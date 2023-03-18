2023 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam’s own Yanyan Li was the top scorer on day 3 of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest. As a staff member, though, she’s not eligible for prizes, which means that the daily prize-eligible win is a tie between lkc5 and “Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know”.

We don’t know, so we don’t know.

The first tie-breaker for prizes is whichever entrant had the most 1st-place picks correct on the day. lkc5 got all 6 event winners from Friday correct, and Cliff Looschen only got 5, missing Taylor Ruck in the 200 free.

That means lkc5 is the winner of an A3 Power Chute and a t-shirt.

Day 3 Finals Event Winners

The most unlikely result, per readers’ predictions, on the day was Mabel Zavaros’ 4th-place finish in the 400 IM. The Florida junior swam 4:04.08, which is a best time by about three-tenths. She finished 6th in the race at NCAAs last year.

Otherwise, the winners were fairly-well predicted by readers given that there were some wide-open races on this day.. Out of 648 entries:

457 picked Alex Walsh in the 400 IM

in the 400 IM 314 picked Kate Douglass in the 100 IM

in the 100 IM 256 picked Taylor Ruck in the 200 free

in the 200 free 323 picked Lydia Jacoby in the 100 breast

in the 100 breast 325 picked Gretchen Walsh in the 100 back

in the 100 back 642 (almost everybody) picked Virignia in the 400 medley relay – most that didn’t are people who didn’t finish entries.

Celo11 maintained their lead in the overall standings, with day 3 winner lkc5 climbing to 4th place. Yanyan sits in 12th place overall.

See the updated standings in a spreadsheet here, or below.

Day 3 Leaderboard:

