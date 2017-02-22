2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today marks the beginning of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships. This meet, unlike many of the other Power 5 NCAA conference championships, will serve as both the men’s and women’s conference meet, and, the team title on each side won’t be as competitive.

However, instead, we get an interesting chance to see how the Texas teams perform; given that they will win the meet easily either way, will they rest and swim for best times, or will they keep their eyes on Nationals in March?

Tonight’s relays will allow us to see the Texas stars (likely including Madisyn Cox, Tasija Karosas, Will Licon, and Olympians Townley Haas, Jack Conger, Clark Smith, Joanna Evans, alongside the great Joseph Schooling) in action for the first time this week.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Final

The Texas team of Tasija Karosas, Madisyn Cox, Remedy Rule, and Rebecca Millard won the 200 medley in a new Big 12 conference and meet record, shattering the previous 1:36.02 by two-thirds of a second with 1:35.39. Karosas and Millard put up stellar first and final legs (24.22/21.35), and, compared to the previous Texas A&M mark set by Tess Simpson (24.57), Breeja Larson (26.54), Paige Miller (22.72), and Erica Dittmer (22.19), the two of them cut the most time. Cox split 26.59 and Rule went 23.23.

Second place went to the Kansas team of Yulduz Kuchkarova, Haley Downey, Pia Pavlic, and Carly Straight in 1:40.03, and Iowa State’s Kasey Roberts, Danica Delaquis, Harper Ermswiler, and Laura Miksch got third place in 1:40.54. This will be a big points grab for Kansas, who disqualified this event last year due to an early take-off.

It’s also worth mentioning that Claire Adams put up a 24.57 50 backstroke split to lead the Texas B relay.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Final

Texas (John Shebat, Will Licon, Joseph Schooling, Brett Ringgold): 1:24.23 West Virginia University (Luke Hene, Jake Armstrong, Jack Frasier, Merwane Elmerini): 1:28.71 TCU (Darian Nezami, Jakub Swierczynski, John Smith, Garret Hills): 1:28.80

The Texas men put up an easy win in the 200 medley relay with 1:24.23. John Shebat led the way with a 21.20 backstroke split, followed by Will Licon with 23.70 for the breast, Joseph Schooling with 20.31 for the fly split, and Brett Ringgold with 19.02 for the freestyle split.

Second place went to West Virginia in 1:28.71 to win a tight battle with TCU (1:28.80). The big split for the Mountaineers was Luke Hene’s 22.70 backstroke, which got the team off to a lead over the Horned Toads that they couldn’t quite make up.

On the Texas C relay, Tate Jackson nearly matched Schooling’s performance with a 20.52 fly split.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

