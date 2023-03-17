Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Women’s NCAA Championships: Days 1 & 2 Pick ’em Contest Scoring Update

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first two nights of finals from the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships are in the books, and it’s time to check in on the standings in the SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest with three relays and three individual events having wrapped up.

The clubhouse leader through two days of racing is user “nsettembrine”, who correctly predicted the top-three finishers (in the right order) in all three relays along with the 50 free. They also had the right names in the top three of the 200 IM, though like many, “nsettembrine” had Alex Walsh second and Torri Huske third, as Huske ended up out-touching Walsh by .01 to earn the runner-up spot behind Kate Douglass.

Days 1 & 2 Finals Event Winners

  • 200 medley relay – Virginia
  • 800 freestyle relay – Virginia
  • 500 freestyle – Kensey McMahon, Alabama
  • 200 IM –Kate Douglass, Virginia
  • 50 freestyle – Maggie MacNeil, LSU
  • 200 freestyle relay – Virginia

Notable Results

  • The biggest upset of the first two days came in the 500 free, where Alabama fifth-year Kensey McMahon charged to victory in a razor-thin battle with Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson and the Texas duo of Olivia Bray and Erica Sullivan.
  • Not only did no one predict McMahon to win the 500 free (more than 75 percent of first-place picks were for Sullivan), no one picked her to finish in the top three, with only three people picking her at all, all for fourth place.
  • In the 200 IM, Douglass was a massive favorite, but there was an upset in the battle for second as only 2.3 percent of people correctly predicted Huske to finish in the runner-up spot, as 96.9 percent had Walsh either first (13.7) or second (83.2).
  • 50 free champion Maggie MacNeil received less than a third of first-place votes (31.8 percent) in that event, though it was nearly unanimous among all voters that she’d go 1-2 one way or the other with runner-up Gretchen Walsh.
  • Only two people correctly predicted Teresa Ivan to place fourth in the 50 free, as the OSU sophomore dropped a big personal best of 21.46 to get by fourth-place favorite Katharine Berkoff (21.54).

Behind “nsettembrine”, who piled up 75 points, seven users are tied for second with 71 points.

Find the full rankings below:

DAYS 1 & 2 PICK ‘EM STANDINGS

You can also find the results in a separate link here.