User Days 1+2 Score Day 3 Score Day 4 Score Total Yanyan SwimSwam 51 83 0 134 Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know 53 80 0 133 lkc5 61 80 0 141 reesierose118 57 79 0 136 Juhiiz 47 79 0 126 jcrowder 52 79 0 131 Noah 51 79 0 130 RealSlimThomas 54 78 0 132 SwimGeek 54 78 0 132 gswimmer225 61 78 0 139 WalfLongmire 65 77 0 142 allip13 54 77 0 131 Levi Gage 54 76 0 130 Poop-nose 54 76 0 130 greg17815 52 76 0 128 I Have No Enemies 48 76 0 124 Aspidites 44 76 0 120 dkswim 50 75 0 125 Celo11 70 75 0 145 Corayyeee 57 75 0 132 KateisloveKateislife 47 75 0 122 Bailey Ludden 51 75 0 126 srosenb 58 74 0 132 Vst5911 48 74 0 122 Monty 48 74 0 122 RMS 55 74 0 129 SRmango16 57 74 0 131 Tha Brain 54 74 0 128 Brett Hawke has beef with Mel Stewart 60 74 0 134 Rockrochelle 44 74 0 118 swim6847 48 73 0 121 Staxymewarty 64 73 0 137 Iambic Pentameter 49 73 0 122 USA 62 73 0 135 PhillyMark 51 73 0 124 mebyerts 40 73 0 113 Bitter Old Man 52 73 0 125 Coach Eric 44 73 0 117 BROLEWY 54 73 0 127 swimwild13 47 73 0 120 green 44 73 0 117 Swimnerd 58 73 0 131 J Chop 67 72 0 139 agjade 64 72 0 136 MomOf2L 47 72 0 119 Timmy Cheng 55 72 0 127 Swammer2018 44 72 0 116 Miss M 48 72 0 120 CargillK 37 72 0 109 vireoeo 41 71 0 112 Baskingball1 35 71 0 106 Wahoo83 61 71 0 132 darknight22 55 71 0 126 ACLF17 48 71 0 119 Water Polo King😏 42 71 0 113 kjs 53 71 0 124 cbear!! 54 71 0 125 gosharks 58 71 0 129 Spring_Tx_Supper_Party 71 71 0 142 Allits 34 71 0 105 Youyong 44 71 0 115 nickim317 44 70 0 114 tooturnt 51 70 0 121 cvdolphin 47 70 0 117 Believer 50 70 0 120 NJL0602 47 70 0 117 Ezra79 54 70 0 124 Sbs02001 51 69 0 120 CanWeWearFins 47 69 0 116 Andrew4pats 39 69 0 108 spartandistance 71 69 0 140 Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims 53 69 0 122 Kevin 51 69 0 120 twolther 50 69 0 119 Ron 56 69 0 125 HOO love <3 61 69 0 130 RipNat 49 68 0 117 Yabo 50 68 0 118 MacMachine 64 68 0 132 GrantG 51 68 0 119 James DeClor 48 68 0 116 brice8904 51 68 0 119 Gabs 56 68 0 124 slud 53 68 0 121 marcelina 46 68 0 114 Jkoles 47 68 0 115 kg1210 51 68 0 119 Splish Splash 37 68 0 105 Sorin Sorensen 41 68 0 109 Chase Kreitler is a Genius 53 68 0 121 BreaststrokeDevil 51 67 0 118 SwimCoachSean 47 67 0 114 Wade 50 67 0 117 ryajnoyes 50 67 0 117 JRLSWIM 55 67 0 122 goBeavers 57 67 0 124 Big Zippy 62 67 0 129 Marie 44 67 0 111 Nova 55 67 0 122 Willy 54 67 0 121 Tomek 64 67 0 131 hazeswim 55 67 0 122 Carson “Choke” Foster 64 67 0 131 scall127 48 66 0 114 CoachM 50 66 0 116 Doug.E.Fresh 51 66 0 117 NicoleMS 54 66 0 120 Alex 54 66 0 120 Brewsterscratt 55 66 0 121 Benny 53 66 0 119 WEA 68 66 0 134 StarM 61 66 0 127 Unknown Swammer 42 66 0 108 Coach A 50 66 0 116 splishsplash 60 66 0 126 chloeoeorine 34 66 0 100 jtlocke 57 66 0 123 Swimswamsam 47 66 0 113 Backstrokebro 55 65 0 120 Willswim 52 65 0 117 Little Boy 40 65 0 105 MJ98 55 65 0 120 Blakea16 57 65 0 122 Molly Lee 38 65 0 103 Belly Flop 49 65 0 114 CavGrinder 55 65 0 120 viktor 50 65 0 115 TroR 42 65 0 107 Grant Drukker 58 65 0 123 Swimbasemom3 54 65 0 119 FeelTheRhythmFeelTheRhyme 🖤 32 65 0 97 CaribbeanSwimmer 58 65 0 123 NDB 52 65 0 117 daf 49 65 0 114 ISU2004 55 65 0 120 JazonGazon 68 65 0 133 GatorDude 50 65 0 115 Tierney 58 65 0 123 BuddyFromSA 45 65 0 110 NESCAC dad 54 65 0 119 GoBucks 58 64 0 122 Rowotter 48 64 0 112 D.B. 51 64 0 115 woleai 54 64 0 118 BearlyBreathing 60 64 0 124 EMH16 49 64 0 113 Marco_Nowack 51 64 0 115 whoisthis 61 64 0 125 alexkessel 38 64 0 102 swammer2270 58 64 0 122 STA 45 64 0 109 tdoneill89 51 64 0 115 DistanceSwimmersMatter 43 64 0 107 Csumpjump 44 64 0 108 James M 57 64 0 121 Jaxjax 54 63 0 117 BeetJuice101 47 63 0 110 JBish 48 63 0 111 Hudson Harris 44 63 0 107 Bad Knee Breaststroker 35 63 0 98 rollbos 51 63 0 114 DragonSwim 51 63 0 114 flyboygreed 57 63 0 120 SuperSwimFan97 51 63 0 114 Jacoberle 57 63 0 120 gordo 49 63 0 112 AAndy1961 54 63 0 117 Kvandy1 49 63 0 112 swimbradford 64 63 0 127 msully282 49 63 0 112 MacC 40 63 0 103 Cardinal 2.0 64 63 0 127 iWantToDateDouglass 50 63 0 113 MCH0422 41 63 0 104 Da Bears 89 55 62 0 117 jurczak 41 62 0 103 Eric May 16 57 62 0 119 Ben 🫧🫧 41 62 0 103 swimfan717 52 62 0 114 The DeSorbo Effect 51 62 0 113 deachaney 47 62 0 109 edge 40 62 0 102 TSwimming12 43 62 0 105 BAD 44 62 0 106 zclarke 52 62 0 114 BJC_Swim 71 62 0 133 Mikey 44 62 0 106 hoosiersisters 65 62 0 127 coachtmartin 48 62 0 110 noahc 54 61 0 115 imswimkid32 46 61 0 107 Hugh Jass 44 61 0 105 balls 58 61 0 119 trltrltrl 41 61 0 102 JanetM 48 61 0 109 Robronsin2023 46 61 0 107 Bob1 64 61 0 125 MelMel 46 61 0 107 Oscar Persky 71 61 0 132 Brooksies Jorts 44 61 0 105 monsterlobster 40 61 0 101 MGB 52 61 0 113 zdhamme 52 61 0 113 VikingSteve 51 61 0 112 [email protected] 57 61 0 118 Rumbuns 41 61 0 102 Lats 51 61 0 112 Dani 49 61 0 110 Rip EMU Men’s Swim+Dive 51 61 0 112 katedouglassgoat 47 61 0 108 BenSwim23 48 61 0 109 mocha&kiwi 50 61 0 111 