Virginia Sets New American, US Open, and NCAA Records with 1:31.51 200 Medley Relay

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Kicking off NCAAs, Virginia’s 200 medley relay broke their own 200 medley relay American, US Open, and NCAA records swimming to a winning time of 1:31.51. That was faster than their previous record of 1:31.73 which they swam about a month ago at the ACC Championships.

Splits Comparison:

The biggest difference between their swim here and at ACCs was Lexi Cuomo’s 50 fly split as she was 0.39 faster today than she was a month ago. Cuomo’s split today had a 0.01 reaction time.

Cuomo also swam one of the fastest 50 butterfly splits of all time, and the fastest 50 fly split ever was a 21.95 by Gretchen Walsh back in October 2022. In addition, Kate Douglass had the fastest 50 freestyle split of all-time.

This is the third time in the last year that the Virginia medley relay has broken the record, as they tied their record from 2022 ACCs at 2022 NCAAs.