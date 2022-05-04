Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Imagining A Present-Day Phelps v Dressel Showdown

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

The international tradition continues in Athens 🏆 After tallying a national-best seven swimmers for Tokyo 2020, the Dawgs showed out at the @USASwimming Trials with four making @TeamUSA for Worlds!#DGD | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Ft33cBksOe — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) May 3, 2022

Seriously….. who let the dawgs out?

9.

V O G U E.

In case you somehow missed it: Hunter Armstrong set a world record this week.

8.

Was watching race video from Trials and noticed @heldilox throwing the Forks Up and Go Pack at the same time. Team work makes the dream work! 🇺🇸 @ASUSwimDive 🤝 @packswimdive pic.twitter.com/x491E6Uzoj — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) May 2, 2022

The duality of man.

7.

𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕞𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣 𝔽𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕔𝕚𝕒 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕒𝕕𝕪𝕟 𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕦𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤 𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕪 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕙𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕤𝕥𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕥-𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕝𝕖𝕥𝕖 𝔾ℙ𝔸 𝕒𝕥 ℕℂ𝔸𝔸 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕡𝕤 From The Harvard Gazette! ⬇️https://t.co/NQYivvfu8k#OneCrimson 📸 by Jon Chase/Harvard pic.twitter.com/cMOzxtac2b — Harvard Swim & Dive (@HarvardSwimDive) May 2, 2022

And now she’s going to be a doctor!

6.

I guess that’s the simple answer.

5.

Meet the 1⃣5⃣ Olympians nominated for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. 🇺🇸 Vote Now: https://t.co/woKGbpz8S3#TeamUSAHOF pic.twitter.com/Hy5F3spkQj — Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 2, 2022

Who’s got your vote?

4.

No one ever talks about the panic that comes after the knock on your door from your roommate to wake you up for morning practice because your alarm didn't go off/you fell back asleep. — Zach Harting, M.S., OLY (@hartingz) May 3, 2022

Literally, nothing prepares you for a moment like this.

3.

The first of our 10km simulations of the season took place this morning. They make holding 66’s for 2 x [1200-1000-800] look easy! The faster parts came after this!! @tobiasrobinson_ @hector_pardoe pic.twitter.com/KE063ku3gI — Andi Manley (@andimanley) April 29, 2022

Holding 66’s for 6k… just wow.

2

Michael Phelps vs Caeleb Dressel 🇺🇸 in the Men's 100m Butterfly 12 years apart 🔥 #swimming pic.twitter.com/B1iCND4pgE — FINA (@fina1908) May 3, 2022

Okay, who would win this race today: Dressel doing 100 fly v Phelps doing 100 free?

