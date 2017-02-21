NCAA Division III Pre-Selection Psych Sheets Posted

The NCAA has posted the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA Championship meet, which will be held from March 15th-18th in Shenandoah, Texas.

These sheets don’t define who is and is not invited to the NCAA Championship meet; rather they specify what 3 events each athlete has entered as their possible invites. Any athlete with an “A” or a “B” qualifying time is eligible to be on these lists.

From here, the list will be trimmed down to 260 male and 267 female participants, less 24 male and 24 female divers.

All swimmers who have achieved NCAA Automatic “A” Qualifying Standards are entered in the meet first. Next, the top 16 qualifying relay teams (and 24 qualifying divers) are entered.

Then, entries will be added to each individual swimming event one-at-a-time, until all events have the same amount of entries. In other words, if the 100 fly has 3 swimmers with “A” cuts, and the 50 free has none, the 50 free will get 3 “B” cut swimmers entered before the 100 fly “B” cut swimmers begin to fill in.

Then, entries will be added 1-per-event until the entry caps noted above (260 male and 267 female) are hit. On the “row” where the entry cap is breached, swimmers are ranked based on whose percentage is closest to the NCAA Division III Championship meet record and selected until the cap.

Unlike in Division I, Division III swimmers invited to swim on relays only can swim up to 3 events in which they have “B” time standards, regardless of whether they were selected individually in those events.

Each team is capped at 18 student athletes of each gender. Divers count only as 1/3 of a competitor.

Page 21 of the championship manual listed above spells out the selection procedure in its entirety.

Notable Entries