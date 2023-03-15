Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 14-18, 2023
  • Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”
  • Live Stream

The second day of action at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando will feature preliminary heats in the girls’ 200 free, 100 breast and 200 fly, along with the boys’ 400 IM, 100 breast, 100 back and early timed final heats in the 800 free relay.

GIRLS’ 200 FREE – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:43.00, Simone Manuel — 2014

BOYS’ 400 IM – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 3:43.44, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

BOYS’ 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 51.78, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

GIRLS’ 200 FLY – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:52.88, Tess Howley – 2022

BOYS’ 100 BACK – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm – 2019

BOYS’ 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: 6:30.94, Nation’s Capital – 2015

