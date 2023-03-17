2023 Women’s NCAA Championships: Days 1 & 2 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first two nights of finals from the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships are in the books, and it’s time to check in on the standings in the SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest with three relays and three individual events having wrapped up.

The clubhouse leader through two days of racing is user “nsettembrine”, who correctly predicted the top-three finishers (in the right order) in all three relays along with the 50 free. They also had the right names in the top three of the 200 IM, though like many, “nsettembrine” had Alex Walsh second and Torri Huske third, as Huske ended up out-touching Walsh by .01 to earn the runner-up spot behind Kate Douglass.

Days 1 & 2 Finals Event Winners

200 medley relay – Virginia

800 freestyle relay – Virginia

500 freestyle – Kensey McMahon, Alabama

200 IM – Kate Douglass , Virginia

, Virginia 50 freestyle – Maggie MacNeil , LSU

, LSU 200 freestyle relay – Virginia

Notable Results

The biggest upset of the first two days came in the 500 free, where Alabama fifth-year Kensey McMahon charged to victory in a razor-thin battle with Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson and the Texas duo of Olivia Bray and Erica Sullivan .

charged to victory in a razor-thin battle with Wisconsin’s and the Texas duo of and . Not only did no one predict McMahon to win the 500 free (more than 75 percent of first-place picks were for Sullivan), no one picked her to finish in the top three, with only three people picking her at all, all for fourth place.

In the 200 IM, Douglass was a massive favorite, but there was an upset in the battle for second as only 2.3 percent of people correctly predicted Huske to finish in the runner-up spot, as 96.9 percent had Walsh either first (13.7) or second (83.2).

50 free champion Maggie MacNeil received less than a third of first-place votes (31.8 percent) in that event, though it was nearly unanimous among all voters that she’d go 1-2 one way or the other with runner-up Gretchen Walsh .

received less than a third of first-place votes (31.8 percent) in that event, though it was nearly unanimous among all voters that she’d go 1-2 one way or the other with runner-up . Only two people correctly predicted Teresa Ivan to place fourth in the 50 free, as the OSU sophomore dropped a big personal best of 21.46 to get by fourth-place favorite Katharine Berkoff (21.54).

Behind “nsettembrine”, who piled up 75 points, seven users are tied for second with 71 points.

Find the full rankings below:

DAYS 1 & 2 PICK ‘EM STANDINGS

