2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana took the lead after the first night of competition, scoring 128 points to Michigan’s 110. Both Ohio State and Wisconsin are very much in the mix as we enter the first day of individual events, which includes the men’s 500 freestyle, 200 IM and 50 freestyle. Indiana senior Marwan El Kamash enters the meet as the top seed in the 500 freestyle, joined by fellow seniors Jordan Wilimovsky from Northwestern and Matthew Hutchins from Wisconsin. All are chasing the B1G record of 4:12.37, the oldest mark on the books and held by Michigan’s Olympic medalist Peter Vanderkaay.

Indiana also holds the top seed in the 200 IM in the form of Vinicius Lanza‘s swift mark of 1:43.57, an entry just over a second off of the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Michigan’s Paul Powers, last year’s B1G champion in the splash n’ dash, is the top seed for today’s 50 freestyle prelims as he tries to repeat his title.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:13.22

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:24.99

B1G Meet Record: Peter Vanderkaay, Michigan, 2005 – 4:12.37

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:49.09

B1G Meet Record: Kyle Whitaker, Michigan, 2014 – 1:41.14

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS