DII NCAA Psych Sheets: Wingate, Drury Dozens Lead Team Qualifiers

2017 NCAA Division II Championships

Wednesday, March 8 – Saturday, March 11

Birmingham, AL

The women of Wingate and the men of Drury each qualified 12 swimmers to compete individually at the 2017 NCAA Championships to lead all Division II programs. That’s based on the cut psych sheets released by the NCAA as of Wednesday night.

Division II’s selection process is like that of Division I and unlike Division III in that schools qualify relays separately. Wingate and Drury each also qualified all 5 of their relays.

Things can still change based on scratches, which is why the NCAA also publishes alternate lists. The top swimmers on each alternate list will be the first to get called into the meet if there is a late scratch.

All of the NCAA selection documents are below:

The women’s teams with the most invited athletes:

Wingate: 12

Lindenwood: 11

Queens: 11

Delta State: 10

UCSD: 10

The men’s programs with the most invited athletes:

Drury: 12

Queens: 11

Florida Southern: 10

A total of 48 women’s programs and 34 men’s programs are currently represented on the psych sheets.