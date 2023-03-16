2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis

At the end of day one at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Virginia finishes in first place with 80 points—6 more than their projected 74 points due to a surprise win in the 800 free relay. Cal also had a big night, jumping 16 points from their seeded to place third. Other teams that improved double-digit points from their seed include Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Georgia.
Florida finished the first night 26 points worse than their projected score, largely because of a DQ in the 200 medley relay. Michigan and Louisville both finished worse than their projected score, with Michigan not swimming in the 800 free relay after being seeded to score 10 points, and Louisville scoring 12 points in that relay after being seeded to score 28.
