2023 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 2
- Virginia 80
- Texas 64
- California 56
- Stanford 52
- NC State 44
- Tennessee 40
- Louisville 40
- Ohio St 38
- Indiana 34
- Georgia 30
- Florida 26
- Alabama 24
- UNC 22
- Wisconsin 18
- Kentucky 14
- Southern California 14
- Virginia Tech 6
- Michigan 6
- Arkansas 4
- UCLA 4
- Auburn 2
- Duke 2
~Will be updated later with diving~
Virginia holds a 16-point lead through day 1 and they will look to expand upon their lead in day 2. The Hoos will have the most finalists tonight, as well as the most A final swims. Notably, Virginia has the three A finalists in the 200 IM, so expect them to create a big lead after that.
Texas and Louisville also lead the way with three A final swims and one B final swim tonight. Texas has two A finalists in the 500 free and Virginia has none so it is most likely that Texas will take over the lead for a short time.
Ups/Downs
|All
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|1 mtr Diving
|UVA
|5/2
|0/1
|3/0
|2/1
|0/0
|Texas
|3/1
|2/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Louisville
|3/1
|0/0
|1/0
|2/1
|0/0
|Georgia
|2/2
|2/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Indiana
|1/3
|1/0
|0/1
|0/2
|0/0
|Florida
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Stanford
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|NC State
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1/0
|0/0
|Alabama
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Ohio State
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Duke
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|LSU
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|UNC
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Tennessee
|0/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|California
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Arizona State
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Scored Prelims
|Scored Prelim
|Scored Prelim + actual
|1. UVA: 95.0
|1. UVA: 175.0
|2. Texas: 53.5
|2. Texas: 117.5
|3. Louisville: 52.5
|3. Louisville: 92.5
|4. Georgia: 41.5
|4. Stanford: 78.5
|5. Wisconsin: 28.0
|5. Georgia: 71.5
|6. Stanford: 26.5
|6. Tennessee: 66.0
|7. Tennessee: 26.0
|7. California: 62.0
|8. Alabama: 22.0
|8. NC State: 59.5
|9. Indiana: 19.0
|9. Ohio State: 54.0
|10. Florida: 18.5
|10. Indiana: 53.0
|11. LSU: 17.0
|11. Alabama: 46.0
|12. Ohio State: 16.0
|12. Wisconsin: 46.0
|13. NC State: 15.5
|13. Florida: 44.5
|14. UNC: 15.0
|14. UNC: 37.0
|15. Duke: 12.0
|15. LSU: 17.0
|16. California: 6.0
|16. USC: 14.0
|17. Arizona State: 1.0
|17. Duke: 14.0
|18. Kentucky: 14.0
|19. Michigan: 6.0
|20. VT: 6.0
|21. Arkansas: 4.0
|22. UCLA: 4.0
|23. Auburn: 2.0
|24. Arizona State: 1.0
So far numerous teams are out-performing their seeded points. Virginia and Indiana lead the way there with +14. Other teams performing well so far are Wisconsin and Louisville.
Points vs Seeds:
- Virginia +14
- Texas -2.25
- Louisville +12.25
- Georgia+8.25
- Wisconsin +13
- Stanford +.5
- Tennessee -16
- Alabama +10.5
- Indiana +14
Mmm, ESPN 15 minutes late on 1 m diving feed. Halfway through first round
Can we get Durden and Marsh to absorb the Stanford women too? Meehan isn’t getting the job done! 😡
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Pac 12 conference meet was after most other conferences. They knew it going in, but the timing is just very different and surely plays a part.