2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana Hoosiers all but ensured they would extend their 2017 Men’s Big Ten Championship lead tonight, with a whopping ten A-finalists tonight, including top seeds in the 200 IM (Vinny Lanza) and 50 free (Ali Khalafalla).  In addition, the Hoosiers are favored in tonight’s 400 medley relay.

Michigan (defending champions, and winners of eight of the past nine Big Ten meets) and Ohio State will try to keep things close to night.  Wolverine fresh Felix Auboeck is the top seed (4:13.36) and–after last night’s 1:31.74 split on third-place 800 free relay–favorite in tonight’s 500 freestyle, but overall, Michigan is lacking the star power it has possessed for the last several years.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

(Ups/Mids/Downs) 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Diving Total Prelims point estimate Current point total TOTAL point estimate*
Michigan 2/3/2 3/4/2 1/0/1 0/0/0 6/7/5 281.625 110 391.625
Indiana 2/3/0 3/1/1 2/2/0 3/1/0 10/7/1 366.625 128 494.625
Wisconsin 1/1/2 1/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 3/2/3 121 104 225
Minnesota 0/0/2 1/0/0 1/0.5/1.5 1/1/1 3/1.5/4.5 120.5625 102 222.5625
Ohio State 2/1/0 0/3/0 2/2/0 1/3/1 5/9/1 266.75 106 372.75
Northwestern 1/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 1/0/3 39.75 84 123.75
Purdue 0/0/0 0/0/3 0/0/2 3/1/0 3/1/5 115.5 84 199.5
Penn State 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/0 0/1/2 1/1/3 54.5 96 150.5
Iowa 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1.5/2.5 0/1/1 0/2.5/3.5 53.0625 94 147.0625
Michigan State 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/1/3 28.625 68 96.625

*Does not include 400 medley relay

Stallion6

Diving is going to win it for IU

9 minutes 21 seconds ago