Isabelation 59 61 0 120 Ng2w 47 61 0 108 David Clossey 50 61 0 111 burger king clam boil 58 61 0 119 Matt Lang 65 61 0 126 ****SWIM**** 35 60 0 95 theloniuspunk 55 60 0 115 your momma 48 60 0 108 Magnet 55 60 0 115 rememberwhen 58 60 0 118 pep123 57 60 0 117 SwimDad#52 37 60 0 97 MrMarcoPolo 51 60 0 111 jed.little13 57 60 0 117 LANCE 57 60 0 117 AAAAmymorningtechsuit 33 60 0 93 scohen 50 60 0 110 DevilHawk 56 60 0 116 StretchLizard 57 60 0 117 Torri Stan 65 60 0 125 James SwimSwam 55 60 0 115 Dressel’s Eagle 🦅 44 60 0 104 ComerfordFan 40 60 0 100 PS78 48 59 0 107 SeanSwim17 51 59 0 110 SnapperH1969 40 59 0 99 USAUSAUSA 61 59 0 120 granite 38 59 0 97 swimswim48 49 59 0 108 Dreswims21 55 59 0 114 Sportyjess 57 59 0 116 perc.olator 57 59 0 116 flybyrdiefly 54 59 0 113 DoubleDay 54 59 0 113 Jared C 54 59 0 113 Paulano 52 59 0 111 CoachMarkK 37 59 0 96 ssmc 67 59 0 126 Merlin 54 59 0 113 mparisi22 55 59 0 114 Curtis160 44 59 0 103 Juliagg07 64 58 0 122 gabyswimmergirl 60 58 0 118 emwizzle 42 58 0 100 Frazier864 35 58 0 93 HooBoy 54 58 0 112 Owsak 61 58 0 119 Chenward3pi 57 58 0 115 Lacie L 44 58 0 102 DMSWIM 42 58 0 100 Broccoli Rob 59 58 0 117 TobyGriff 68 58 0 126 WAC Sea Tigers 54 58 0 112 Logan Alpha 51 58 0 109 mschneider22 45 58 0 103 spacecam2 52 58 0 110 Tony Bennett’s Worst Nightmare 46 58 0 104 Regan’s breaststroke split 38 58 0 96 Danistar05 54 58 0 112 Chad 45 58 0 103 Bob1235 51 58 0 109 swimming! 54 58 0 112 DarNguyen 50 57 0 107 Ryanh757 52 57 0 109 PancakeLover 43 57 0 100 The Oogaman 46 57 0 103 Not-so-silent Observer 59 57 0 116 Ball State Swim Guy 44 57 0 101 Sal Paradise 57 57 0 114 Evan Bell 58 57 0 115 B1GFan 64 57 0 121 mikedowd 64 57 0 121 Trojan Horse 57 57 0 114 Canadian Swammer 68 57 0 125 bigfriendlyswimcoach 61 57 0 118 MSSAStingray 54 57 0 111 46.06 41 57 0 98 Tea rex 37 57 0 94 BRD 48 57 0 105 maestro 54 57 0 111 Nostradamus 67 57 0 124 Mcb1980 52 57 0 109 LL_SWE 51 57 0 108 Birch21 48 57 0 105 Chi Bungay daddy 58 56 0 114 Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games 44 56 0 100 swimbrim 71 56 0 127 Stallion06 48 56 0 104 Grant House’s Pit Vipers 52 56 0 108 Abertson 44 56 0 100 Empty Nest Coach 50 56 0 106 NHCoachMac 42 56 0 98 dunc1952 41 56 0 97 2k19kyswammer 40 56 0 96 K Chilly 61 56 0 117 nsettembrine 75 56 0 131 GoCats 61 56 0 117 emelina18 45 56 0 101 Wendy Lu 54 56 0 110 Dewdrop 64 56 0 120 Endless Social Kick 54 56 0 110 Abby E 44 56 0 100 Khops 65 56 0 121 Swimswamswum 59 56 0 115 The_Turmanator 58 56 0 114 SwimSwam Official Picks 57 56 0 113 TMA92 65 55 0 120 GoSwim80 51 55 0 106 RCP 47 55 0 102 10 figure 59 55 0 114 Krauter 48 55 0 103 jswims 48 55 0 103 Demarrit Steenbergen 58 55 0 113 butterfly101 61 55 0 116 Disalle is Boyz! 57 55 0 112 Ethebanger 48 55 0 103 AFlyer 50 55 0 105 OneHipWonder 55 55 0 110 Virginia 54 55 0 109 Alan 54 55 0 109 sOnnY_swIms 58 55 0 113 orangepeel 55 55 0 110 Colorado Stanley 56 55 0 111 Chlorine-o-seer 54 55 0 109 A. J. Kruppa 45 55 0 100 Bbell13 61 55 0 116 Parkerknapp25 50 55 0 105 Joey 65 55 0 120 The Dapper Dan 38 55 0 93 Alex Roberts 64 55 0 119 DouglassApologist 68 55 0 123 Lucas 64 54 0 118 Husker100 70 54 0 124 bella sims #1 fan 63 54 0 117 Birdpool 48 54 0 102 JayHawk48 65 54 0 119 I<3Texas 54 54 0 108 GORP 41 54 0 95 AlexWalsh’sSilverMedal 49 54 0 103 Bob WW 27 54 0 81 BEARCATS2010 51 54 0 105 PNW 54 54 0 108 Swamson98 57 54 0 111 The General 49 54 0 103 HugolTheBest 48 54 0 102 Just Guessin’ 55 54 0 109 pandacat716 50 54 0 104 Cavo7 64 54 0 118 thezwimmer 47 54 0 101 Ains Loves The Lanes 49 54 0 103 SportsLover 61 54 0 115 Strictlyfree03 40 54 0 94 pianoback 53 54 0 107 💢💥DeanFarris’TwinBrother💢💥 64 53 0 117 bstswmch1 48 53 0 101 Swimmer0883 54 53 0 107 Blastoff 48 53 0 101 SOB 55 53 0 108 Njames08 68 53 0 121 NAZ92 54 53 0 107 GAM 44 53 0 97 Catlover 50 53 0 103 JMike Keen 46 53 0 99 JimBossert 56 53 0 109 le_ducky 38 53 0 91 p73 43 53 0 96 BenjaminsButtons 42 53 0 95 coswimmer2019 35 53 0 88 KlutzyKat 43 53 0 96 Swimmingmom 57 53 0 110 retiredJet 58 53 0 111 iLikePsych 52 53 0 105 **OLD FAT GUY 45 52 0 97 AnyVolunteers 48 52 0 100 swimfast07! 57 52 0 109 DFW Hoosier 57 52 0 109 Guchi1917 54 52 0 106 Rdlundal 50 52 0 102 Meirshoh 43 52 0 95 Jdamlicke 60 52 0 112 cesalaur 62 52 0 114 DSwimer7 51 52 0 103 oxyswim 57 52 0 109 Will 51 52 0 103 Old Rocket Swimmer 37 52 0 89 forsomereason 52 52 0 104 Hamilton College Swim and Dive 58 52 0 110 Swim to win 2.0 43 52 0 95 brucelsprouts 55 52 0 107 fon1239 53 52 0 105 LJMama 58 52 0 110 SD_UTE 52 52 0 104 Shaddy419 41 52 0 93 hollaback gurl 47 51 0 98 Kriptiko 45 51 0 96 19TexasSwim97 52 51 0 103 Kate Douglass Fan #69 52 51 0 103 cdub 48 51 0 99 Magdavontrap 55 51 0 106 MidwestBreastroker 37 51 0 88 sherlockholmes 39 51 0 90 swim coach k 36 51 0 87 IQH1998 54 51 0 105 SwimCoach3 50 51 0 101 THEO 58 51 0 109 SWIM SAM 54 51 0 105 pilkka777 39 51 0 90 mnswimmer15 48 