2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming (BTN subscription required)
- Championship Central: here
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
The Indiana Hoosiers all but ensured they would extend their 2017 Men’s Big Ten Championship lead tonight, with a whopping ten A-finalists tonight, including top seeds in the 200 IM (Vinny Lanza) and 50 free (Ali Khalafalla). In addition, the Hoosiers are favored in tonight’s 400 medley relay.
Michigan (defending champions, and winners of eight of the past nine Big Ten meets) and Ohio State will try to keep things close to night. Wolverine fresh Felix Auboeck is the top seed (4:13.36) and–after last night’s 1:31.74 split on third-place 800 free relay–favorite in tonight’s 500 freestyle, but overall, Michigan is lacking the star power it has possessed for the last several years.
Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)
|(Ups/Mids/Downs)
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|Diving
|Total
|Prelims point estimate
|Current point total
|TOTAL point estimate*
|Michigan
|2/3/2
|3/4/2
|1/0/1
|0/0/0
|6/7/5
|281.625
|110
|391.625
|Indiana
|2/3/0
|3/1/1
|2/2/0
|3/1/0
|10/7/1
|366.625
|128
|494.625
|Wisconsin
|1/1/2
|1/0/1
|1/1/0
|0/0/0
|3/2/3
|121
|104
|225
|Minnesota
|0/0/2
|1/0/0
|1/0.5/1.5
|1/1/1
|3/1.5/4.5
|120.5625
|102
|222.5625
|Ohio State
|2/1/0
|0/3/0
|2/2/0
|1/3/1
|5/9/1
|266.75
|106
|372.75
|Northwestern
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/2
|1/0/3
|39.75
|84
|123.75
|Purdue
|0/0/0
|0/0/3
|0/0/2
|3/1/0
|3/1/5
|115.5
|84
|199.5
|Penn State
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|1/0/0
|0/1/2
|1/1/3
|54.5
|96
|150.5
|Iowa
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1.5/2.5
|0/1/1
|0/2.5/3.5
|53.0625
|94
|147.0625
|Michigan State
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/3
|28.625
|68
|96.625
*Does not include 400 medley relay
1 Comment on "2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report"
Diving is going to win it for IU