User Days 1+2 Score
1 nsettembrine 75
2 swimbrim 71
2 spartandistance 71
2 Oscar Persky 71
2 aznswimmaboi12 71
2 Shane F 71
2 BJC_Swim 71
2 Spring_Tx_Supper_Party 71
9 Husker100 70
9 Jolyn 70
9 Celo11 70
12 CCSWIM 69
13 Njames08 68
13 WEA 68
13 TobyGriff 68
13 Canadian Swammer 68
13 kekclubber 68
13 JazonGazon 68
13 DouglassApologist 68
20 J Chop 67
20 TheRealSupaSantos 67
20 TWDolphin 67
20 Tony the Tiger 67
20 ssmc 67
20 Nostradamus 67
26 Spotted Zebra 66
27 TMA92 65
27 WalfLongmire 65
27 Buzzwick 65
27 JayHawk48 65
27 Jackman 65
27 Tina 65
27 Torri Stan 65
27 Khops 65
27 Joey 65
27 Matt Lang 65
27 hoosiersisters 65
38 Staxymewarty 64
38 Lucas 64
38 💢💥DeanFarris’TwinBrother💢💥 64
38 Juliagg07 64
38 agjade 64
38 MacMachine 64
38 Bob1 64
38 Andrew H 64
38 B1GFan 64
38 Zach Apple Superfan 64
38 Ice Dee 64
38 Coach Owen 64
38 mikedowd 64
38 Dewdrop 64
38 swimbradford 64
38 Cavo7 64
38 Cardinal 2.0 64
38 Tomek 64
38 Alex Roberts 64
38 nyc birds 64
38 Carson “Choke” Foster 64
59 bella sims #1 fan 63
59 NotScovay 63
59 Kwazii 63
59 Romeo-Candy 63
63 cesalaur 62
63 USA 62
63 TyGer 62
63 Big Zippy 62
63 UVA uses Tony Bennett to recruit female swimmers 62
68 Chaser 61
68 TavoSwim 61
68 USAUSAUSA 61
68 Wahoo83 61
68 butterfly101 61
68 Grizgirl 61
68 K Chilly 61
68 Owsak 61
68 Fart louderdale 61
68 NateG 61
68 ThePrestressedSpaz 61
68 StarM 61
68 Shlyny 61
68 GoCats 61
68 lkc5 61
68 whoisthis 61
68 BamaSwim 61
68 Marisa 61
68 Ar.Jay. 61
68 bigfriendlyswimcoach 61
68 Kyz22 61
68 SportsLover 61
68 Bbell13 61
68 BSwims96 61
68 gswimmer225 61
68 WeLoveBjorm 61
68 JustGuessing 61
68 HOO love <3 61
96 Hillbilly 60
96 gabyswimmergirl 60
96 NutZach 60
96 Esnid 60
96 Brian Gallagher 60
96 Jdamlicke 60
96 Go bears! 60
96 BearlyBreathing 60
96 Splash 60
96 splishsplash 60
96 Brett Hawke has beef with Mel Stewart 60
107 West Coast Swammer 59
107 D3Retiree 59
107 10 figure 59
107 Not-so-silent Observer 59
107 Broccoli Rob 59
107 Sdraberty 59
107 jclark717 59
107 Fan in Canada 59
107 Isabelation 59
107 Swimswamswum 59
117 Chi Bungay daddy 58
117 DavidGoggins 58
117 200Free 58
117 balls 58
117 Billkeyaz 58
117 srosenb 58
117 Demarrit Steenbergen 58
117 GoBucks 58
117 Foz 58
117 rememberwhen 58
117 Plato 58
117 chinnychenchen 58
117 Evan Bell 58
117 SSwanson 58
117 Grant Drukker 58
117 MomofMira 58
117 swammer2270 58
117 JG33 58
117 Hamilton College Swim and Dive 58
117 gosharks 58
117 sOnnY_swIms 58
117 A.Lessem 58
117 CaribbeanSwimmer 58
117 THEO 58
117 LJMama 58
117 Swimdad253 58
117 retiredJet 58
117 Tierney 58
117 The_Turmanator 58
117 burger king clam boil 58
117 Swimnerd 58
148 Mac L 57
148 mspann97 57
148 reesierose118 57
148 swimfast07! 57
148 DFW Hoosier 57
148 flyboygreed 57
148 Disalle is Boyz! 57
148 akswmr 57
148 Eric May 16 57
148 Blakea16 57
148 cadek 57
148 oxyswim 57
148 Sal Paradise 57
148 Sportyjess 57
148 randomswimmer2 57
148 Bkbush 57