51 0 99 Swammer 57 51 0 108 Rswim 41 51 0 92 H Town 41 51 0 92 Xuswimmer13 53 50 0 103 Thelfers 43 50 0 93 Mac L 57 50 0 107 swammermom 41 50 0 91 TheRealSam 40 50 0 90 (G)olden Bear 39 50 0 89 hilart1284 54 50 0 104 NutZach 60 50 0 110 Ajansz 43 50 0 93 big R 51 50 0 101 Maddie Wags 44 50 0 94 GoHoos 40 50 0 90 DMM! 38 50 0 88 addiswims 35 50 0 85 Splash 60 50 0 110 BSwims96 61 50 0 111 JustGuessing 61 50 0 111 Paul F. 53 50 0 103 JSP – ATL 53 49 0 102 Teamwiess 48 49 0 97 Hillbilly 60 49 0 109 Chris W 40 49 0 89 Andrew H 64 49 0 113 randomswimmer2 57 49 0 106 Titanspeed 41 49 0 90 Swimcos 53 49 0 102 Scottsk911 46 49 0 95 Sdraberty 59 49 0 108 #1 Kate Douglass Fan CR 44 49 0 93 Jack Ellison 46 49 0 95 KBrothers 44 49 0 93 Katiemilw 49 49 0 98 Docswim 56 49 0 105 Chaser 61 48 0 109 D3Retiree 59 48 0 107 JJMak 40 48 0 88 KaiKun 48 48 0 96 Plato 58 48 0 106 Swimmersam 41 48 0 89 ThePrestressedSpaz 61 48 0 109 TexasFan 38 48 0 86 washedupathlete 53 48 0 101 novacs 50 48 0 98 Calirunner 49 48 0 97 aznswimmaboi12 71 48 0 119 orangedude 53 48 0 101 Nathan 57 48 0 105 Ar.Jay. 61 48 0 109 Kyz22 61 48 0 109 Jimmyz 53 48 0 101 Swimdork83 51 48 0 99 stinkyman99 56 48 0 104 Andy1189 51 48 0 99 Just A Swammer 46 47 0 93 West Coast Swammer 59 47 0 106 LCBSwim 48 47 0 95 Esnid 60 47 0 107 Kshav 51 47 0 98 Zach Apple Superfan 64 47 0 111 Dory Fish 51 47 0 98 lane11 47 47 0 94 JG33 58 47 0 105 blueabyss1117 47 47 0 94 jebswims 41 47 0 88 Coach D. Ling 47 47 0 94 Dr. McSwammy 48 47 0 95 nyc birds 64 47 0 111 Old Bay 45 47 0 92 RVASwim 30 47 0 77 mizzou fan 32 55 46 0 101 oarndt 33 46 0 79 Thamlet45 44 46 0 90 WSCoach 41 46 0 87 cgm 53 46 0 99 Kwazii 63 46 0 109 KingCong3418 52 46 0 98 Jolyn 70 46 0 116 BamaSwim 61 46 0 107 jclark717 59 46 0 105 Sec 57 46 0 103 Eli Likins 54 46 0 100 Used to could, but can’t anymore 48 46 0 94 Megho 52 46 0 98 ScottishSwimmer 53 46 0 99 Romeo-Candy 63 46 0 109 neffry 51 46 0 97 spicypotatoswimmer 41 45 0 86 NotScovay 63 45 0 108 Coach Tyler 41 45 0 86 chinnychenchen 58 45 0 103 Katy 27 45 0 72 DrMrCoach 42 45 0 87 Ice Dee 64 45 0 109 Coach Owen 64 45 0 109 HulkSwim 56 45 0 101 Finked 40 45 0 85 WeLoveBjorm 61 45 0 106 Chacha 50 45 0 95 Badgerman45 49 44 0 93 CCSWIM 69 44 0 113 Ashley_Maloon1 51 44 0 95 Gilrad Xyvers 51 44 0 95 cadek 57 44 0 101 NateG 61 44 0 105 Katie 57 44 0 101 Coreen 44 44 0 88 Bloobyblob 47 44 0 91 Buzzwick 65 44 0 109 TugaLonghorn 55 44 0 99 TBW27 57 44 0 101 Leolit 50 44 0 94 Shane F 71 44 0 115 scottyb 55 44 0 99 Spotted Zebra 66 44 0 110 d3swimmer 51 44 0 95 Coppock 43 43 0 86 Foz 58 43 0 101 CoachDoug 39 43 0 82 C-Stick 45 43 0 88 Grizgirl 61 43 0 104 The Best 44 43 0 87 Rush Clark 47 43 0 90 sly dog 54 43 0 97 TWDolphin 67 43 0 110 k8R 46 43 0 89 Jackman 65 43 0 108 rachelfking 45 43 0 88 Hannah F 43 43 0 86 Dcoop295 42 43 0 85 chickenlamp 49 43 0 92 Old Thunder 42 43 0 85 DannyF 44 43 0 87 ORRDU1 38 43 0 81 Swimdad253 58 43 0 101 rPetkus 40 43 0 83 DavidGoggins 58 42 0 100 200Free 58 42 0 100 Wolfpack24014 54 42 0 96 Fart louderdale 61 42 0 103 lizzief 53 42 0 95 gerarai 57 42 0 99 🤠butterfly texan 🤠 45 42 0 87 cooperc 47 42 0 89 Cocceji 56 42 0 98 Taa 48 42 0 90 akswmr 57 41 0 98 aveswim 51 41 0 92 emoney117 48 41 0 89 SSwanson 58 41 0 99 Bobbo 43 41 0 84 ****Brian*** 44 41 0 85 Jeff Oz 53 41 0 94 Maxilla 37 41 0 78 TavoSwim 61 40 0 101 Swimmer123 50 40 0 90 Go bears! 60 40 0 100 Aaaron 48 40 0 88 Yeahbudy 48 40 0 88 Old Swim Coach 53 40 0 93 A.Lessem 58 40 0 98 MVPCoach 46 40 0 86 TrsPickles 41 40 0 81 Hetty Lee 36 40 0 76 kipper 44 40 0 84 JohnnHuck 56 39 0 95 Some Guy 54 39 0 93 TyGer 62 39 0 101 Marisa 61 39 0 100 Hint of Lime 37 39 0 76 erica sullivan fanclub 50 39 0 89 mspann97 57 38 0 95 Swim Mom 45 38 0 83 HereToCheer 51 38 0 89 Thump 40 38 0 78 Anthony G 43 38 0 81 swimcoachdjm 56 38 0 94 TheRealSupaSantos 67 38 0 105 DHswim 51 38 0 89 Tina 65 38 0 103 Fan in Canada 59 38 0 97 ROLLPURP 51 38 0 89 Hook Em! 35 37 0 72 NJSWIMFAN 45 37 0 82 Hodor 45 37 0 82 Brian Gallagher 60 37 0 97 K 55 37 0 92 Shlyny 61 37 0 98 Rmkoch 54 37 0 91 MomofMira 58 37 0 95 Keith’s Brisket 54 37 0 91 kekclubber 68 37 0 105 Coach Chackett 36 37 0 73 Boo Hoos 53 37 0 90 FloridaMan1 46 37 0 83 Matt D 47 36 0 83 Billkeyaz 58 36 0 94 The winner 56 36 0 92 Jackson 46 36 0 82 I forcereo 46 36 0 82 LKuball 43 36 0 79 CraigH 40 36 0 76 Trev 49 35 0 84 Mirzanator 51 35 0 86 TAK 55 35 0 90 Rainking32 41 35 0 76 Swimsparky 56 34 0 90 rossini 43 34 0 77 Zzz 57 34 0 91 swimmore 38 34 0 72 AustinSwimDad 54 34 0 88 be for real 44 33 0 77 HotDiggityDog 47 33 0 80 Tony the Tiger 67 33 0 100 BigBallerBrad 35 33 0 68 TheRealCavalier 50 33 0 83 Bronchurro 47 32 0 79 UVA uses Tony Bennett to recruit female swimmers 62 32 0 94 Susankaysusan 38 31 0 69 Bkbush 57 31 0 88 AshMc 41 31 0 72 Pitt Dad 45 30 0 75 Themann221 44 30 0 74 Based Eddie 51 29 0 80 anhong168 44 24 0 68 Anitarrrh 20 10 0 30

