Coach Chackett 36 37 0 73
641 Katy 27 45 0 72
642 Hook Em! 35 37 0 72
643 swimmore 38 34 0 72
644 AshMc 41 31 0 72
644 Susankaysusan 38 31 0 69
646 BigBallerBrad 35 33 0 68
647 anhong168 44 24 0 68
648 Anitarrrh 20 10 0 30

 

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!