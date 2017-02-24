Claire Curzan Breaks 50 and 100 Fly NAG Records in Same Swim

Claire Curzan from Raleigh Swim Association has re-broken her own National Age Group Record in the 100 yard fly. Swimming in the afternoon session at the 2017 North Carolina SC Age Group Champs on Friday, she finished in 54.38. That improved upon the 54.57 that she swam at the U.S. Winter Junior Champs – West meet in Columbus in December.

Not only did she break the 100 fly record, but her very fast 50 yard split of 24.66 also broke that record. It was faster than the 24.87 done by Ella Eastin in 2010.

Comparative Splits:

Old Record: 25.14/29.43

New Record: 24.66/29.72

Curzan swims for the Raleigh Swim Association, which is not far from the Triangle Aquatic Center where the meet is being held. Curzan doesn’t age up until this summer.

Regan Smith is the second-fastest 100 yard butterflier in 11-12 history with a 54.73. Her and Curzan are the only two who have been under 55 seconds.