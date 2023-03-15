2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second night of racing at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships in Florida will feature the finals of the girls’ 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 fly. For the boys, tonight’s events include the finals of the 400 IM, 100 breast, and 100 back. The night will wrap up with the fast heats of the girls’ 200 freestyle relay and the boys’ 800 freestyle relay.

Long Island Aquatic Club’s duo of Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley enter the night holding the top seeds in their respective events. Gormsen clocked a 1:47.20 in the 200 free this morning to take the top spot by over a second, while Howley swam a 1:55.76 in the 200 fly for the quickest time of the morning.

Elmbrook’s Lucy Thomas and Campbell Stoll put up the top two times in the 100 breaststroke this morning. Thomas clocked a 59.11 this morning to narrowly miss her own meet record of 58.93 she set last year. Stoll hit a personal best of 1:00.20, and will take on the 100 breast/200 fly double tonight.

15-year-old Nathan Szobota from NOVA of Virginia is one to keep an eye on tonight in the 400 IM. Szobota is having a great meet so far, as he became the fastest 15-year-old of all-time in the 1000 free on day one, and swam a huge personal best time this morning in the 400 IM.

Inspire’s Nathaniel Germonprez leads a tight field in the boys’ 100 breaststroke, while Hudson Williams leads a similarly close field in the 100 backstroke. Both events have the top three or four swimmers of the morning within less than a second of each other and should be exciting races to watch this evening.

GIRLS’ 200 FREE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:43.00, Simone Manuel — 2014

PODIUM:

After winning the 1650 yesterday, Cavan Gormsen secured her 2nd victory of the meet in the 200 freestyle. Gormsen established a commanding lead at 100, and maintained it in the back half of the race. She opened with a 51.36, then split 26.96 and 26.86 in the following 50s to stop the clock at 1:45.18. The Virginia recruit was less than a second off her personal best time from the NCAP Invite in December.

Lilla Bognar from Team Greenville put together a strong back half to take 2nd. Bognar was 52.09 in the opening 100, then returned in 54.59 to clock a personal best time of 1:46.68. Elizabeth Tilt flipped 0.03 ahead of Bognar at the halfway point, but split a 55.13 on the final 100 to take 3rd.

Campbell Chase had a big swim in the C-final with her time of 1:47.76. She would have placed 8th in the A-final, with the swim being a personal best time by over two seconds.

BOYS’ 400 IM – FINALS

Meet Record: 3:43.44, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

PODIUM:

Toby Barnett (RMSC) – 3:43.28 (CR) William Savarese (COR) – 3:48.33 Ryan Erisman (LAKR) – 3:48.42

GIRLS’ 100 BREAST – FINALS

Meet Record: 58.93, Lucy Thomas – 2022

BOYS’ 100 BREAST – FINALS

Meet Record: 51.78, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

GIRLS’ 200 FLY – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:52.88, Tess Howley – 2022

BOYS’ 100 BACK – FINALS

Meet Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm – 2019

GIRLS’ 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 1:29.43, Elmbrook Swim Club – 2022

BOYS’ 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS