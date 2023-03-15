Virginia Sets New American, US Open, and NCAA Records with 1:31.51 200 Medley Relay

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Kicking off NCAAs, Virginia’s 200 medley relay broke their own 200 medley relay American, US Open, and NCAA records swimming to a winning time of 1:31.51. That was faster than their previous record of 1:31.73 which they swam about a month ago at the ACC Championships.
Splits Comparison:
|ACCs
|NCAAs
|Gretchen Walsh
|22.65
|22.77
|Alex Walsh
|26.10
|26.30
|Lexi Cuomo
|22.49
|22.10
|Kate Douglass
|20.49
|20.34
The biggest difference between their swim here and at ACCs was Lexi Cuomo’s 50 fly split as she was 0.39 faster today than she was a month ago. Cuomo’s split today had a 0.01 reaction time.
Cuomo also swam one of the fastest 50 butterfly splits of all time, and the fastest 50 fly split ever was a 21.95 by Gretchen Walsh back in October 2022. In addition, Kate Douglass had the fastest 50 freestyle split of all-time.
This is the third time in the last year that the Virginia medley relay has broken the record, as they tied their record from 2022 ACCs at 2022 NCAAs.
isn’t kate 2nd all time? first would be hopkin (20.27)