148 Jacoberle 57
148 gerarai 57
148 Katie 57
148 Chenward3pi 57
148 pep123 57
148 Gabs 57
148 perc.olator 57
148 TBW27 57
148 goBeavers 57
148 Nathan 57
148 Trojan Horse 57
148 Corayyeee 57
148 jed.little13 57
148 [email protected] 57
148 Swamson98 57
148 Sec 57
148 LANCE 57
148 Zzz 57
148 SRmango16 57
148 StretchLizard 57
148 Swimmingmom 57
148 Swammer 57
148 James M 57
148 SwimSwam Official Picks 57
148 jtlocke 57
189 Swimsparky 56
189 JohnnHuck 56
189 swimcoachdjm 56
189 The winner 56
189 HulkSwim 56
189 JimBossert 56
189 DevilHawk 56
189 Colorado Stanley 56
189 Cocceji 56
189 Docswim 56
189 stinkyman99 56
189 Ron 56
201 Backstrokebro 55
201 Da Bears 89 55
201 mizzou fan 32 55
201 theloniuspunk 55
201 SOB 55
201 darknight22 55
201 Magnet 55
201 MJ98 55
201 K 55
201 JRLSWIM 55
201 Timmy Cheng 55
201 Dreswims21 55
201 Magdavontrap 55
201 Brewsterscratt 55
201 CavGrinder 55
201 TugaLonghorn 55
201 OneHipWonder 55
201 TAK 55
201 RMS 55
201 orangepeel 55
201 Just Guessin’ 55
201 scottyb 55
201 brucelsprouts 55
201 Nova 55
201 James SwimSwam 55
201 mparisi22 55
201 ISU2004 55
201 hazeswim 55
229 Levi Gage 54
229 Jaxjax 54
229 Poop-nose 54
229 noahc 54
229 Some Guy 54
229 Swimmer0883 54
229 hilart1284 54
229 Wolfpack24014 54
229 Guchi1917 54
229 NicoleMS 54
229 HooBoy 54
229 Alex 54
229 NAZ92 54
229 woleai 54
229 RealSlimThomas 54
229 sly dog 54
229 I<3Texas 54
229 cbear!! 54
229 flybyrdiefly 54
229 Wendy Lu 54
229 AAndy1961 54
229 Virginia 54
229 DoubleDay 54
229 Rmkoch 54
229 Alan 54
229 Jared C 54
229 Swimbasemom3 54
229 PNW 54
229 IQH1998 54
229 WAC Sea Tigers 54
229 MSSAStingray 54
229 Eli Likins 54
229 Keith’s Brisket 54
229 Endless Social Kick 54
229 Chlorine-o-seer 54
229 Tha Brain 54
229 AustinSwimDad 54
229 maestro 54
229 Willy 54
229 SWIM SAM 54
229 Merlin 54
229 SwimGeek 54
229 BROLEWY 54
229 Danistar05 54
229 Ezra79 54
229 allip13 54
229 NESCAC dad 54
229 swimming! 54
277 Xuswimmer13 53
277 JSP – ATL 53
277 Cliff Looschen needed meds in 1985, if you know, you know 53
277 Benny 53
277 lizzief 53
277 washedupathlete 53
277 cgm 53
277 Swimcos 53
277 kjs 53
277 Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims 53
277 slud 53
277 Old Swim Coach 53
277 orangedude 53
277 fon1239 53
277 ScottishSwimmer 53
277 Jimmyz 53
277 Jeff Oz 53
277 pianoback 53
277 Chase Kreitler is a Genius 53
277 Boo Hoos 53
277 Paul F. 53
298 Ryanh757 52
298 Willswim 52
298 19TexasSwim97 52
298 Kate Douglass Fan #69 52
298 Grant House’s Pit Vipers 52
298 swimfan717 52
298 KingCong3418 52
298 greg17815 52
298 jcrowder 52
298 forsomereason 52
298 MGB 52
298 zdhamme 52
298 Paulano 52
298 zclarke 52
298 NDB 52
298 Megho 52
298 spacecam2 52
298 Mcb1980 52
298 Bitter Old Man 52
298 SD_UTE 52
298 iLikePsych 52
319 Yanyan SwimSwam 51
319 BreaststrokeDevil 51
319 GoSwim80 51
319 Sbs02001 51
319 SeanSwim17 51
319 rollbos 51
319 HereToCheer 51
319 Doug.E.Fresh 51
