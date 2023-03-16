Florida Atlantic Receives Verbal From Breaststroker Bilú Bianchi (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bilú Bianchi has announced that she will be staying in-state with Florida Atlantic University (FAU), beginning this upcoming fall. Bianchi, who swims year round with West Florida Lightning Aquatics, is set to graduate from Clearwater High School this spring in Clearwater, Florida. Outside of swim practice, Bianchi teaches local children water safety skills.

She shared her reasons for picking Florida Atlantic with SwimSwam:

“I always wanted to stay in Florida close to family, as soon as I met the team and the coaches, they felt like family. I knew this is where I wanted to be. The atmosphere of the campus and students is so welcoming and keeps me excited for my swimming and academic future. I truly believe this will be a great opportunity for me to keep pushing myself to achieve the greatest I can be. Go Owls! 🫶”

Bianchi is a true breaststroke specialist. This past fall, she won the 2022 Florida 2A State title in the 100 breaststroke in a new personal best and school record time of 1:02.64. Bianchi is rapidly improving, as she’s dropped nearly three seconds in the 100 breast in the last year or so.

Her 200 breaststroke has also seen significant time drops this year. Most recently at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championship, she clocked a 2:20.13 to finish 5th overall. Her previous best time stood at 2:22.76 from just three months before, while her season best time from 2022 was 2:30.05.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 28.99

100 breast – 1:02.64

200 breast – 2:20.13

Florida Atlantic is a NCAA Division I mid-major program that competed in the American Athletic Conference for the first time this season after moving from C-USA. At the AAC Championships, the women finished 7th out of 9 teams. The 100 and 200 breast were on the weaker side for FAU, as they only scored 7 points total between the two events.

Avery Floyd was the top finisher for FAU in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke at conference. She took 20th in the 100 (1:04.42) and 23rd in the 200 (2:23.16). Bianchi’s best times would have landed her in the B-final of both events at this year’s meet, meaning she will likely make an immediate impact for FAU at the conference level.

Bryanna Bellile and Bella Livingston have also announced that they will be joining FAU in the fall. Bellile is from Wisconsin and swims mid-distance freestyle, while Livingston is from Nebraska and focuses on sprint freestyle events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.