2023 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 2

  1. Virginia 80
  2. Texas  64
  3. California  56
  4. Stanford 52
  5. NC State  44
  6. Tennessee  40
  7. Louisville  40
  8. Ohio St   38
  9. Indiana 34
  10. Georgia  30
  11. Florida 26
  12. Alabama 24
  13. UNC   22
  14. Wisconsin  18
  15. Kentucky 14
  16. Southern California 14
  17. Virginia Tech 6
  18. Michigan  6
  19. Arkansas   4
  20. UCLA     4
  21. Auburn   2
  22. Duke    2

~Will be updated later with diving~

Virginia holds a 16-point lead through day 1 and they will look to expand upon their lead in day 2. The Hoos will have the most finalists tonight, as well as the most A final swims. Notably, Virginia has the three A finalists in the 200 IM, so expect them to create a big lead after that.

Texas and Louisville also lead the way with three A final swims and one B final swim tonight. Texas has two A finalists in the 500 free and Virginia has none so it is most likely that Texas will take over the lead for a short time.

Ups/Downs

All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving
UVA 5/2 0/1 3/0 2/1 0/0
Texas 3/1 2/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Louisville 3/1 0/0 1/0 2/1 0/0
Georgia 2/2 2/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Wisconsin 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Indiana 1/3 1/0 0/1 0/2 0/0
Florida 1/2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0
Stanford 1/2 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0
NC State 1/2 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/0
Alabama 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Ohio State 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Duke 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
LSU 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
UNC 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Tennessee 0/4 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0
California 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Arizona State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

Scored Prelims

Scored Prelim Scored Prelim + actual
1. UVA: 95.0 1. UVA: 175.0
2. Texas: 53.5 2. Texas: 117.5
3. Louisville: 52.5 3. Louisville: 92.5
4. Georgia: 41.5 4. Stanford: 78.5
5. Wisconsin: 28.0 5. Georgia: 71.5
6. Stanford: 26.5 6. Tennessee: 66.0
7. Tennessee: 26.0 7. California: 62.0
8. Alabama: 22.0 8. NC State: 59.5
9. Indiana: 19.0 9. Ohio State: 54.0
10. Florida: 18.5 10. Indiana: 53.0
11. LSU: 17.0 11. Alabama: 46.0
12. Ohio State: 16.0 12. Wisconsin: 46.0
13. NC State: 15.5 13. Florida: 44.5
14. UNC: 15.0 14. UNC: 37.0
15. Duke: 12.0 15. LSU: 17.0
16. California: 6.0 16. USC: 14.0
17. Arizona State: 1.0 17. Duke: 14.0
18. Kentucky: 14.0
19. Michigan: 6.0
20. VT: 6.0
21. Arkansas: 4.0
22. UCLA: 4.0
23. Auburn: 2.0
24. Arizona State: 1.0

So far numerous teams are out-performing their seeded points. Virginia and Indiana lead the way there with +14. Other teams performing well so far are Wisconsin and Louisville.

Points vs Seeds:

  • Virginia +14
  • Texas -2.25
  • Louisville +12.25
  • Georgia+8.25
  • Wisconsin +13
  • Stanford +.5
  • Tennessee -16
  • Alabama +10.5
  • Indiana +14