319 Ashley_Maloon1 51
319 Gilrad Xyvers 51
319 DragonSwim 51
319 GrantG 51
319 big R 51
319 brice8904 51
319 DSwimer7 51
319 SuperSwimFan97 51
319 D.B. 51
319 Will 51
319 PhillyMark 51
319 aveswim 51
319 DHswim 51
319 Kshav 51
319 The DeSorbo Effect 51
319 Marco_Nowack 51
319 Noah 51
319 Dory Fish 51
319 Mirzanator 51
319 BEARCATS2010 51
319 MrMarcoPolo 51
319 VikingSteve 51
319 Logan Alpha 51
319 Kevin 51
319 Lats 51
319 Rip EMU Men’s Swim+Dive 51
319 tdoneill89 51
319 tooturnt 51
319 ROLLPURP 51
319 Based Eddie 51
319 kg1210 51
319 d3swimmer 51
319 LL_SWE 51
319 neffry 51
319 Swimdork83 51
319 Bob1235 51
319 Bailey Ludden 51
319 Andy1189 51
365 DarNguyen 50
365 Wade 50
365 CoachM 50
365 Empty Nest Coach 50
365 Rdlundal 50
365 Yabo 50
365 ryajnoyes 50
365 dkswim 50
365 Swimmer123 50
365 AFlyer 50
365 novacs 50
365 Catlover 50
365 Leolit 50
365 viktor 50
365 scohen 50
365 SwimCoach3 50
365 pandacat716 50
365 erica sullivan fanclub 50
365 Parkerknapp25 50
365 Believer 50
365 Coach A 50
365 mocha&kiwi 50
365 twolther 50
365 iWantToDateDouglass 50
365 Chacha 50
365 GatorDude 50
365 David Clossey 50
365 TheRealCavalier 50
393 Trev 49
393 Iambic Pentameter 49
393 RipNat 49
393 Badgerman45 49
393 swimswim48 49
393 EMH16 49
393 Calirunner 49
393 Belly Flop 49
393 gordo 49
393 AlexWalsh’sSilverMedal 49
393 Kvandy1 49
393 The General 49
393 msully282 49
393 chickenlamp 49
393 Dani 49
393 Ains Loves The Lanes 49
393 daf 49
393 Katiemilw 49
411 PS78 48
411 scall127 48
411 Teamwiess 48
411 swim6847 48
411 JBish 48
411 LCBSwim 48
411 bstswmch1 48
411 Krauter 48
411 KaiKun 48
411 AnyVolunteers 48
411 Blastoff 48
411 Stallion06 48
411 jswims 48
411 JanetM 48
411 ACLF17 48
411 your momma 48
411 cdub 48
411 Rowotter 48
411 Birdpool 48
411 James DeClor 48
411 Ethebanger 48
411 Aaaron 48
411 Vst5911 48
411 Monty 48
411 emoney117 48
411 Yeahbudy 48
411 Miss M 48
411 I Have No Enemies 48
411 HugolTheBest 48
411 Used to could, but can’t anymore 48
411 BRD 48
411 Dr. McSwammy 48
411 mnswimmer15 48
411 BenSwim23 48
411 Birch21 48
411 Taa 48
411 coachtmartin 48
448 BeetJuice101 47
448 RCP 47
448 hollaback gurl 47
448 SwimCoachSean 47
448 Matt D 47
448 HotDiggityDog 47
448 CanWeWearFins 47
448 MomOf2L 47
448 Rush Clark 47
448 Juhiiz 47
448 Bloobyblob 47
448 deachaney 47
448 lane11 47
448 cooperc 47
448 Jkoles 47
448 blueabyss1117 47
448 Bronchurro 47
448 Coach D. Ling 47
448 thezwimmer 47
448 cvdolphin 47
448 katedouglassgoat 47
448 KateisloveKateislife 47
448 NJL0602 47
448 Ng2w 47
448 swimwild13 47
448 Swimswamsam 47
474 Just A Swammer 46
474 imswimkid32 46
474 Robronsin2023 46
474 The Oogaman 46
474 MelMel 46
474 Jackson 46
474 Scottsk911 46
474 k8R 46
474 JMike Keen 46
474 marcelina 46
474 I forcereo 46
474 MVPCoach 46
474 Tony Bennett’s Worst Nightmare 46
474 Jack Ellison 46
474 FloridaMan1 46
489 Kriptiko 45
489 **OLD FAT GUY 45
489 Swim Mom 45
