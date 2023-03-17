Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Day 3 Ups/Downs

Comments: 1

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

~Will update with diving~

Just like day 1, Virginia has the most A finalists as well as the most total finalists. Stanford and NC State also have the most total finalists with Virginia as all three teams have nine swims total tonight.

If things go exactly how they did this morning, Virginia is once again expected to add the most points with 127 total. Stanford also looks to battle back against Texas for second place, as the teams are expected to be separated by about 20 points tonight.

After a relay DQ last night, NC State looks to rebound today as they also have nine final swims tonight. NC State joins Virginia as the only team with a swimmer in every event tonight.

Ups/Downs

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving
UVA 7/2 2/0 1/1 2/0 1/0 1/1 0/0
Stanford 6/3 1/1 2/0 2/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
NC State 4/5 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/1 1/2 0/0
Texas 4/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/0 1/0 0/0
Ohio State 3/2 0/1 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/0
Tennessee 3/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Florida 2/4 2/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Louisville 2/3 0/1 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
California 1/3 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Indiana 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Wisconsin 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
USC 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Kentucky 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Minnesota 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
LSU 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Texas A&M 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Alabama 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
UNC 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
UCLA 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Miami (Ohio) 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Auburn 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Northwestern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
VT 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
FIU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Miami (FL) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Duke 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Georgia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Akron 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scored Prelims

Scored Prelim Scored Prelim + actual
1. UVA: 127.0 1. UVA: 335.5
2. Stanford: 107.0 2. Texas: 232.0
3. NC State: 86.5 3. Stanford: 213.0
4. Texas: 70.0 4. Louisville: 154.0
5. Ohio State: 52.0 5. NC State: 152.5
6. Florida: 44.0 6. Ohio State: 145.0
7. Tennessee: 44.0 7. Florida: 120.0
8. Louisville: 37.0 8. Tennessee: 105.0
9. California: 27.0 9. Indiana: 101.5
10. USC: 21.0 10. California: 101.0
11. Indiana: 18.5 11. UNC: 91.0
12. Wisconsin: 18.0 12. LSU: 75.0
13. UNC: 18.0 13. Georgia: 71.5
14. LSU: 13.0 14. Alabama: 67.0
15. Kentucky: 12.0 15. Wisconsin: 67.0
16. Texas A&M: 12.0 16. USC: 58.0
17. Minnesota: 11.0 17. Kentucky: 38.0
18. Alabama: 11.0 18. Minnesota: 22.0
19. Michigan: 7.0 19. VT: 20.0
20. Auburn: 6.0 20. Miami (FL): 20.0
21. FIU: 6.0 21. Texas A&M: 19.0
22. UCLA: 5.0 22. Michigan: 17.0
23. Northwestern: 5.0 23. Arizona: 17.0
24. Georgia: 5.0 24. Duke: 16.0
25. Miami (FL): 4.0 25. Arkansas: 12.0
26. Duke: 3.0 26. UCLA: 9.0
27. VT: 2.0 27. South Carolina: 9.0
28. Akron: 2.0 28. Auburn: 8.0
29. Miami (Ohio): 1.0 29. Florida St: 7.0
30. Northwestern: 7.0
31. FIU: 6.0
32. Arizona State: 4.0
33. Utah: 2.0
34. Akron: 2.0
35. Miami (Ohio): 1.0

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ACC fan
35 minutes ago

Nice rebound by NC STATE after losing 54 points on the relay DQ. UVA so dominant. Louisville cranking. ACC rocking!

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!