17-Yr-Old Ksawery Masiuk Logs New Polish Record In 50 Backstroke

2022 POLISH OPEN

April 30th – May 3rd

Lodz, Poland

LCM (5om)

World Championships/European Championships Qualifier

While racing on the penultimate day of competition at the 2022 Polish Open, Ksawery Masiuk fired off a new national record in the men’s 50m backstroke.

The new Polish standard came in the morning heats, when 17-year-old Masiuk crushed a lifetime best of 24.68 to easily land in lane 4 for the final. His time not only surpassed his previous career-fastest of 24.97 logged just last month but it also dipped under the previous Polish record of 24.71.

The prior record was set by Tomasz Polewka back in 2017, so Masiuk just took down a mark that had been on the books for nearly 5 years.

Although he wound up adding a little time in the evening, ultimately still taking gold in 24.97, his morning time was good enough to qualify him for the European Championships later this year. It also dips under the World Championships qualification time; however, the nation of Poland had previously said it would be boycotting Budapest 2022. Whether or not that decision has changed due to FINA now blocking both Russia and Belarus from competing is to be determined.

After the race, Masiuk stated, “It was my third time in my career that I am going under 25 seconds. We definitely hit the goal. I bet that now there will be no time to rest, because we are still preparing for a surprise, but for now I do not want to reveal any more.”

The teen now ranks as the 7th fastest performer in the world this season.

2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Back Hunter USA

Armstrong 2 Justin

Ress USA 23.92 3 Kliment

Kolesnikov RUS 23.93 4 Shaine

Casas USA 24.00 5 Robert

Glinta ROU 24.49 6 Ryan

Murphy USA 24.57 7 Ksawery

Masiuk POL 24.68 8 Mark

Nikolaev RUS 24.70 9 Adam

Chaney USA 24.78 10 Michael

Andrew USA 24.80 View Top 26»

Masiuk competed at last year’s European Championships where his best finish came in the 200m back. There in Kazan, he posted a mark of 1:52.86 to place 6th overall.

However, he topped the podium twice at the 2021 European Junior Championships, reaping gold in both the 100m back (53.91) and 200m back (1:58.41).