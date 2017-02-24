2017 Women’s Pac-12 Champs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

Simone Manuel went the fastest 50 free split of all time while Katie Ledecky went the fastest 500 free ever... they meet in the middle for the 200 free today. ArchivePhoto via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography
Ledecky wins 400Im 3:58. Home in 50.0. Gets beat 20 minutes later in 200fr 1:41.5. Swims 200 free at NCAAs and wins 1:39.5
200 fr conference record down
100 back ncaa record down
A few people could achieve these^