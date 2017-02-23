Joanna Evans Smashes Big 12 Conference Record with 4:36.9 500 Free

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas sophomore Joanna Evans, a Bahamian Olympian, captured gold in record-breaking fashion on night 2 of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. Evans charged to a 4:36.97 victory in the 500 free, taking down the former Big 12 Conference Record of 4:37.81 done by Cammile Adams in 2011. She also took down the former Meet Record of 4:38.40 done by Rachel Burnett in 2013. Evans was just tenths shy of the NCAA ‘A’ standard, which is set at a 4:36.30, but should easily make the meet with that time.

Evans’ Splits By 100:

  • 1st 100- 52.78
  • 2nd 100- 55.82
  • 3rd 100- 55.94
  • 4th 100- 56.08
  • 5th 100- 56.35
  • Final Time- 4:36.97

Evans’ time was a new personal best by over 2 seconds, clearing her previous best 4:39.51 from this season’s Texas Invite. She finished well ahead of the field, as freshman teammate Lauren Case picked up the silver in a lifetime best 4:40.09. Sophomore Quinn Carrozza rounded out the podium for the Longhorns, taking 3rd in 4:45.97.