Overall Leaderboard:

User Days 1+2 Score Day 3 Score Day 4 Score Total 1 Celo11 70 75 0 145 2 WalfLongmire 65 77 0 142 3 Spring_Tx_Supper_Party 71 71 0 142 4 lkc5 61 80 0 141 5 spartandistance 71 69 0 140 6 gswimmer225 61 78 0 139 7 J Chop 67 72 0 139 8 Staxymewarty 64 73 0 137 9 reesierose118 57 79 0 136 10 agjade 64 72 0 136 11 USA 62 73 0 135 12 Yanyan SwimSwam 51 83 0 134 13 Brett Hawke has beef with Mel Stewart 60 74 0 134 14 WEA 68 66 0 134 15 Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know 53 80 0 133 16 JazonGazon 68 65 0 133 17 BJC_Swim 71 62 0 133 18 RealSlimThomas 54 78 0 132 18 SwimGeek 54 78 0 132 20 Corayyeee 57 75 0 132 21 srosenb 58 74 0 132 22 Wahoo83 61 71 0 132 23 MacMachine 64 68 0 132 24 Oscar Persky 71 61 0 132 25 jcrowder 52 79 0 131 26 allip13 54 77 0 131 27 SRmango16 57 74 0 131 28 Swimnerd 58 73 0 131 29 Tomek 64 67 0 131 29 Carson “Choke” Foster 64 67 0 131 31 nsettembrine 75 56 0 131 32 Noah 51 79 0 130 33 Levi Gage 54 76 0 130 33 Poop-nose 54 76 0 130 35 HOO love <3 61 69 0 130 36 RMS 55 74 0 129 37 gosharks 58 71 0 129 38 Big Zippy 62 67 0 129 39 greg17815 52 76 0 128 40 Tha Brain 54 74 0 128 41 BROLEWY 54 73 0 127 42 Timmy Cheng 55 72 0 127 43 StarM 61 66 0 127 44 swimbradford 64 63 0 127 44 Cardinal 2.0 64 63 0 127 46 hoosiersisters 65 62 0 127 47 swimbrim 71 56 0 127 48 Juhiiz 47 79 0 126 49 Bailey Ludden 51 75 0 126 50 darknight22 55 71 0 126 51 splishsplash 60 66 0 126 52 Matt Lang 65 61 0 126 53 ssmc 67 59 0 126 54 TobyGriff 68 58 0 126 55 dkswim 50 75 0 125 56 Bitter Old Man 52 73 0 125 57 cbear!! 54 71 0 125 58 Ron 56 69 0 125 59 whoisthis 61 64 0 125 60 Bob1 64 61 0 125 61 Torri Stan 65 60 0 125 62 Canadian Swammer 68 57 0 125 63 I Have No Enemies 48 76 0 124 64 PhillyMark 51 73 0 124 65 kjs 53 71 0 124 66 Ezra79 54 70 0 124 67 Gabs 56 68 0 124 68 goBeavers 57 67 0 124 69 BearlyBreathing 60 64 0 124 70 Nostradamus 67 57 0 124 71 Husker100 70 54 0 124 72 jtlocke 57 66 0 123 73 Grant Drukker 58 65 0 123 73 CaribbeanSwimmer 58 65 0 123 73 Tierney 58 65 0 123 76 DouglassApologist 68 55 0 123 77 KateisloveKateislife 47 75 0 122 78 Vst5911 48 74 0 122 78 Monty 48 74 0 122 80 Iambic Pentameter 49 73 0 122 81 Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims 53 69 0 122 82 JRLSWIM 55 67 0 122 82 Nova 55 67 0 122 82 hazeswim 55 67 0 122 85 Blakea16 57 65 0 122 86 GoBucks 58 64 0 122 86 swammer2270 58 64 0 122 88 Juliagg07 64 58 0 122 89 swim6847 48 73 0 121 90 tooturnt 51 70 0 121 91 slud 53 68 0 121 91 Chase Kreitler is a Genius 53 68 0 121 93 Willy 54 67 0 121 94 Brewsterscratt 55 66 0 121 95 James M 57 64 0 121 96 B1GFan 64 57 0 121 96 mikedowd 64 57 0 121 98 Khops 65 56 0 121 99 Njames08 68 53 0 121 100 Aspidites 44 76 0 120 101 swimwild13 47 73 0 120 102 Miss M 48 72 0 120 103 Believer 50 70 0 120 104 Sbs02001 51 69 0 120 104 Kevin 51 69 0 120 106 NicoleMS 54 66 0 120 106 Alex 54 66 0 120 108 Backstrokebro 55 65 0 120 108 MJ98 55 65 0 120 108 CavGrinder 55 65 0 120 108 ISU2004 55 65 0 120 112 flyboygreed 57 63 0 120 112 Jacoberle 57 63 0 120 114 Isabelation 59 61 0 120 115 USAUSAUSA 61 59 0 120 116 Dewdrop 64 56 0 120 117 TMA92 65 55 0 120 117 Joey 65 55 0 120 119 MomOf2L 47 72 0 119 120 ACLF17 48 71 0 119 121 twolther 50 69 0 119 122 GrantG 51 68 0 119 122 brice8904 51 68 0 119 122 kg1210 51 68 0 119 125 Benny 53 66 0 119 126 Swimbasemom3 54 65 0 119 126 NESCAC dad 54 65 0 119 128 Eric May 16 57 62 0 119 129 balls 58 61 0 119 129 burger king clam boil 58 61 0 119 131 Owsak 61 58 0 119 132 Alex Roberts 64 55 0 119 133 JayHawk48 65 54 0 119 134 aznswimmaboi12 71 48 0 119 135 Rockrochelle 44 74 0 118 136 Yabo 50 68 0 118 137 BreaststrokeDevil 51 67 0 118 138 woleai 54 64 0 118 139 [email protected] 57 61 0 118 140 rememberwhen 58 60 0 118 141 gabyswimmergirl 60 58 0 118 142 bigfriendlyswimcoach 61 57 0 118 143 Lucas 64 54 0 118 143 Cavo7 64 54 0 118 145 Coach Eric 44 73 0 117 145 green 44 73 0 117 147 cvdolphin 47 70 0 117 147 NJL0602 47 70 0 117 149 RipNat 49 68 0 117 150 Wade 50 67 0 117 150 ryajnoyes 50 67 0 117 152 Doug.E.Fresh 51 66 0 117 153 Willswim 52 65 0 117 153 NDB 52 65 0 117 155 Jaxjax 54 63 0 117 155 AAndy1961 54 63 0 117 157 Da Bears 89 55 62 0 117 158 pep123 57 60 0 117 158 jed.little13 57 60 0 117 158 LANCE 57 60 0 117 158 StretchLizard 57 60 0 117 