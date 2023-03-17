2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

~Will update with diving~

Just like day 1, Virginia has the most A finalists as well as the most total finalists. Stanford and NC State also have the most total finalists with Virginia as all three teams have nine swims total tonight.

If things go exactly how they did this morning, Virginia is once again expected to add the most points with 127 total. Stanford also looks to battle back against Texas for second place, as the teams are expected to be separated by about 20 points tonight.

After a relay DQ last night, NC State looks to rebound today as they also have nine final swims tonight. NC State joins Virginia as the only team with a swimmer in every event tonight.

Ups/Downs

All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving UVA 7/2 2/0 1/1 2/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 Stanford 6/3 1/1 2/0 2/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 NC State 4/5 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/1 1/2 0/0 Texas 4/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/0 1/0 0/0 Ohio State 3/2 0/1 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/0 Tennessee 3/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Florida 2/4 2/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Louisville 2/3 0/1 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 California 1/3 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Indiana 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Wisconsin 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 USC 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 Kentucky 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Minnesota 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 LSU 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Texas A&M 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Alabama 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 UNC 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 UCLA 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Miami (Ohio) 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Auburn 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Northwestern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 VT 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 FIU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Miami (FL) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Duke 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Georgia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Akron 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scored Prelims