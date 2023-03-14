Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nathan Szobota Becomes Fastest 15-Year-Old in 1000 Free with Negative Split

by Riley Overend 0

March 14th, 2023 Club, News, Records

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 14-18, 2023
  • SCY
  • Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
  • Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Stream

Nova of Virginia 15-year-old Nathan Szobota negative split his way to a personal-best 8:50.44 in the 1000 free on Tuesday, beating out Sean Green (8:55.64) for the title at the 2023 NCSA Championships. Those two times rank as the fastest ever in the event among 15-year-old boys. 

Fastest 15-Year-Olds Ever, 1000-Yard Free

  1. Nathan Szobota – 8:50.44 (2023)
  2. Sean Green – 8:55.64 (2023)
  3. Robert Freeman – 8:57.43 (2016)
  4. Matthew Hirschberger – 9:00.05 (2014)
  5. Sean Grieshop – 9:02.31 (2014)

MEN’S 1000 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

  • Meet Record: 8:45.11 – Matthew Hirschberger (2015)
  • 2022 Champion: Levi Sandidge – 8:58.77

Podium:

  1. Nathan Szobota (NOVA) – 8:50.44
  2. Sean Green (LIAC) – 8:55.64
  3. Matthew Marsteiner (WAVE) – 8:57.43

Szobota improved on his previous-best 9:00.53 from earlier this month by more than 10 seconds. Before today, Robert Freeman was the fastest 15-year-old in the event at 8:57.43.

Szobota now ranks third in the boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings behind Matthew Hirschberger (8:45.11 from 2015) and Jeff Kostoff (8:49.97 from 1982).

Green dropped nearly eight seconds off his previous-best 9:03.18. Matthew Masteiner dipped under 9 minutes to round out the top three, hitting an 8:57.43.

Szobota was 4:26.36 at the midway point of the race before coming home in a blazing 4:24.08.

Splits

100 Free  50.42
200 Free  53.88 (1:44.30)
300 Free  53.94 (2:38.24)
400 Free  54.14 (3:32.38)
500 Free 53.98 (4:26.36)
600 Free 53.18 (5:19.54)
700 Free 53.58 (6:13.12)
800 Free 52.68 (7:05.80)
900 Free 52.66 (7:58.46)
1000 Free 51.98 (8:50.44)

 