162 Broccoli Rob 59 58 0 117 163 K Chilly 61 56 0 117 163 GoCats 61 56 0 117 165 bella sims #1 fan 63 54 0 117 166 💢💥DeanFarris’TwinBrother💢💥 64 53 0 117 167 Swammer2018 44 72 0 116 168 CanWeWearFins 47 69 0 116 169 James DeClor 48 68 0 116 170 CoachM 50 66 0 116 170 Coach A 50 66 0 116 172 DevilHawk 56 60 0 116 173 Sportyjess 57 59 0 116 173 perc.olator 57 59 0 116 175 Not-so-silent Observer 59 57 0 116 176 butterfly101 61 55 0 116 176 Bbell13 61 55 0 116 178 Jolyn 70 46 0 116 179 Youyong 44 71 0 115 180 Jkoles 47 68 0 115 181 viktor 50 65 0 115 181 GatorDude 50 65 0 115 183 D.B. 51 64 0 115 183 Marco_Nowack 51 64 0 115 183 tdoneill89 51 64 0 115 186 noahc 54 61 0 115 187 theloniuspunk 55 60 0 115 187 Magnet 55 60 0 115 187 James SwimSwam 55 60 0 115 190 Chenward3pi 57 58 0 115 191 Evan Bell 58 57 0 115 192 Swimswamswum 59 56 0 115 193 SportsLover 61 54 0 115 194 Shane F 71 44 0 115 195 nickim317 44 70 0 114 196 marcelina 46 68 0 114 197 SwimCoachSean 47 67 0 114 198 scall127 48 66 0 114 199 Belly Flop 49 65 0 114 199 daf 49 65 0 114 201 rollbos 51 63 0 114 201 DragonSwim 51 63 0 114 201 SuperSwimFan97 51 63 0 114 204 swimfan717 52 62 0 114 204 zclarke 52 62 0 114 206 Dreswims21 55 59 0 114 206 mparisi22 55 59 0 114 208 Sal Paradise 57 57 0 114 208 Trojan Horse 57 57 0 114 210 Chi Bungay daddy 58 56 0 114 210 The_Turmanator 58 56 0 114 212 10 figure 59 55 0 114 213 cesalaur 62 52 0 114 214 mebyerts 40 73 0 113 215 Water Polo King😏 42 71 0 113 216 Swimswamsam 47 66 0 113 217 EMH16 49 64 0 113 218 iWantToDateDouglass 50 63 0 113 219 The DeSorbo Effect 51 62 0 113 220 MGB 52 61 0 113 220 zdhamme 52 61 0 113 222 flybyrdiefly 54 59 0 113 222 DoubleDay 54 59 0 113 222 Jared C 54 59 0 113 222 Merlin 54 59 0 113 226 SwimSwam Official Picks 57 56 0 113 227 Demarrit Steenbergen 58 55 0 113 227 sOnnY_swIms 58 55 0 113 229 Andrew H 64 49 0 113 230 CCSWIM 69 44 0 113 231 vireoeo 41 71 0 112 232 Rowotter 48 64 0 112 233 gordo 49 63 0 112 233 Kvandy1 49 63 0 112 233 msully282 49 63 0 112 236 VikingSteve 51 61 0 112 236 Lats 51 61 0 112 236 Rip EMU Men’s Swim+Dive 51 61 0 112 239 HooBoy 54 58 0 112 239 WAC Sea Tigers 54 58 0 112 239 Danistar05 54 58 0 112 239 swimming! 54 58 0 112 243 Disalle is Boyz! 57 55 0 112 244 Jdamlicke 60 52 0 112 245 Marie 44 67 0 111 246 JBish 48 63 0 111 247 mocha&kiwi 50 61 0 111 247 David Clossey 50 61 0 111 249 MrMarcoPolo 51 60 0 111 250 Paulano 52 59 0 111 251 MSSAStingray 54 57 0 111 251 maestro 54 57 0 111 253 Colorado Stanley 56 55 0 111 254 Swamson98 57 54 0 111 255 retiredJet 58 53 0 111 256 BSwims96 61 50 0 111 256 JustGuessing 61 50 0 111 258 Zach Apple Superfan 64 47 0 111 258 nyc birds 64 47 0 111 260 BuddyFromSA 45 65 0 110 261 BeetJuice101 47 63 0 110 262 coachtmartin 48 62 0 110 263 Dani 49 61 0 110 264 scohen 50 60 0 110 265 SeanSwim17 51 59 0 110 266 spacecam2 52 58 0 110 267 Wendy Lu 54 56 0 110 267 Endless Social Kick 54 56 0 110 269 OneHipWonder 55 55 0 110 269 orangepeel 55 55 0 110 271 Swimmingmom 57 53 0 110 272 Hamilton College Swim and Dive 58 52 0 110 272 LJMama 58 52 0 110 274 NutZach 60 50 0 110 274 Splash 60 50 0 110 276 Spotted Zebra 66 44 0 110 277 TWDolphin 67 43 0 110 278 CargillK 37 72 0 109 279 Sorin Sorensen 41 68 0 109 280 STA 45 64 0 109 281 deachaney 47 62 0 109 282 JanetM 48 61 0 109 282 BenSwim23 48 61 0 109 284 Logan Alpha 51 58 0 109 284 Bob1235 51 58 0 109 286 Ryanh757 52 57 0 109 286 Mcb1980 52 57 0 109 288 Virginia 54 55 0 109 288 Alan 54 55 0 109 288 Chlorine-o-seer 54 55 0 109 291 Just Guessin’ 55 54 0 109 292 JimBossert 56 53 0 109 293 swimfast07! 57 52 0 109 293 DFW Hoosier 57 52 0 109 293 oxyswim 57 52 0 109 296 THEO 58 51 0 109 297 Hillbilly 60 49 0 109 298 Chaser 61 48 0 109 298 ThePrestressedSpaz 61 48 0 109 298 Ar.Jay. 61 48 0 109 298 Kyz22 61 48 0 109 302 Kwazii 63 46 0 109 302 Romeo-Candy 63 46 0 109 304 Ice Dee 64 45 0 109 304 Coach Owen 64 45 0 109 306 Buzzwick 65 44 0 109 307 Andrew4pats 39 69 0 108 308 Unknown Swammer 42 66 0 108 309 Csumpjump 44 64 0 108 310 katedouglassgoat 47 61 0 108 310 Ng2w 47 61 0 108 312 your momma 48 60 0 108 313 swimswim48 49 59 0 108 314 LL_SWE 51 57 0 108 315 Grant House’s Pit Vipers 52 56 0 108 316 I<3Texas 54 54 0 108 316 PNW 54 54 0 108 318 SOB 55 53 0 108 319 Swammer 57 51 0 108 320 Sdraberty 59 49 0 108 321 