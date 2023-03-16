2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the end of day one at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Virginia finishes in first place with 80 points—6 more than their projected 74 points due to a surprise win in the 800 free relay. Cal also had a big night, jumping 16 points from their seeded to place third. Other teams that improved double-digit points from their seed include Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Florida finished the first night 26 points worse than their projected score, largely because of a DQ in the 200 medley relay. Michigan and Louisville both finished worse than their projected score, with Michigan not swimming in the 800 free relay after being seeded to score 10 points, and Louisville scoring 12 points in that relay after being seeded to score 28.

Over/Under Seedings: 200 Medley Relay

Team Seeded Final Difference Virginia 40 40 0 NC State 34 34 0 Texas 32 32 0 Ohio State 30 30 0 Alabama 28 24 -6 Louisville 26 28 +2 UNC 24 22 -2 Florida 22 0 -22 Cal 18 26 +8 Stanford 14 18 +4 USC 12 14 +2 Tennessee 10 12 +2 Michigan 8 6 -2 Duke 6 2 -4 Indiana 4 10 +6 Auburn 2 0 -2 Missouri 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 4 +4 Florida State 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 Georgia 0 8 +8 UCLA 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0

Over/Under Seedings: 800 Free Relay

Team Seeded Final Difference Virginia 34 40 +6 NC State 14 10 -4 Texas 32 32 0 Ohio State 12 8 -4 Alabama 0 0 -6 Louisville 28 12 -16 UNC 0 0 0 Florida 30 26 -4 Cal 22 26 +8 Stanford 40 34 -6 USC 0 0 0 Tennessee 26 28 +2 Michigan 10 0 -10 Duke 0 0 0 Indiana 24 24 0 Auburn 0 2 +2 Missouri 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 Kentucky 2 14 +12 Georgia 18 22 +4 UCLA 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Wisconsin 6 18 +12 Virginia Tech 8 6 -2

Day One Seed Vs. Score Total (By Actual Score)

Team Seeded Final Difference Virginia 74 80 +6 Texas 64 64 0 California 40 56 +16 Stanford 54 52 -2 NC State 48 44 -4 Louisville 54 40 -14 Tennessee 36 40 +4 Ohio State 42 38 -4 Indiana 29 34 +5 Georgia 18 30 +12 Florida 52 26 -26 Alabama 28 24 -4 UNC 24 22 -2 Wisconsin 6 18 +12 USC 12 14 +2 Kentucky 2 14 +12 Michigan 18 6 -12 VT 8 6 -2 Arkansas 0 4 +4 UCLA 0 4 +4 Duke 5 2 -3 Auburn 2 2 0 LSU 4 0 -4

Day One Seed Vs. Score Total (By Difference)