2017 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

  1 Lauren Neidigh | February 23rd, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Previews & Recaps

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 2 of the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. This morning’s action includes the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and women’s 1-meter diving. One of the big swims to watch today, of course, is Katie Ledecky‘s 500 free. The Pac-12 Record currently stands at a 4:31.90, but we may see her take that down in the heats. The 200 IM will feature American Record holder Ella Eastin, as well as Kathleen Baker and Kirsten Vose, who took 2nd and 3rd respectively last season. Finally, a loaded 50 free field will include Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil, and defending champ Farida Osman.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:47.79
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Cierra Runge (Cal)- 4:31.90
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Cierra Runge (Cal)- 4:31.90

 

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:55.35
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:01.59
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford)- 1:51.65
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Julia Smit (Stanford)- 1:52.31

 

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.80
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 22.99
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: Lara Jackson (Arizona)- 21.27
  • Pac-12 Meet Record: Farida Osman (Cal)- 21.32

 