NotScovay 63 45 0 108 322 Jackman 65 43 0 108 323 TroR 42 65 0 107 324 DistanceSwimmersMatter 43 64 0 107 325 Hudson Harris 44 63 0 107 326 imswimkid32 46 61 0 107 326 Robronsin2023 46 61 0 107 326 MelMel 46 61 0 107 329 PS78 48 59 0 107 330 DarNguyen 50 57 0 107 331 pianoback 53 54 0 107 332 Swimmer0883 54 53 0 107 332 NAZ92 54 53 0 107 334 brucelsprouts 55 52 0 107 335 Mac L 57 50 0 107 336 D3Retiree 59 48 0 107 337 Esnid 60 47 0 107 338 BamaSwim 61 46 0 107 339 Baskingball1 35 71 0 106 340 BAD 44 62 0 106 340 Mikey 44 62 0 106 342 Empty Nest Coach 50 56 0 106 343 GoSwim80 51 55 0 106 344 Guchi1917 54 52 0 106 345 Magdavontrap 55 51 0 106 346 randomswimmer2 57 49 0 106 347 Plato 58 48 0 106 348 West Coast Swammer 59 47 0 106 349 WeLoveBjorm 61 45 0 106 350 Allits 34 71 0 105 351 Splish Splash 37 68 0 105 352 Little Boy 40 65 0 105 353 TSwimming12 43 62 0 105 354 Hugh Jass 44 61 0 105 354 Brooksies Jorts 44 61 0 105 356 BRD 48 57 0 105 356 Birch21 48 57 0 105 358 AFlyer 50 55 0 105 358 Parkerknapp25 50 55 0 105 360 BEARCATS2010 51 54 0 105 361 iLikePsych 52 53 0 105 362 fon1239 53 52 0 105 363 IQH1998 54 51 0 105 363 SWIM SAM 54 51 0 105 365 Docswim 56 49 0 105 366 Nathan 57 48 0 105 367 JG33 58 47 0 105 368 jclark717 59 46 0 105 369 NateG 61 44 0 105 370 TheRealSupaSantos 67 38 0 105 371 kekclubber 68 37 0 105 372 MCH0422 41 63 0 104 373 Dressel’s Eagle 🦅 44 60 0 104 374 Tony Bennett’s Worst Nightmare 46 58 0 104 375 Stallion06 48 56 0 104 376 pandacat716 50 54 0 104 377 forsomereason 52 52 0 104 377 SD_UTE 52 52 0 104 379 hilart1284 54 50 0 104 380 stinkyman99 56 48 0 104 381 Grizgirl 61 43 0 104 382 Molly Lee 38 65 0 103 383 MacC 40 63 0 103 384 jurczak 41 62 0 103 384 Ben 🫧🫧 41 62 0 103 386 Curtis160 44 59 0 103 387 mschneider22 45 58 0 103 387 Chad 45 58 0 103 389 The Oogaman 46 57 0 103 390 Krauter 48 55 0 103 390 jswims 48 55 0 103 390 Ethebanger 48 55 0 103 393 AlexWalsh’sSilverMedal 49 54 0 103 393 The General 49 54 0 103 393 Ains Loves The Lanes 49 54 0 103 396 Catlover 50 53 0 103 397 DSwimer7 51 52 0 103 397 Will 51 52 0 103 399 19TexasSwim97 52 51 0 103 399 Kate Douglass Fan #69 52 51 0 103 401 Xuswimmer13 53 50 0 103 401 Paul F. 53 50 0 103 403 Sec 57 46 0 103 404 chinnychenchen 58 45 0 103 405 Fart louderdale 61 42 0 103 406 Tina 65 38 0 103 407 alexkessel 38 64 0 102 408 edge 40 62 0 102 409 trltrltrl 41 61 0 102 409 Rumbuns 41 61 0 102 411 Lacie L 44 58 0 102 412 RCP 47 55 0 102 413 Birdpool 48 54 0 102 413 HugolTheBest 48 54 0 102 415 Rdlundal 50 52 0 102 416 JSP – ATL 53 49 0 102 416 Swimcos 53 49 0 102 418 monsterlobster 40 61 0 101 419 Ball State Swim Guy 44 57 0 101 420 emelina18 45 56 0 101 421 thezwimmer 47 54 0 101 422 bstswmch1 48 53 0 101 422 Blastoff 48 53 0 101 424 SwimCoach3 50 51 0 101 425 big R 51 50 0 101 426 washedupathlete 53 48 0 101 426 orangedude 53 48 0 101 426 Jimmyz 53 48 0 101 429 mizzou fan 32 55 46 0 101 430 HulkSwim 56 45 0 101 431 cadek 57 44 0 101 431 Katie 57 44 0 101 431 TBW27 57 44 0 101 434 Foz 58 43 0 101 434 Swimdad253 58 43 0 101 436 TavoSwim 61 40 0 101 437 TyGer 62 39 0 101 438 chloeoeorine 34 66 0 100 439 ComerfordFan 40 60 0 100 440 emwizzle 42 58 0 100 440 DMSWIM 42 58 0 100 442 PancakeLover 43 57 0 100 443 Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games 44 56 0 100 443 Abertson 44 56 0 100 443 Abby E 44 56 0 100 446 A. J. Kruppa 45 55 0 100 447 AnyVolunteers 48 52 0 100 448 Eli Likins 54 46 0 100 449 DavidGoggins 58 42 0 100 449 200Free 58 42 0 100 451 Go bears! 60 40 0 100 452 Marisa 61 39 0 100 453 Tony the Tiger 67 33 0 100 454 SnapperH1969 40 59 0 99 455 JMike Keen 46 53 0 99 456 cdub 48 51 0 99 456 mnswimmer15 48 51 0 99 458 Swimdork83 51 48 0 99 458 Andy1189 51 48 0 99 460 cgm 53 46 0 99 460 ScottishSwimmer 53 46 0 99 462 TugaLonghorn 55 44 0 99 462 scottyb 55 44 0 99 464 gerarai 57 42 0 99 465 SSwanson 58 41 0 99 466 Bad Knee Breaststroker 35 63 0 98 467 46.06 41 57 0 98 468 NHCoachMac 42 56 0 98 469 hollaback gurl 47 51 0 98 470 Katiemilw 49 49 0 98 471 novacs 50 48 0 98 472 Kshav 51 47 0 98 472 Dory Fish 51 47 0 98 474 KingCong3418 52 46 0 98 474 Megho 52 46 0 98 476 Cocceji 56 42 0 98 477 akswmr 57 41 0 98 478 A.Lessem 58 40 0 98 479 Shlyny 61 37 0 98 480 FeelTheRhythmFeelTheRhyme 🖤 32 65 0 97 481 SwimDad#52 37 60 0 97 482 granite 38 59 