Louise Hansson Doesn’t Remember Much of 100 Fly Win (VIDEO)

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning the 100 fly on Friday at the 2017 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships, USC freshman Louise Hansson says that she couldn’t remember much of her race.

“I’m just going into my little bubble when I’m swimming, and that’s usually when it goes the best, and forgetting everything around me and following my plan,” Hansson said. “I’m really happy with my race and it feels really good.”

Hansson, a native of Sweden, represented her native country in the 2016 Olympic Games where she finished 29th in the 200 IM and 32nd in the 100 fly. She was also a part of the Swedish 400 and 800 free relays that both finished 5th in Rio.

On Friday, Hansson finished in 50.40, which was .01 seconds ahead of Cal’s Farida Osman