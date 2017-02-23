Peaty Among International Stars on Arena PSS- Indianapolis Psych Sheet

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Psych sheets have been released for the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis, which will take place at the IUPUI Natatorium from Thursday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 4th. Among the notable entries is Canadian Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak. She was entered in the last Pro Swim Series meet at Austin, but decided to skip it, but we could get a first look at her in the long course pool this year in Indy.

Oleksiak is one of several international Olympians entered in the meet. Other big names for the women include Federica Pellegrini (ITA), Kelsi Worrell (USA), Melanie Margalis (USA), Jazz Carlin (GBR), Hali Flickinger (USA), and Hilary Caldwell (CAN).

Notably, China’s Ye Shiwen, who said she was likely to retire after Rio, is also entered in the meet.

The international contingent on the men’s side will be headlined by Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, who smashed the 100 breast World Record to win gold in Rio last summer. His Olympic teammate James Guy will make the trip alongside him. Daiya Seto (JPN) will be back to race after picking up several medals in Austin.

As reported earlier by SwimSwam, Nathan Adrian will make his return to the pool in Indy. He should have some good sprint matchups with Olympians Vlad Morozov (RUS), Luca Dotto (ITA), and Bruno Fratus (BRA) in the mix. Adrian will be joined by U.S. Olympic teammates Josh Prenot, Tom Shields, Kevin Cordes, Jacob Pebley, and Cody Miller, among others, at this meet.