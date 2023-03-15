Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

The first night of action at the 2023 NCAA DIII Swimming and Diving Championships are set to kick-off in Greensboro with the finals of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, and the women’s 3M diving event. 

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 4:43.37, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011

In the B-final, Tufts swimmer Madeleine Dunn got out to an early lead and held on for the victory in a time of 4:55.53. With her swim, Dunn knocked 3 seconds off of her prelims swim, but still came short of her season-best of 4:52.96.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 4:18.35, Arthur Conover (Kenyon) – 2017

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 1:57.76, Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 2022

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 1:44.18, Andrew Wilson (Emory) – 2018

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 22.48, Fiona Muir (Emory) – 2018

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 19.37, Oliver Smith (Emory) – 2018

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 1:39.59, Kenyon – 2022

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 1:26.14, Emory – 2017

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – FINALS

  • Division III Record: 517.10, Hayley Emerick (Trinity) – 2010

 

PFA
7 minutes ago

is there a live stream here? its not coming up on the NCAA website.

J. Byrd
44 minutes ago

So I can’t tell. What’s the consensus, is this meet faster or slower than last year?

Coach
Reply to  J. Byrd
11 minutes ago

There has been one prelim session thus far. Anyone‘s guess. But in general as time marches on swimming gets faster at all levels.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Coach
