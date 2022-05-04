AAC Announces Four New Affiliate Members In Women’s Swimming and Diving

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the addition of affiliate member institutions to the conference in the sports of men’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving effective July 1, 2022.

In men’s soccer, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte will begin competition in The American in the Fall 2022 season.

FAU and FIU will also compete as affiliate members in women’s swimming and diving, along with the University of North Texas and Rice University, beginning with the 2022-23 season.

UAB, Charlotte, FAU, North Texas and Rice will compete as affiliate members until those schools join The American as full members (along with UTSA) on a date to be determined. FIU will remain as an affiliate member in men’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving while holding primary membership in Conference USA.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome our affiliate members for the 2022-23 season,” said Aresco. “The addition of these outstanding teams will immediately strengthen our conference in men’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving. This will allow us to have one of the most competitive men’s soccer conferences in the nation, while providing a more competitive and memorable championship experience in women’s swimming and diving. I would like to thank Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod for her collaboration on this process that has led to a positive outcome for these student-athletes.”

The four men’s soccer affiliate members have combined for 35 NCAA tournament appearances, including two national runner-up finishes and a third-place finish. Charlotte and FIU played in the 2021 NCAA tournament. They join a conference that has seen three of its existing members ranked in the top 10 of the national polls in the last two seasons.

The American sponsors women’s swimming and diving as a championship-only sport, meaning that the conference does not administer a regular-season schedule. With the addition of the affiliate members, nine teams will compete for The American title at the 2023 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship.

The American will have affiliate members in four sports beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. In addition to men’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving, the conference has affiliate members in women’s lacrosse (Florida, Old Dominion, Vanderbilt) and women’s rowing (Old Dominion, Sacramento State).

American Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer

effective July 1, 2022

UAB

UCF

Charlotte

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Memphis

South Florida

SMU

Temple

Tulsa

American Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving

effective July 1, 2022

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Houston

North Texas

Rice

SMU

Tulane