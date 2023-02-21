FINA Awards 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships to Netanya, Israel

World Aquatics (formerly FINA), the international governing body for six disciplines of aquatic sports, has announced Netanya, Israel as the host of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. The 9th edition of the meet will be hosted from September 4-9, 2023, and over 600 swimmers from more than 100 national federations are expected to compete.

The event will be hosted at the Wingate Institute, which is the centerpiece of Israeli swimming. The facility features both a 50-meter competition pool and a separate 50-meter training pool.

These World Junior Championships will be a test of the event’s endurance after a meet last year that was missing a number of traditional powers, including the US, Australia, and Great Britain. Most of those nations pulled out at some point between when the event was still destined for Russia and when FINA announced Lima, Peru as the new host.

But the absence of some nations didn’t mean the absence of big swims. There were nine new World Junior Records set during the meet, including from Romania’s David Popovici (who would set a regular World Record later in the summer) and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro, who turned heads with his World Junior Record in the 50 fly.

This continues AQUA’s push into the Middle East, the home region of the organization’s president Husain Al-Musallam. Al-Musallam is normally quoted in FINA press releases, but he is not quoted in the World Aquatics press release about the World Junior Swimming Championships. Kuwait and Israel formally have no diplomatic relations, and Kuwait refuses entry to Israeli passport holders. Unnamed Kuwaiti officials in 2020 said that they would be “the last to normalize relations” with Israel in Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas.

Al-Musallam is also the Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Secretary General of the Kuwait Olympic Committee.

While Israel has never-before hosted a FINA/World Aquatics World Championship of any flavor, the broader Middle East region has hosted many recent championships. That includes the 2013 World Junior Championships (Dubai); and the World Short Course Swimming Championships in 2010 (Dubai), 2012 (Istanbul), 2014 (Doha), and 2021 (Abu Dhabi).

The World Aquatics World Junior Swimming Championships were first held in 2006 in Rio de Janeiro (BRA). Subsequent editions of the biennial event followed in Monterrey (MEX) in 2008; Lima (PER) in 2011; Dubai (UAE) in 2013; Singapore (SGP) in 2015; Indianapolis (USA) in 2017; Budapest (HUN) in 2019; and Lima (PER) in 2022.

Netanya has a population of about 230,000 people and is the 7th-largest city in Israel. It sits on the Mediterranean sea, about 30 kilometers north of Israel’s largest city Tel-Aviv.