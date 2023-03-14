Nathan Szobota Becomes Fastest 15-Year-Old in 1000 Free with Negative Split

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 14-18, 2023
- SCY
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
Nova of Virginia 15-year-old Nathan Szobota negative split his way to a personal-best 8:50.44 in the 1000 free on Tuesday, beating out Sean Green (8:55.64) for the title at the 2023 NCSA Championships. Those two times rank as the fastest ever in the event among 15-year-old boys.
Fastest 15-Year-Olds Ever, 1000-Yard Free
- Nathan Szobota – 8:50.44 (2023)
- Sean Green – 8:55.64 (2023)
- Robert Freeman – 8:57.43 (2016)
- Matthew Hirschberger – 9:00.05 (2014)
- Sean Grieshop – 9:02.31 (2014)
MEN’S 1000 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- Meet Record: 8:45.11 – Matthew Hirschberger (2015)
- 2022 Champion: Levi Sandidge – 8:58.77
Podium:
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA) – 8:50.44
- Sean Green (LIAC) – 8:55.64
- Matthew Marsteiner (WAVE) – 8:57.43
Szobota improved on his previous-best 9:00.53 from earlier this month by more than 10 seconds. Before today, Robert Freeman was the fastest 15-year-old in the event at 8:57.43.
Szobota now ranks third in the boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings behind Matthew Hirschberger (8:45.11 from 2015) and Jeff Kostoff (8:49.97 from 1982).
Green dropped nearly eight seconds off his previous-best 9:03.18. Matthew Masteiner dipped under 9 minutes to round out the top three, hitting an 8:57.43.
Szobota was 4:26.36 at the midway point of the race before coming home in a blazing 4:24.08.
Splits
|100 Free
|50.42
|200 Free
|53.88 (1:44.30)
|300 Free
|53.94 (2:38.24)
|400 Free
|54.14 (3:32.38)
|500 Free
|53.98 (4:26.36)
|600 Free
|53.18 (5:19.54)
|700 Free
|53.58 (6:13.12)
|800 Free
|52.68 (7:05.80)
|900 Free
|52.66 (7:58.46)
|1000 Free
|51.98 (8:50.44)