0 97 483 dunc1952 41 56 0 97 484 GAM 44 53 0 97 485 **OLD FAT GUY 45 52 0 97 486 Teamwiess 48 49 0 97 487 Calirunner 49 48 0 97 488 neffry 51 46 0 97 489 sly dog 54 43 0 97 490 Fan in Canada 59 38 0 97 491 Brian Gallagher 60 37 0 97 492 CoachMarkK 37 59 0 96 493 Regan’s breaststroke split 38 58 0 96 494 2k19kyswammer 40 56 0 96 495 p73 43 53 0 96 495 KlutzyKat 43 53 0 96 497 Kriptiko 45 51 0 96 498 KaiKun 48 48 0 96 499 Wolfpack24014 54 42 0 96 500 ****SWIM**** 35 60 0 95 501 GORP 41 54 0 95 502 BenjaminsButtons 42 53 0 95 503 Meirshoh 43 52 0 95 503 Swim to win 2.0 43 52 0 95 505 Scottsk911 46 49 0 95 505 Jack Ellison 46 49 0 95 507 LCBSwim 48 47 0 95 507 Dr. McSwammy 48 47 0 95 509 Chacha 50 45 0 95 510 Ashley_Maloon1 51 44 0 95 510 Gilrad Xyvers 51 44 0 95 510 d3swimmer 51 44 0 95 513 lizzief 53 42 0 95 514 JohnnHuck 56 39 0 95 515 mspann97 57 38 0 95 516 MomofMira 58 37 0 95 517 Tea rex 37 57 0 94 518 Strictlyfree03 40 54 0 94 519 Maddie Wags 44 50 0 94 520 lane11 47 47 0 94 520 blueabyss1117 47 47 0 94 520 Coach D. Ling 47 47 0 94 523 Used to could, but can’t anymore 48 46 0 94 524 Leolit 50 44 0 94 525 Jeff Oz 53 41 0 94 526 swimcoachdjm 56 38 0 94 527 Billkeyaz 58 36 0 94 528 UVA uses Tony Bennett to recruit female swimmers 62 32 0 94 529 AAAAmymorningtechsuit 33 60 0 93 530 Frazier864 35 58 0 93 531 The Dapper Dan 38 55 0 93 532 Shaddy419 41 52 0 93 533 Thelfers 43 50 0 93 533 Ajansz 43 50 0 93 535 #1 Kate Douglass Fan CR 44 49 0 93 535 KBrothers 44 49 0 93 537 Just A Swammer 46 47 0 93 538 Badgerman45 49 44 0 93 539 Old Swim Coach 53 40 0 93 540 Some Guy 54 39 0 93 541 Rswim 41 51 0 92 541 H Town 41 51 0 92 543 Old Bay 45 47 0 92 544 chickenlamp 49 43 0 92 545 aveswim 51 41 0 92 546 K 55 37 0 92 547 The winner 56 36 0 92 548 le_ducky 38 53 0 91 549 swammermom 41 50 0 91 550 Bloobyblob 47 44 0 91 551 Rmkoch 54 37 0 91 551 Keith’s Brisket 54 37 0 91 553 Zzz 57 34 0 91 554 sherlockholmes 39 51 0 90 554 pilkka777 39 51 0 90 556 TheRealSam 40 50 0 90 556 GoHoos 40 50 0 90 558 Titanspeed 41 49 0 90 559 Thamlet45 44 46 0 90 560 Rush Clark 47 43 0 90 561 Taa 48 42 0 90 562 Swimmer123 50 40 0 90 563 Boo Hoos 53 37 0 90 564 TAK 55 35 0 90 565 Swimsparky 56 34 0 90 566 Old Rocket Swimmer 37 52 0 89 567 (G)olden Bear 39 50 0 89 568 Chris W 40 49 0 89 569 Swimmersam 41 48 0 89 570 k8R 46 43 0 89 571 cooperc 47 42 0 89 572 emoney117 48 41 0 89 573 erica sullivan fanclub 50 39 0 89 574 HereToCheer 51 38 0 89 574 DHswim 51 38 0 89 574 ROLLPURP 51 38 0 89 577 coswimmer2019 35 53 0 88 578 MidwestBreastroker 37 51 0 88 579 DMM! 38 50 0 88 580 JJMak 40 48 0 88 581 jebswims 41 47 0 88 582 Coreen 44 44 0 88 583 C-Stick 45 43 0 88 583 rachelfking 45 43 0 88 585 Aaaron 48 40 0 88 585 Yeahbudy 48 40 0 88 587 AustinSwimDad 54 34 0 88 588 Bkbush 57 31 0 88 589 swim coach k 36 51 0 87 590 WSCoach 41 46 0 87 591 DrMrCoach 42 45 0 87 592 The Best 44 43 0 87 592 DannyF 44 43 0 87 594 🤠butterfly texan 🤠 45 42 0 87 595 TexasFan 38 48 0 86 596 spicypotatoswimmer 41 45 0 86 596 Coach Tyler 41 45 0 86 598 Coppock 43 43 0 86 598 Hannah F 43 43 0 86 600 MVPCoach 46 40 0 86 601 Mirzanator 51 35 0 86 602 addiswims 35 50 0 85 603 Finked 40 45 0 85 604 Dcoop295 42 43 0 85 604 Old Thunder 42 43 0 85 606 ****Brian*** 44 41 0 85 606 Bobbo 43 41 0 84 608 kipper 44 40 0 84 609 Trev 49 35 0 84 610 rPetkus 40 43 0 83 611 Swim Mom 45 38 0 83 612 FloridaMan1 46 37 0 83 613 Matt D 47 36 0 83 614 TheRealCavalier 50 33 0 83 615 CoachDoug 39 43 0 82 616 NJSWIMFAN 45 37 0 82 616 Hodor 45 37 0 82 618 Jackson 46 36 0 82 618 I forcereo 46 36 0 82 620 Bob WW 27 54 0 81 621 ORRDU1 38 43 0 81 622 TrsPickles 41 40 0 81 623 Anthony G 43 38 0 81 624 HotDiggityDog 47 33 0 80 625 Based Eddie 51 29 0 80 626 oarndt 33 46 0 79 627 LKuball 43 36 0 79 628 Bronchurro 47 32 0 79 629 Maxilla 37 41 0 78 630 Thump 40 38 0 78 631 RVASwim 30 47 0 77 632 rossini 43 34 0 77 633 be for real 44 33 0 77 634 Hetty Lee 36 40 0 76 635 Hint of Lime 37 39 0 76 636 CraigH 40 36 0 76 637 Rainking32 41 35 0 76 638 Pitt Dad 45 30 0 75 638 Themann221 44 30 0 74 640 Coach Chackett 36 37 0 73 641 Katy 27 45 0 72 642 Hook Em! 35 37 0 72 643 swimmore 38 34 0 72 644 AshMc 41 31 0 72 644 Susankaysusan 38 31 0 69 646 BigBallerBrad 35 33 0 68 647 anhong168 44 24 0 68 648 Anitarrrh 20 10 0 30

Cliff Looschen 5