2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

The first individual races of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas will take place this morning. Swimmers are gearing up to compete in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, while the women’s divers compete in the 1-meter. The action will kick of at 10:00 a.m. central time.

The men’s 500 free will feature a loaded Texas distance crew that includes defending NCAA champ Townley Haas and 2015 NCAA champ Clark Smith. In the 50 free, Texas sprint standouts Brett Ringgold and Tate Jackson will go head-to-head. On the women’s side, Texas All-American Madisyn Cox will take on the 200 IM.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:47.79

Conference Record: Rachael Burnett (2013)- 4:38.40

MEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:13.22

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:24.99

Conference Record: Michael Klueh (2008)- 4:11.41

WOMEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:55.35

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:01.59

Conference Record: Madisyn Cox (2016)- 1:54.31

MEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:49.09

Conference Record: Will Licon (2015)- 1:41.67

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.80

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 22.99

Conference Record: Hee-Jin Chang (2009)- 21.87

MEN’S 50 FREE