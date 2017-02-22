2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

The 2017 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to kick off tonight in Columbus, Ohio. Swimmers will be competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Indiana will be looking to dethrone Michigan, led by returning champions Blake Pieroni and Ian Finnerty. The Wolverines will look to defend their streak with defending champions Paul Powers, Tristan Sanders, and PJ Ransford.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:25.05

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:25.86

B1G Meet Record: Michigan, 2013, 1:23.25

The Hoosiers kicked off the meet in resounding fashion, soundly defeating defending champion Michigan and coming within few tenths of the meet record in the 200 medley relay. The squad of Bob Glover (21.19), Ian Finnerty (23.62), Vini Lanza (20.37), and Ali Khalafalla (18.43) finished in 1:23.61, a new school record. The Wolverines finished 2nd, as Tristan Sanders led things off in 21.67, then Chris Klein closed the gap with a 23.23, while Vini Tafuto (20.54) and Paul Powers (18.59) closed things out for an overall time of 1:24.03. That’s actually 0.09s faster than Michigan’s winning time from last year. The OSU men almost kept pace with Michigan. Matt McHugh led things off in 21.20, then Jack Barone (23.40), Noah Lense (20.68), and Mossimo Chavez (18.87) kept things close, finishing 3rd in 1:24.15.

