Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Imagining A Present-Day Phelps v Dressel Showdown

Comments: 5
by Ben Dornan 5

May 04th, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Seriously….. who let the dawgs out?

9.

V O G U E.

In case you somehow missed it: Hunter Armstrong set a world record this week.

8.

The duality of man.

7.

And now she’s going to be a doctor!

6.

I guess that’s the simple answer.

5.

Who’s got your vote?

4.

Literally, nothing prepares you for a moment like this.

3.

Holding 66’s for 6k… just wow.

2

Okay, who would win this race today: Dressel doing 100 fly v Phelps doing 100 free?

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!

5
GrameziPT
1 hour ago

I dont see phelps doing a 49.4 in the free right now without soe serious training. Dressel would probably win that showdown

Mr Piano
Reply to  GrameziPT
48 minutes ago

Eh he’s in fairly decent shape rn. I bet if he does some USRPT or something he could get there in like 3 months. Brent Hayden proved it was possible a couple years ago.

Samuel Huntington
Reply to  Mr Piano
25 minutes ago

Hayden got to 47.9. Phelps could get to 49.4 in 1 month I’m guessing. I see him on social media and it looks like he’s in great shape.

Mr Piano
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
41 seconds ago

Well it took Hayden a couple years to get back to 47, only a few months to get 49.

Horninco
Reply to  GrameziPT
22 minutes ago

At this very moment Phelps is not breaking 50.

Give him a few months then maybe

C’mon mike, prove me wrong. Duel in the pool?

