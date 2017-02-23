2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Live Results
The first individual races of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas will take place this morning. Swimmers are gearing up to compete in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, while the women’s divers compete in the 1-meter. The action will kick of at 10:00 a.m. central time.
The men’s 500 free will feature a loaded Texas distance crew that includes defending NCAA champ Townley Haas and 2015 NCAA champ Clark Smith. In the 50 free, Texas sprint standouts Brett Ringgold and Tate Jackson will go head-to-head. On the women’s side, Texas All-American Madisyn Cox will take on the 200 IM.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:47.79
- Conference Record: Rachael Burnett (2013)- 4:38.40
MEN’S 500 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:13.22
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:24.99
- Conference Record: Michael Klueh (2008)- 4:11.41
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:55.35
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:01.59
- Conference Record: Madisyn Cox (2016)- 1:54.31
MEN’S 200 IM
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:49.09
- Conference Record: Will Licon (2015)- 1:41.67
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.80
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 22.99
- Conference Record: Hee-Jin Chang (2009)- 21.87
MEN’S 50 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 19.09
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 20.19
- Conference Record: Ian Crocker (2004)- 19.18
