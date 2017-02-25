2017 U Sport Swimming Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are in store for another fast session of swimming tonight at day 2 finals of the U Sport Swimming Championships, with multiple national records on watch. Of note, Yuri Kisil is within reach of Brent Hayden‘s eight-year-old 50 free Canadian Record of 21.34, and both Kylie Masse and Katerine Savard will chase their own Canadian Records in the 100 back and 50 fly respectively. In the team race, UBC will look to extend their lead for both men and women.

Women’s 100 Back Final

Canadian Record: 56.02, Kylie Masse , 2016 SC Worlds

U Sport Record: 57.39, Kylie Masse, 2017

Kylie Masse, Toronto, 56.80 U Sport Record Ingrid Wilm, UBC, 58.11 Phoebe Lenderyou, Dalhousie / Camille Bergeron-Miron, Montreal, 1:00.17

Toronto’s Kylie Masse broke her U Sport Championship Record from this morning in a blistering 56.80 for her second gold medal of the Championships. UBC’s Ingrid Wilm continues to swim well here with another personal best getting her silver in 58.11, and there was a tie for bronze between Phoebe Lenderyou of Dalhousie and Camille Bergeron-Miron of Montreal in 1:00.17.

Men’s 100 Back Final

Canadian Record: 50.60, Jake Tapp, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 51.95, Kelly Aspinall, 2013

After an individual silver and bronze last night, UBC’s Markus Thormeyer finds himself on top of the podium after a blistering 52.50 performance in the 100 back. Calgary’s Robert Hill posted a 53.22 for silver, and Regina’s Noah Choboter put up a 53.58 for bronze. C

Women’s 50 Fly Final

Canadian Record: 25.51, Katerine Savard , 2016 SC Worlds

U Sport Record: 26.19, Sandrine Mainville, 2014

Katerine Savard, Montreal, 25.86 U Sport Record Sandrine Mainville, Montreal, 26.57 Marie-Lou Lapointe, Montreal, 26.94

Katerine Savard led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Montreal women, popping a time of 25.86 for a new meet record and came just 0.35 off her national record. Sandrine Mainville, now the former record holder, placed 2nd in 26.7, and their teammate Marie-Lou Lapointe snagged bronze in 26.94.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Canadian Record: 23.31, Joe Bartoch/ Coleman Allen, 2009/2015

, 2009/2015 U Sport Record: 23.31, Coleman Allen, 2015

Coleman Allen, UBC, 23.66 Pascal-Hugo C.Cantin, Laval, 23.85 Luke Peddie, UBC, 23.86

Co-Canadian Record holder Coleman Allen blasted a 23.66 in the men’s 50 fly for the win, just nine one-hundredths slower than his prelim swim. Last night’s 50 back winner Pascal-Hugo C.Cantin of Laval took silver in 23.85, and Allen’s UBC teammate Luke Peddie picks up bronze with a time of 23.86.

Women’s 400 Free Final

Canadian Record: 4:02.23, Mary-Sophie Harvey, 2016 OJI

U Sport Record: 4:02.76, Savannah King, 2012

Men’s 400 Free Final

Canadian Record: 3:39.10, Ryan Cochrane, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 3:43.91, Rick Say, 2001

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Canadian Record: 2:16.83, Annamay Pierse, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 2:18.59, Annamay Pierse, 2009

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Canadian Record: 2:03.26, Paul Kornfeld, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 2:07.58, Mike Brown, 2009

Women’s 50 Free Final

Canadian Record: 23.85, Chantal van Landeghem, 2013 Eindhoven World Cup

U Sport Record: 24.85, Sandrine Mainville, 2014

Men’s 50 Free Final

Canadian Record: 21.34, Brent Hayden, 2009 Spring Nationals

U Sport Record: 21.56, Yuri Kisil, 2017

Women’s 200 Fly Final

Canadian Record: 2:03.20, Audrey Lacroix, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 2:08.69, Audrey Lacroix, 2007

Men’s 200 Fly Final

Canadian Record: 1:53.43, Stefan Hirniak, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 1:54.56, Coleman Allen, 2015

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Canadian Record (non-national): 7:51.80, U of C Swim Club, 2009

U Sport Record: 7:55.91, Calgary, 2009

Men’s 800 Free Relay