2017 Women’s Pac-12 Champs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

  2 Karl Ortegon | February 24th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:05.36
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:19.39
  • Pac 12 Conference record: Katinka Hosszu USC 3:56.54 (2012)
  • Pac 12 Meet record: Julia Smit STAN 3:58.24 (2010)

100 YARD BUTTERFLY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.49
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 54.49
  • Pac 12 Conference record: Natalie Coughlin CAL 50.01 (2002)
  • Pac 12 Meet record: Farida Osman CAL 50.53 (2016)

200 YARD FREESTYLE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:43.63
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99
  • Pac 12 Conference record: Missy Franklin CAL 1:39.10 (2015)
  • Pac 12 Meet record: Missy Franklin CAL 1:41.09 (2015)

100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 59.04
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:02.49
  • Pac 12 Conference record: Sarah Haase STAN 58.02 (2016)
  • Pac 12 Meet record: Sarah Haase STAN 58.02 (2016)

100 YARD BACKSTROKE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.45
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.09
  • Pac 12 Conference record: Natalie Coughlin CAL 49.97 (2002)
  • Pac 12 Meet record: Rachel Bootsma CAL 50.64 (2013)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2017 Women’s Pac-12 Champs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Kathy

Ledecky wins 400Im 3:58. Home in 50.0. Gets beat 20 minutes later in 200fr 1:41.5. Swims 200 free at NCAAs and wins 1:39.5

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 35 seconds ago
Know It All

200 fr conference record down

100 back ncaa record down

A few people could achieve these^

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 16 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon is a swimmer and lifeguard from Evanston, IL, just north of Chicago. He's currently pursuing a sociology major and writing certificate at Wesleyan University (the one in Connecticut), and he Instagrams a lot. He is a proud 5th place finisher at the 2016 Olympic Trials media race, where …

Read More »