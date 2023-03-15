Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NEC Most Outstanding Swimmer Miles Simon Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Comments: 2

2021 Olympic Trials qualifier and 2023 NEC Outstanding Swimmer Miles Simon has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of starting graduate school with a new program.

Simon swam his first four years at Howard University where he was a big part of the school’s rise to win its first conference title in 34 years last month. He also became the school’s second-ever qualifier for the US Olympic Swimming Trials after Howard head coach Nick Askew.

Simon says that his goal is to join a program that can prepare him to compete at the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials and qualify for the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Simon, a sprinter, ranked 52nd in the NCAA in the 2022-2023 NCAA season with a 19.42 in the 50 free. That ranked him 52nd in the country, and about 22 spots away from an NCAA invite. The slowest time to earn an invite in the event was 19.21.

His best long course time in the 50 free is a 23.11 from the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup. The 2024 US Olympic Trials standard is 22.79.

Simon finished 61st at the 2021 US Olympic Trials – Wave I meet.

Simon says he will begin work on a master’s degree in Psychology, with a focus in either sports psychology or education in human development. Simon, like all D1 swimmers who competed during the 2020-2021 season, was afforded an extra season of eligibility because of the complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Times (Yards):

  • 50 free – 19.42
  • 100 free – 43.47
  • 200 free – 1:36.29
  • 100 back – 47.80
  • 200 back – 1:46.35
  • 100 fly – 47.06
  • 200 IM – 1:46.80

At the recent CSCAA National Invitational Championships, he finished 2nd in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 fly, and 5th in the 100 IM.

2
thezwimmer
31 minutes ago

He is a huge get for any program. I’m sure he’ll have coaches knocking down his front door with offers.

AustinPoolBoy
Reply to  thezwimmer
9 seconds ago

For sure