489 NJSWIMFAN 45
489 Hodor 45
489 C-Stick 45
489 Pitt Dad 45
489 🤠butterfly texan 🤠 45
489 emelina18 45
489 rachelfking 45
489 STA 45
489 mschneider22 45
489 A. J. Kruppa 45
489 Chad 45
489 Old Bay 45
489 BuddyFromSA 45
505 Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games 44
505 be for real 44
505 Hugh Jass 44
505 Hudson Harris 44
505 Abertson 44
505 Ball State Swim Guy 44
505 Thamlet45 44
505 Swammer2018 44
505 The Best 44
505 Maddie Wags 44
505 GAM 44
505 nickim317 44
505 Coreen 44
505 Lacie L 44
505 Themann221 44
505 Brooksies Jorts 44
505 ****Brian*** 44
505 BAD 44
505 DannyF 44
505 Marie 44
505 Mikey 44
505 Aspidites 44
505 #1 Kate Douglass Fan CR 44
505 Abby E 44
505 Csumpjump 44
505 Coach Eric 44
505 anhong168 44
505 Youyong 44
505 KBrothers 44
505 Dressel’s Eagle 🦅 44
505 Curtis160 44
505 kipper 44
505 Rockrochelle 44
505 green 44
539 Thelfers 43
539 PancakeLover 43
539 rossini 43
539 Coppock 43
539 Ajansz 43
539 Meirshoh 43
539 Anthony G 43
539 Bobbo 43
539 TSwimming12 43
539 Hannah F 43
539 Swim to win 2.0 43
539 p73 43
539 LKuball 43
539 DistanceSwimmersMatter 43
539 KlutzyKat 43
554 emwizzle 42
554 NHCoachMac 42
554 Water Polo King😏 42
554 Unknown Swammer 42
554 DrMrCoach 42
554 DMSWIM 42
554 TroR 42
554 Dcoop295 42
554 Old Thunder 42
554 BenjaminsButtons 42
564 vireoeo 41
564 swammermom 41
564 spicypotatoswimmer 41
564 jurczak 41
564 trltrltrl 41
564 WSCoach 41
564 dunc1952 41
564 Ben 🫧🫧 41
564 Coach Tyler 41
564 Swimmersam 41
564 Titanspeed 41
564 GORP 41
564 AshMc 41
564 Rumbuns 41
564 46.06 41
564 jebswims 41
564 Sorin Sorensen 41
564 TrsPickles 41
564 MCH0422 41
564 Rswim 41
564 H Town 41
564 Shaddy419 41
564 Rainking32 41
587 Chris W 40
587 TheRealSam 40
587 JJMak 40
587 Little Boy 40
587 SnapperH1969 40
587 2k19kyswammer 40
587 Thump 40
587 GoHoos 40
587 monsterlobster 40
587 edge 40
587 Finked 40
587 MacC 40
587 Strictlyfree03 40
587 mebyerts 40
587 rPetkus 40
587 ComerfordFan 40
587 CraigH 40
604 (G)olden Bear 39
604 CoachDoug 39
604 Andrew4pats 39
604 sherlockholmes 39
604 pilkka777 39
609 Susankaysusan 38
609 granite 38
609 TexasFan 38
609 Molly Lee 38
609 DMM! 38
609 alexkessel 38
609 le_ducky 38
609 swimmore 38
609 ORRDU1 38
609 Regan’s breaststroke split 38
609 The Dapper Dan 38
620 SwimDad#52 37
620 MidwestBreastroker 37
620 Old Rocket Swimmer 37
620 CoachMarkK 37
620 Tea rex 37
620 Hint of Lime 37
620 CargillK 37
620 Splish Splash 37
620 Maxilla 37
629 swim coach k 36
629 Hetty Lee 36
629 Coach Chackett 36
632 ****SWIM**** 35
632 Hook Em! 35
632 Baskingball1 35
632 Bad Knee Breaststroker 35
632 Frazier864 35
632 addiswims 35
632 coswimmer2019 35
632 BigBallerBrad 35
640 Allits 34
640 chloeoeorine 34
642 oarndt 33
642 AAAAmymorningtechsuit 33
644 FeelTheRhythmFeelTheRhyme 🖤 32
645 RVASwim 30
646 Katy 27
646 Bob WW 27
648 Anitarrrh 20

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!