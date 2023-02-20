Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leah Hayes on 4:03 400 IM, National Team Training Camp, and Racing Future UVA Teammates

SwimSwam sat down with World Champs medalist Leah Hayes after her superb weekend of racing at the 2023 Chicagoland Championships, highlighted by her 4:03.05 400 IM. Hayes said she was hoping for a drop in that event and even wrote her target splits out for the race, which had added up to a 4:04. Hayes also discusses training with her world champ teammates at the upcoming National Team Training Camp in March as well as the prospect of racing fellow 200 IM international medalists and future Virginia teammates Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh.

