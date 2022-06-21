FAU Scores Big Freestyle Commitment from Bryanna Bellile for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Set to graduate from Ashwaubenon High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the spring of 2023, Bryanna Bellile has announced that she intends to swim at Florida Atlantic University beginning next fall. Bellile is a multiple time finalist at the Wisconsin high school state championships and currently swims year round with the Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers.

Last fall, Bellile competed in the 100 and 200 freestyles at the WIAA Girls Division 2 Swimming and Diving State Championships, finishing in the top-8 of both events. Her best finish came in the 100 free, where she finished in a lifetime best of 51.28 to take 2nd overall. The only swimmer faster than her in the event was Abby Reid, who will be joining the University of Wisconsin team this fall. Bellile also added a 4th place finish in the 200 free (1:51.32).

Bellile most recently competed at the NCSA Spring Swimming Championships in March, competing in the short freestyle events as well as the 100 back and 50 fly. Her highest finish came in the 500 free, where she took 70th in 5:07.41. She also narrowly missed her lifetime best in the 100 free, stopping the clock at 51.44 while leading off her team’s relay.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.55

100 free – 51.02

200 free – 1:50.78

500 free – 4:59.70

Even with a year left to develop before arriving on the FAU campus, Bellile is already set to make a huge impact in the program’s freestyle group. Last season, her lifetime bests would have made her the second fastest member of the team in the 50 and 100 freestyles, as well as the third fastest time in the 200 free. The team was led in the sprint freesyles in 2022 by Roberta Circi, a sophomore from Italy. Circi will be a senior on the team when Bellile joins the program in 2023.

FAU finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2022 Conference USA Swimming and Diving Championships. While Circi led the swim team in points, it was Maggie Casey who picked up the lone swimming medal for the Owls, finishing second in the 500 free in 4:51.00. Bellile would have finished in the A-final of the 100, 200, and 500 freestyles and in the B-final of the 50 free.

While FAU competed in the C-USA this season, they will have changed their conference prior to Bellile arriving on campus. Beginning in the fall of 2022, FAU will become an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference, where they will compete against teams such as Cincinnati, East Carolina, and Houston. Current C-USA members Rice, North Texas, and FIU will also transition to the AAC this fall.

