2017 W. Pac-12s Day 3 up/Mid/Downs: USC Chasing Arizona for 3rd

  February 24th, 2017

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Stanford is set to build a big lead tonight, with 15 swimmers making championship finals. Cal also put up double digits with 10 making the A-finals. The Bears have the highest number of total scoring swims, bringing back 21 scorers to Stanford and Arizona’s 20 each.

USC will make a push for 3rd with their 8 “ups” to Arizona’s 3, but diving, which isn’t included in the up/mid/downs chart, could have a huge impact on whether or not the Trojans are able to move ahead. Yesterday the Wildcats got a big boost in the team scoring thanks to their 3 championship finalist divers.

DAY 2 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

NOTE: Does not include results from women’s 3-meter diving prelims.

Team (Current Score) Ups Mids Downs Total
Stanford (546) 15 4 1 20
Cal (490) 10 6 5 21
Arizona (376) 3 10 7 20
USC (351) 8 5 4 17
UCLA (336) 2 7 4 13
Arizona State (274) 2 4 2 8
Utah (165) 0 3 8 11
Washington State (148) 0 1 6 7
Oregon State (130) 0 0 3 3

