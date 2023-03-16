Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs

Comments: 5

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Kenyon and Emory look to be in a solid battle on day two on the men’s side. Emory holds a lead after day one, but Kenyon has an additional A finalist as they have five A finalists and one B finalists, compared to Emory’s four A finalists and two B finalists.

The WashU men had a big morning as they were not in the top 10 after day 1 but have two A final swims and two B final swims tonight.

On the women’s side, Denison looks to expand their lead on the women’s side having seven final swims tonight including four A and three B. Denison will have a huge 400 IM as they have three A finalists there.

Williams will look to pass Emory and Kenyon, but it is notable that Kenyon has four B finalists.

TEAM STANDINGS THRU WEDNESDAY (TOP TEN)

WOMEN

  1. Denison – 107
  2. Kenyon – 90 (tie)
  3. Emory – 90 (tie)
  4. Williams – 77
  5. Tufts – 69.5
  6. Chicago – 59.5
  7. Hope – 46
  8. NYU – 44
  9. MIT – 39
  10. Pomona-Pitzer – 36.5

MEN

  1. Emory – 110.5
  2. Kenyon – 80.5
  3. Chicago – 65
  4. MIT – 62
  5. Johns Hopkins – 57
  6. Calvin – 50
  7. Williams – 46
  8. Bates – 45
  9. Denison – 37 (tie)
  10. NYU – 37 (tie)

Men’s Ups/Downs

Men
Individual Relays 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 400 Medley Relay 1 mtr Diving
Kenyon 5/1 2/0 1/0 2/1 3/0 1/0 0/0
Emory 4/2 2/0 1/0 2/1 2/1 1/0 0/0
Chicago 3/3 2/0 1/0 1/0 2/3 1/0 0/0
Wash U. MO 2/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/2 0/1 0/0
TCNJ 2/1 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0
NYU 2/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/1 0/0
Williams 1/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0
Pomona 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
John Carroll 1/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0
Colby 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Whitman 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Millsaps 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
JHU 0/3 1/1 0/1 0/2 0/1 1/0 0/0
Denison 0/2 1/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/0
MIT 0/1 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Tufts 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Trinity (TX) 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
W&L 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
CMS 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
WPI 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Conn College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Coast Guard 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Calvin 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carnegie Mellon 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
SUNY Geneseo 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Bates 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
USMMA 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Bowdoin 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Swarthmore 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs

Women
Individual Relays 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 400 Medley Relay 1 mtr Diving
Denison 4/3 2/0 1/0 3/0 1/3 1/0 0/0
Williams 2/2 1/1 0/1 1/1 1/1 1/0 0/0
Emory 2/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 0/0
Kenyon 1/4 2/0 1/0 1/3 0/1 1/0 0/0
Pomona 1/1 2/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0
Tufts 1/1 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0
Calvin 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
CMS 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Trinity (TX) 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Kate’s 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado College 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
NYU 0/1 2/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Chicago 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Swarthmore 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Hope College 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Amherst 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
MIT 0/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
JHU 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Bates 0/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Bowdoin 0/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Gustavus 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hamilton 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Ithaca 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Carnegie Mellon 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scored Prelims

Scored Prelims Scored Prelim+actual
Men Men
1. Kenyon: 146.0 1. Emory: 245.5
2. Emory: 135.0 2. Kenyon: 226.5
3. Chicago: 118.0 3. Chicago: 183.0
4. MIT: 65.0 4. MIT: 127.0
5. Wash U. MO: 59.0 5. Calvin: 104.0
6. Calvin: 54.0 6. Williams: 99.0
7. Williams: 53.0 7. JHU: 96.5
8. TCNJ: 50.0 8. Wash U. MO: 91.0
9. Tufts: 44.0 9. NYU: 76.0
10. Carnegie Mellon: 40.0 10. Denison: 73.0
Women Women
1. Denison: 131.0 1. Denison: 238.0
2. Kenyon: 106.0 2. Kenyon: 196.0
3. Emory: 95.0 3. Emory: 185.0
4. Williams: 86.0 4. Williams: 163.0
5. Pomona: 76.0 5. Tufts: 141.5
6. Tufts: 72.0 6. Pomona: 112.5
7. NYU: 54.0 7. Chicago: 99.5
8. MIT: 52.0 8. NYU: 98.0
9. Chicago: 40.0 9. MIT: 91.0
10. JHU: 33.0 10. Hope College: 61.0

PhillyMark
9 minutes ago

Love seeing TCNJ in top 5 of individual A/B’s! Strong work Lions!!

BRD
17 minutes ago

Missing the 2free. Denison women have another 3 up/1 down there as well to add to their lead

PhillyMark
27 minutes ago

FYI, Individual 200 Free left out of Up/Down Charts for Men & Women

Midwest
45 minutes ago

missed Zhao in the 200 Free for Chicago women

kickboard
Reply to  Midwest
40 minutes ago

missing the 200 free in general

