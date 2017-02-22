2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
The 2017 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to kick off tonight in Columbus, Ohio. Swimmers will be competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Indiana will be looking to dethrone Michigan, led by returning champions Blake Pieroni and Ian Finnerty. The Wolverines will look to defend their streak with defending champions Paul Powers, Tristan Sanders, and PJ Ransford.
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:25.05
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:25.86
- B1G Meet Record: Michigan, 2013, 1:23.25
- Indiana (Bob Glover, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza, Ali Khalafalla): 1:23.61
- Michigan (Tristan Sanders, Chris Klein, Vini Tafuto, Paul Powers): 1:24.03
- Ohio State (Matt McHugh, Jack Barone, Noah Lense, Mossimo Chavez): 1:24.15
The Hoosiers kicked off the meet in resounding fashion, soundly defeating defending champion Michigan and coming within few tenths of the meet record in the 200 medley relay. The squad of Bob Glover (21.19), Ian Finnerty (23.62), Vini Lanza (20.37), and Ali Khalafalla (18.43) finished in 1:23.61, a new school record. The Wolverines finished 2nd, as Tristan Sanders led things off in 21.67, then Chris Klein closed the gap with a 23.23, while Vini Tafuto (20.54) and Paul Powers (18.59) closed things out for an overall time of 1:24.03. That’s actually 0.09s faster than Michigan’s winning time from last year. The OSU men almost kept pace with Michigan. Matt McHugh led things off in 21.20, then Jack Barone (23.40), Noah Lense (20.68), and Mossimo Chavez (18.87) kept things close, finishing 3rd in 1:24.15.
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 6:20.67
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 6:24.50
- B1G Meet Record: Michigan, 2014, 6:09.85
3 Comments on "2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"
Licon 51.15 100 breast time trial. real good swim for only being partially tapered.
live stream???
Here’s the link: http://www.btn2go.com/game/b1g-championship—prelims
Looks like you need a BTN subscription, though.