2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Final Score Analysis

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Check out the full box score here.

Now that the 2023 NCAA Championships are officially wrapped up in Knoxville, Tennessee, check out which teams outperformed and underperformed expectations the most this week.

Virginia created the most points not accounted for on the psych sheet, followed by Indiana and Wisconsin. Relay DQs hurt NC State, LSU, and Alabama, the latter two of which came on the final night of racing.

The chart below shows daily scores from swimming only, and in the “+/-” column, how many points (more, or less) those scored varied from the projections. We have added all the diving points in a separate column, as the divers were not pre-seeded prior to the start of the meet.

OVER/UNDER PSYCH SHEET PROJECTIONS (SWIMMING ONLY)