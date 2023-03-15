Virginia HS State Finalist Ashley Wang Commits To Columbia (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Wang has announced her commitment to Columbia University, beginning this upcoming fall with the 2023-2024 season. Wang is wrapping up her senior year at Colonial Forge High School, located in Stafford, Virginia. She also trains and competes year-round with Rappahannock Stingrays Swim Team, also in Stafford.

Wang swims anything backstroke, fly, or IM. At the 2023 Virginia High School League (VHSL) 6A State Championships, Wang competed in the 100 back and 100 fly, where she advanced to finals in both. In the 100 backstroke, she clocked a time of 57.43 in finals for 7th, while in the 100 fly she stopped the clock at 57.59 for 9th.

This summer at the Virginia Swimming LC Senior Championships, Wang recorded a personal best time in the 200m IM. She swam a 2:24.18, which was her first best time in the event since 2018. At the same meet, she also set a personal best in the 100m backstroke at 1:05.20 to finish 12th overall.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 26.01

100 back – 55.43

200 back – 2:00.93

100 fly – 55.45

200 fly – 2:03.51

200 IM – 2:04.32

The Columbia Lions are coming off a 5th place finish at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. It took a 55.96 to advance in the 100 fly and a 55.76 to make top-16 in the 100 back at this year’s meet. Grace Zhou led the team in the 100 back with a 54.81 to take 12th, while Karen Liu led the way in the 100 fly with an 8th-place finish (54.21). Both will be graduated by the time Wang arrives in New York, meaning Wang will be helping to rebuild these event groups when she gets on campus.

Wang joins Meredith Stewart, Emily Wang, Natalia Diaz, and Mia Avansino in the Lions’ class of 2027. Avansino and Stewart both focus on mid-distance to distance freestyle, while Wang specializes in backstroke. Diaz is the lone breaststroker of the group so far.

