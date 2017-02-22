DIII NCAA Psych Sheets: 17 Emory, Kenyon Women Make The Cut

2017 NCAA Division III Championships

Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18

ISD Natatorium, Shenandoa, Texas

The women of Emory and the women of Kenyon lead all programs with 17 apiece invited to the NCAA Division III Championships based on psych sheets released Wednesday night.

There’s also a tie atop the men’s side, as Denison and Kenyon each have 16. Teams are only allowed 18 total, with diving selections yet to come.

All of the NCAA selection documents are below:

The women’s teams with the most invited athletes:

Emory: 17

Kenyon: 17

Denison: 13

NYU: 13

Williams: 13

The men’s programs with the most invited athletes:

Denison: 16

Kenyon: 16

MIT: 14

Johns Hopkins: 13

Emory: 12

A total of 54 women’s programs and 52 men’s programs are currently represented on the psych sheets.

The NCAA’s selection process is as follows, as spelled out in Braden Keith‘s report from earlier this week:

All swimmers who have achieved NCAA Automatic “A” Qualifying Standards are entered in the meet first. Next, the top 16 qualifying relay teams (and 24 qualifying divers) are entered.

Then, entries will be added to each individual swimming event one-at-a-time, until all events have the same amount of entries. In other words, if the 100 fly has 3 swimmers with “A” cuts, and the 50 free has none, the 50 free will get 3 “B” cut swimmers entered before the 100 fly “B” cut swimmers begin to fill in.

Then, entries will be added 1-per-event until the entry caps noted above (260 male and 267 female) are hit. On the “row” where the entry cap is breached, swimmers are ranked based on whose percentage is closest to the NCAA Division III Championship meet record and selected until the cap.

Unlike in Division I, Division III swimmers invited to swim on relays only can swim up to 3 events in which they have “B” time standards, regardless of whether they were selected individually in those events.

Each team is capped at 18 student athletes of each gender. Divers count only as 1/3 of a competitor.

Page 21 of the championship manual listed above spells out the selection procedure in its entirety.