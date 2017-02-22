2017 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: USC (results)

The 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to kick off tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Swimmers will be competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Tonight, we’ll get a first look at Stanford freshman Katie Ledecky in Pac-12 conference meet action, while fellow Cardinal standout Simone Manuel returns to conference action after redshirting last season. The loaded Cardinal squad will be chasing records in both relays, but a star-studded Cal team will be in the hunt as well.

Stanford owns the 200 medley relay record with their 1:34.15 from last season, and will return 3 of their 4 swimmers. The only missing piece is breaststroker Sarah Haase, who graduated at the end of last season. The 800 free relay record was set by Cal at the 2015 meet, and stands at a 6:50.18.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Meet: 1:34.15 2/24/2016 Stanford University (Howe, Haase, Hu, Neal)

NCAA A Qualifying: 1:37.21

NCAA B Provisional: 1:37.71

The Stanford women pulled out the win over Cal— with neither team having a star sprint breaststroker. The three legs were pretty similar, but it was Stanford‘s Simone Manuel who threw down a 20.78 to solidify the win for the Cardinal. Ally Howe led off in 23.63, followed by Kim Williams‘ 27.25 breaststroke split and Janet Hu‘s 22.66 butterfly split.

The fly splits were fast across the board– in addition to Hu’s 22.66, Cal‘s Noemie Thomas (22.52), USC‘s Louise Hansson (22.76), and Arizona’s Annie Ochitwa (22.78) were all under 23 seconds on fly. Cal‘s Amy Bilquist (23.81) lead-off leg was followed by Abbey Weitzeil‘s 27.00 breast split, while the Bears were anchored by Farida Osman in 21.09.

Other notable splits included a very quick 23.46 lead off from UCLA’s Linnea Mack, a 26.68 breast split from USC‘s Riley Scott, a 26.95 breast split from Arizona’s Kennedy Lohman, and a 21.27 anchor leg from Arizona’s Katrina Konopka. The Wildcats finished 4th in 1:35.47.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY