Nathan Szobota Becomes Fastest 15-Year-Old in 1000 Free with Negative Split

Nova of Virginia 15-year-old Nathan Szobota negative split his way to a personal-best 8:50.44 in the 1000 free on Tuesday, beating out Sean Green (8:55.64) for the title at the 2023 NCSA Championships. Those two times rank as the fastest ever in the event among 15-year-old boys.

Szobota improved on his previous-best 9:00.53 from earlier this month by more than 10 seconds. Before today, Robert Freeman was the fastest 15-year-old in the event at 8:57.43.



Szobota now ranks third in the boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings behind Matthew Hirschberger (8:45.11 from 2015) and Jeff Kostoff (8:49.97 from 1982).

Green dropped nearly eight seconds off his previous-best 9:03.18. Matthew Masteiner dipped under 9 minutes to round out the top three, hitting an 8:57.43.

Szobota was 4:26.36 at the midway point of the race before coming home in a blazing 4:24.08.

