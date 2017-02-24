2017 B1G Men’s Champs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
  • Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
  • Live Results
  • Streaming (BTN subscription required)
  • Championship Central: here

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49
  • B1G Conference record: Tyler Clary MICH 3:35.98 (2009)

100 YARD BUTTERFLY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.73
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.29
  • B1G Conference record: Chris Brady MICH 45.24 (2009)

200 YARD FREESTYLE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99
  • B1G Conference record: Michael Wynalda MICH 1:32.14 (2014)

100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39
  • B1G Conference record: Richard Funk MICH 51.41 (2015)

100 YARD BACKSTROKE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.37
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.49
  • B1G Conference record: Ben Hesen IU 44.72 (2008)

