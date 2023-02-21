18-Year-Old Ilya Kharun Drops 1:41.39 in 200 Yard Fly in Las Vegas

2023 Desert Committee Championship

February 18-21, 2023

Pavilion Center Pool, Las Vegas, Nevada

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun dropped a 1:41.39 in the 200-yard fly on Monday evening in Las Vegas at the 2023 Desert Committee Championship. That time is the fastest in the country so far this season for a swimmer in the 17-18 age group. Thomas Heilman swam 1:40.86 at Winter Juniors – East when he was just 15.

That time would rank him 6th all-time in USA Swimming history and exactly a second behind Aiden Hayes’ 17-18 National Age Group Record if Kharun were record-eligible in the US.

Kharun split the race 49.25 // 52.14 by 100. That spread of less-than-3-seconds is much tighter than most elite 200 butterfliers swim the race. In his previous personal best, for example, he split 49.00 // 53.39. The top time in the NCAA this season was split 47.64 // 51.93.

Kharun trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada club team, and his coach Ron Aitken said that this was his chance to get a yards swim in after missing Winter Juniors while preparing to represent his native Canada at the Short Course World Championships.

At that World Championship meet, Kharun finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 8th in the 200 fly.

Aitken says that Kharun was wearing a tech suit, but was not rested, for the race.

In the fall, Kharun will head to Arizona State, which is home to the #1 and #3 ranked 200 butterfliers in the NCAA right now: Leon Marchand (1:39.57) and Alex Colson (1:40.78), respectively. His swim would rank him 9th in the NCAA this season.

Kharun’s previous best time was 1:42.39, done at the 2021 Winter Junior Championships – West.

Kharun’s Results this Weekend:

100 free – 43.79 (43.70 in prelims) – 1st place/PB in prelims

1650 free – 15:07.56 – 1st place

100 fly – 45.26 – 1st place/PB

400 IM – 3:50.90 (3:49.39) – 1st place/PB in prelims

200 fly – 1:41.39 – 1st place/PB

