Emory Men, Women Break NCAA 200 Medley Relay Records to Close Night 1

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Emory men and women closed night 1 of the 2023 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships with a bang, breaking the D3 records in both the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays.

The Emory men swam 1:25.85, which broke their school and D3 records of 1:26.14 set by the 2017 team, while the women swam 1:39.55, which shaved .04 seconds off Kenyon’s record-setting relay from last season.

This year’s Kenyon women, which returned its fron-thalf from last season, wasn’t far off their own record, swimming 1:39.67 for 2nd place.

In total, those wins were part of four event titles for Emory on day 1: Pat Pema won the men’s 500 free and Ariana Khan won the women’s 3-meter diving event.

Men’s Record

The Emory men’s relay was made up of senior Ryan Soh, junior Jake Meyer, sophomore Jeff Echols, and senior Colin Lafave. Meyer split 23.54 on the breaststroke leg, which made him the only swimmer in the field under 24 seconds and the best split by almost seven-tenths.

Splits Comparison:

The win is Emory’s second-straight in the 200 medley relay and fourth title in the last five NCAA D3 Championship meets. The only change from last year’s relay was Echols replacing the graduated Hwamin Sim on the fly leg.

As compared to the 2022 winning relay, which swam 1:27.08, Soh dropped .26 seconds, Meyer dropped .54 seconds, Lafave dropped .16 seconds, and Echols was .27 better than his predecessor on the fly leg, making the record the result of a full-team improvement.

The old record-holding relay was boosted by Andrew Wilson, the best D3 swimmer in history and a Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

The Emory men hold a 30-point lead after the first of four days of competition in Greensboro.

Men’s Top 5 Teams After Day 1:

Emory – 110.5 Kenyon – 80.5 Chicago – 65 MIT – 62 Johns Hopkins – 57

Women’s Record

The Emory women had a much tighter battle relative to both the title and the relay win. They swam 1:39.55, which was just .04 seconds better than the record and just .12 seconds better than Kenyon’s runner-up performance.

The winning Emory relay included Megan Jungers, Anna Glowniak, Taylor Leone, and Caroline Maki. That’s a veteran relay; Leone is a 5th year, Glowniak and Maki are seniors, and Jungers is a junior.

Emory last won the race during a threepeat from 2016 until 2018.

Splits Comparison:

The group only swapped in Glowniak for the graduated Edie Bates from last year’s runner-up relay.

Jungers had an identical split from last year’s 200 medley relay, and the rest of the group shaved off a couple of tenths each to snag this record.

The Emory women sit tied for 2nd after 1 day of racing with 90 points. That’s 17 behind Denison.

Women’s Top 5 Teams After Day 1: