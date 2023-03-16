Distance Freestyler Julie Gill Commits To Colorado School Of Mines (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julie Gill has announced that she will be continuing her academic and athletic career at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Gill is wrapping up her senior year at Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington. She also trains and competes year-round with Bellingham Bay Swim Team, which she has been a member of for the last nine years.

She shared her reasons for choosing Colorado School of Mines with SwimSwam:

“I am so excited to continue my academic and swimming careers at Colorado School of Mines. I chose Mines because of the amazing team dynamic and balance of challenging academics and athletics.”

Gill is a pure distance freestyler who swims the occasional IM event. She most recently competed at Speedo Sectionals in Fargo last week, where she logged her highest finish in the 800m and 1500m free at 9th with times of 9:40.11 and 18:40.10. She clocked personal best times in the 200m IM and 400m IM, with her 400 IM being about a second drop (5:24.68), while her 200m IM was an 8 second drop from 2018 (2:36.58).

Most of her season best times this short course season were swum at the Pacific Northwest 15&O Winter SC Championships. She earned her highest finish in the 1650 with a season best time of 17:50.83. She also notched a pair of top-16 finishes in the 400 IM (4:44.97) and 500 free (5:12.98), both in season best times.

Top SCY Times:

500 Free- 5:06.87

1000 Free- 10:30.17

1650 Free- 17:26.57

400 IM- 4:39.83

The Colorado School of Mines is a NCAA Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain conference. They recently finished 2nd at this year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. Gill’s best 1650 time would have finished 2nd at this year’s meet, meaning she should be an immediate scorer once she arrives.

The 1650 was a strong event for the Mines this year, as Meghan Slowey took home the conference title with a time of 17:10.74. Finishing in 4th was Isabella Bono, who clocked a time of 17:50.44. Bono will still be on campus when Gill arrives, giving both of them a training partner.

Gill is the only public commitment for the Mines’ class of 2027.

