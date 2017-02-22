Blake Pieroni Ties for 10th-Fastest 200 Yard Free in History

2017 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines

2016 U.S. Olympian Blake Pieroni led off Indiana’s 800 free relay on Wednesday with a 1:31.83: a strong opening performance for the Hoosiers as they look to upend the Michigan Wolverines at the Big Ten Championships.

That swim is his lifetime best by exactly half-a-second, an improvement over his swim from last year’s Big Ten Championship meet, breaks the Big Ten Championship Record, and ties as the 10th-fastest performance (and 9th fastest performer) in swimming history in the flat-start 200.

The next-fastest flat-start in the NCAA so far this season is Maxime Rooney’s 1:32.18 from the SEC Championships last week, though the Pac-12, Big 12, and ACC men all have yet to swim their conference meet. Pieroni himself was a 1:33.43 at the U.S. College Challenge in November – which was the 4th-best time in the country coming into this meet.

Pieroni took his race out in a 45.05 and closed in a 47.49, splitting:

20.87-23.13-23.43-24.29 = 1:31.83

As a comparison, Texas’ Jack Conger led off their Big 12 winning 800 free relay in a 1:32.54 on Wednesday (matching his splits for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th 50s almost dead on, as compared to Pieroni’s fade); while Harvard’s Dean Farris split 1:31.29 (reaction time of .23) to anchor Harvard’s winning relay at the Ivy League Championships.

Texas sophomore Townley Haas, another Olympian and the fastest-ever in the 200 yard free on a flat-start, split 1:33.82 on a Texas anchor.

Indiana won both of the relays on opening night, touching in 6:11.98 on the winning 800 ahead of Wisconsin, and taking the 200 medley in 1:23.61 – about four-tenths from Michigan. They didn’t have to use Pieroni to win that medley relay, leaving him available for the 3 remaining at this meet.

Top 10 Performances of All-Time (200 Yard Free, Through 2/22)