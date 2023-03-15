2023 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Kenyon women (1x) & Emory men (1x)
- Fan Guide
- Results Page
- Women’s Psych Sheet
- Men’s Psych Sheet
- Live Streaming on NCAA.com
- Live Results
The first night of action at the 2023 NCAA DIII Swimming and Diving Championships are set to kick-off in Greensboro with the finals of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, and the women’s 3M diving event.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS
- Division III Record: 4:43.37, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011
In the B-final, Tufts swimmer Madeleine Dunn got out to an early lead and held on for the victory in a time of 4:55.53. With her swim, Dunn knocked 3 seconds off of her prelims swim, but still came short of her season-best of 4:52.96.
MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS
- Division III Record: 4:18.35, Arthur Conover (Kenyon) – 2017
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- Division III Record: 1:57.76, Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 2022
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- Division III Record: 1:44.18, Andrew Wilson (Emory) – 2018
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- Division III Record: 22.48, Fiona Muir (Emory) – 2018
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- Division III Record: 19.37, Oliver Smith (Emory) – 2018
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- Division III Record: 1:39.59, Kenyon – 2022
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- Division III Record: 1:26.14, Emory – 2017
WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – FINALS
- Division III Record: 517.10, Hayley Emerick (Trinity) – 2010
is there a live stream here? its not coming up on the NCAA website.
So I can’t tell. What’s the consensus, is this meet faster or slower than last year?
There has been one prelim session thus far. Anyone‘s guess. But in general as time marches on swimming gets faster at all levels.